Where to watch Universo channel? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

What is the Universo channel?
Universo is a pay television channel owned by NBCUniversal Telemundo. It serves as a companion channel to NBC and Telemundo. Aimed at Hispanic adults, the channel has a content roster tailored toward bilingual audiences, consisting mainly of sports, scripted and reality series, and music programming.
Where can I watch it for free?
You can access the Universo channel through the free five-day trial of streaming service DirecTV.
It's available to purchase as a Spanish add-on to Sling TV and YouTube TV's Base Plan.
It's also available to purchase through YouTube TV's Spanish Plus add-on via their Base Plan subscription.
How much does it cost?
Universo is available on almost various streaming service plans.
|Provider
|First month
|Monthly cost
|DirecTV Ultimate
|$84.99
|$124.99
|DirecTV Premier
|$124.99
|$169.99
|Sling TV (Espanol add-on)
|n/a
|From $45.99 + $4.99
|YouTube TV (Spanish Plus add-on)
|$72.99 + $14.99
|$82.99 + $14.99
If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming Universo content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).
