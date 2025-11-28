Where to watch Universo channel? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

What is the Universo channel?

Universo is a pay television channel owned by NBCUniversal Telemundo. It serves as a companion channel to NBC and Telemundo. Aimed at Hispanic adults, the channel has a content roster tailored toward bilingual audiences, consisting mainly of sports, scripted and reality series, and music programming.

Where can I watch it for free?

You can access the Universo channel through the free five-day trial of streaming service DirecTV.

It's available to purchase as a Spanish add-on to Sling TV and YouTube TV's Base Plan.

It's also available to purchase through YouTube TV's Spanish Plus add-on via their Base Plan subscription.

How much does it cost?

Universo is available on almost various streaming service plans.

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming Universo content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

