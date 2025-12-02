+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Premier League
team-logoFulham
Craven Cottage
team-logoManchester City
Pranav Venkatesh

Fulham vs Man City Premier League game on USA Network: Livestream, cable TV channels, kick-off time

How to watch the Premier League match between Fulham and Manchester City, as well as kick-off time and team news

The first round of midweek fixtures in the 2025/26 Premier League season sees second-placed Manchester City visit 15th-placed Fulham

Fulham picked up a massive victory over the weekend against London rivals Tottenham. An early blitz from Kenny Tete and Harry Wilson gave them a 2-0 lead within the opening six minutes. The Cottagers held onto their lead to rack up a second consecutive victory in the league and third in four games as they Marco Silva's men show encouraging signs of consistency. They return to Craven Cottage as second-placed Manchester City visits. Silva has never won, nor even drawn against either Manchester City or Pep Guardiola. He will be keen to erase that record and climb towards the top half of the table.

Manchester City accidentally turned off the cruise mode against Leeds United on the weekend. Phil Foden and Josko Gvardiol gave them a comfortable 2-0 lead, but Leeds erased that lead in the second half. Manchester City were frail defensively, and their midfield lacked bite. However, Foden scored in the 91st minute to seal all three points. Having capitalised on Arsenal's dropped points, they will be keen to close the gap further to two points before the Gunners play again. The Cityzens, despite their deficiencies, are building momentum again heading into a key stretch of games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Fulham vs Manchester City online - TV channels & live streams

USA NetworkWatch here
UNIVERSOWatch here
DirecTV StreamWatch here
Sling TVWatch here

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Fulham and Manchester City will be available to watch and stream online live on USA Network which can be streamed live on DirecTV Stream and Sling Blue. USA Network and all other NBC channels are not currently available on Fubo.

While Peacock does not broadcast live USA Network programming, it does have all Premier League matches available on-demand.

What cable channel is USA Network on?

The channel for USA Network varies, both in terms of number and availability, by city. Common numbers for USA Network are listed in the table below.

ProviderChannel Number
DirecTV242
DISH105
SpectrumVaries by state
XfinityVaries by state

USA Network is available on COX in Cleveland, OH (Channel 27), Las Vegas, NV (Channel 32), Oklahoma City, OK (34), Phoenix, AZ (Channel 28), San Diego, CA (Channel 2), Tuscon, AZ (Channel 28).

Is USA Network available on Fubo?

At this moment in time, USA Network is not available on Fubo.

As per communications that went out to subscribers on Friday, November 21, Fubo just went dark with NBCU networks including NBC, USA Networks, Golf Channel and local NBC RSNs.

The email went on to add: “Fubo has been engaged in good faith negotiations with NBCU to renew our long-standing content agreement to distribute their networks to consumers.”

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Fulham vs Manchester City kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
Craven Cottage

The Premier League clash between Fulham and Manchester City will be held at Craven Cottage on December 2nd at 19:30 GMT / 14:30 ET / 11:30 PT.

Fulham vs Manchester City Team news & squads

Fulham vs Manchester City Probable lineups

FulhamHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-1-4-1

Home team crestMCI
1
B. Leno
5
J. Andersen
2
K. Tete
3
C. Bassey
30
R. Sessegnon
24
J. King
19
S. Chukwueze
16
S. Berge
17
A. Iwobi
20
S. Lukic
7
R. Jimenez
25
G. Donnarumma
82
R. Lewis
21
R. Ait Nouri
5
J. Stones
3
R. Dias
10
R. Cherki
20
B. Silva
26
Savinho
14
N. Gonzalez
47
P. Foden
9
Erling Haaland

4-1-4-1

MCIAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Marco Silva

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • P. Guardiola

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Fulham team news

Raiding full-back Antonee Robinson remains sidelined with a knee injury. Rodrigo Muniz remains unavailable, too, due to a hamstring strain. Silva will be hesitant to rotate given his small squad. It will come down to the existing players testing their limits with games coming thick and fast. Harry Wilson, who limped off, will be hoping he's passed fit. 

Predicted Lineups: Leno; Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon; Iwobi, Berge; Wilson, King, Chukwueze; Jimenez

Manchester City team news

Rodri's continued absence is becoming a cause of concern for Guardiola as his side is being overwhelmed in the middle of the park. He is also missing the experience of Mateo Kovacic in his midfield. Expect the Pep roulette to strike again as midweek fixtures pile up. Erling Haaland, who has now failed to score for three games in a row, will be eager to end his mini goal drought and notch up his 100th Premier League goal.

Predicted Lineups: Donnarumma; Nunes, Gvardiol, Dias, Ait-Nouri; Lewis, Gonzalez; Cherki, Foden, Marmoush; Haaland

Form

FUL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

MCI
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

FUL

Last 5 matches

MCI

0

Wins

0

Draws

5

Wins

4

Goals scored

16
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

