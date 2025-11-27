Where to watch Nick Jr. channel? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

What is Nick Jr. channel?

The Nick Jr. channel is a pay television channel. Owned by the Nickelodeon Group and Paramount Skydance, it was launched in 2009 as a sister channel to the popular Nickelodeon channel. It primarily targets children aged 2 to 6 years old. Its lineup features a mix of original programming along with series from the Nick Jr. block.

Where can I watch it for free?

You can access Nick Jr. through the five-day free trials of leading streaming services Fubo and DirecTV.

It's also available on other paid-for services Philo, Sling TV and on YouTube's Base Plan.

How much does it cost?

Nick Jr. is available on all plans for Fubo and Sling TV, and most of DirecTV's.

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming Nick Jr. content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

