Best DFS Sites 2025: Daily Fantasy Sport Sites in November

Top Daily Fantasy Sports Sites

This article covers how the best DFS sites in the US right now, how players can use these apps to pick teams or player squares, and highlights of the best games available from top brands like Underdog, PrizePicks, Dabble and Sleeper.

With everything from classic salary cap formats to high-scoring Pick 'Em contests, plus generous deposit match bonuses and new user offers, DFS delivers excitement, flexibility, and big-time rewards for sports fans year-round.

Best Daily Fantasy Sports Site of the Week - Betr Picks

Dive into diverse sports with Betr Picks’ lightning-fast platform, built for fans who love pick’em and big prize multipliers. Every contest offers flexible ways to play, creative formats, and regular stat updates—making every game night a thrilling shot at impressive rewards.

Diverse Player and Sport Options

Betr Picks rolls out projections covering everything from passing yards to strikeouts and fantasy points, across sports like NFL, NBA, MLB, and more. You’ll always find new matchups and stat lines to chase, keeping competitions fresh and game nights exciting.

Betr Picks now covers an even wider sports lineup, from NHL and PGA to UFC, WNBA, and top soccer leagues. With player projections updating daily, you’ll spot fresh prop options on superstars and breakout names alike—giving every fan more chances for variety and big-night excitement

Contest Flexibility for All

Classic Pick’em contests let you line up two to ten picks for your entry, with each extra player raising the cash prize if you nail your predictions. Innovative Group Play creates a social spin, dividing your entry into $1 portions, each battling for leaderboard prizes—more picks, more chances to top the charts.

Betr Picks features player projections with a unique twist—every number uses a 0.5 “hook” so entries never end in a push. This means every stat has a clear outcome, making contests more decisive, sharper, and rewarding for users who want every pick to count toward real

Big Payouts, Low Barriers

Start small with just $1, and if you build the perfect ticket, you’re looking at up to 300x payouts depending on picks and contest type. Don’t sweat if you don’t go perfect—many setups reward good, not just flawless, entries. Fast withdrawals mean you can celebrate wins without the wait.

Best DFS Sites in November

Every fantasy player is different, and the best DFS apps, sites, and fantasy football experiences reflect that! The top platforms each excel for unique styles—whether it’s sign-up bonuses, game types, beginner-friendliness, or features perfect for true sports fans, for me personally, it’s building Patriots, Bruins, or Celtics lineups.

Our expert breaks down his picks for the best daily fantasy sites and apps, covering a range options from player experience to game type.

Best DFS App Overall – Sleeper

Sleeper earns top marks as the best DFS app, offering a free $20 + a 100% deposit match, real-time chat, and custom leagues for every fantasy style. Its innovative Chopped format adds excitement to both daily and season-long play with friends or colleagues.

Sleeper’s app fuses unique game modes, instant push notifications, and easy league management across NFL and NBA. Fans appreciate the lively community features and creative contest options, which make building and competing with fantasy teams genuinely fun and engaging.

Best Daily Fantasy Sports Site for Rookies – Dabble

Dabble leads for beginners thanks to its intuitive design, energetic social feed, and $25 sign-up bonus with no deposit required. New users can copy picks, chat with pros, and ease into NBA or NFL contests with clarity and confidence.

Dabble excels with interactive community features, user-friendly entry tools, and frequent rewards. Its live social feed helps new players learn quickly, while accessible challenges and simple contest formats build confidence as rookies start their DFS journey.

Best DFS App for Veterans – Owners Box

Owners Box stands out for experienced DFS fans. Its multi-sport offering, deep salary cap contests, Lighting Lineups, and substantial $100 deposit match empower veterans to experiment and strategize with advanced rosters in NFL, NHL, baseball, and more.

Veteran players love Owners Box for its lineup depth and diverse contest types, including week-long tournaments and high-payout pools. Multi-sport lobby options and advanced scoring systems cater to strategy-focused users hungry for serious competition.

Best Fantasy Football App – Underdog

Underdog is the go-to app for fantasy football, thanks to its slick Best Ball drafts, NFL pick’em contests, and a Play $5, Get $100 bonus. Fast drafting and user-friendly controls keep every slate exciting—whether chasing season highs or NFL player props.

Players rate Underdog’s seamless draft system, real-time updates, and smart app design. Fantasy football fans especially love the easy management of daily and season-long NFL picks, making Underdog the clear leader for gridiron action.

Best DFS Bonus – Underdog

Underdog delivers the best DFS bonus—Play $5, Get $100 Instantly. Covering over 15 sports, the app’s fast payouts and simple prop system maximize promo value for every user, from NBA to soccer fantasy builds.

Fans praise Underdog for its streamlined entry system, speedy withdrawals, and frequent promo boosts those often outclass many sportsbook promo offerings. New and loyal DFS players alike benefit from generous rewards and a top-notch customer experience every contest period.

DFS Soccer Picks

UEFA Champions League

The UEFA Champions League resumes with Chelsea and Barcelona taking the spotlight on Tuesday afternoon. Barcelona's defense has faltered recently, but Chelsea carries the momentum of a five-game unbeaten streak. Despite Barcelona's established prominence on the continental stage, Stamford Bridge's atmosphere could provide an advantage to Chelsea.

Manchester City hosts Bayer Leverkusen, both teams arriving with four wins and one defeat in their last five outings. City's recent 2-1 downfall to Newcastle underscores a need for reaction, while Leverkusen’s sole UCL win in four tries offers City a promising path for victory.

Newcastle, riding high after defeating City, journeys to France to face Marseille. While Newcastle thrives with home support, their back-to-back losses on the road give hope to Marseille, sitting 25th in the UCL standings, to achieve crucial points on their home ground.

Wednesday brings a titanic clash as Arsenal (2nd) and Bayern Munich (1st) meet in a top-of-the-table UCL battle. Winners here will take the #1 seed, whilst a draw opens the door for others. Bayern are yet to lose a single outing so far, but the Gunners, fresh off a 4-1 North London derby win, will be raring to go against Bayern, especially at home.

Tottenham faces a daunting task against PSG, dealing with mounting injuries and disappointing results. With only one win in their last five outings, Spurs find themselves pitted against a formidable PSG, who have form, home advantage, and the pedigree of defending champions, posing a formidable challenge.

Premier League Weekend

Everton welcomes Newcastle at 12:30 pm ET on Saturday, looking to capitalize on their strong home performance against the potentially fatigued visitors. With only one home loss, the Toffees aim to preserve this record against a Newcastle side contesting its third match in eight days.

In the London derby against Fulham, beginning at 3 pm ET, Spurs aim for a resurgence. Fulham's difficulties in away matches provide Tottenham a platform to intensify their home performance and regroup.

An early clash on Sunday features Crystal Palace versus Manchester United, with both teams maintaining a five-game unbeaten record. Palace ascended to the top four, while United is similarly enjoying decent performances. A successful outcome could place Palace in 3rd or boost United up to 4th, with both eyeing all three points.

Ending Arsenal's grueling week, they face Chelsea in a London derby. Navigating past encounters with Spurs and UCL aspirations, Arsenal confronts Chelsea, who enjoys Stamford Bridge's backing, challenging Arsenal's resilience amid high-stake games.

MLS Playoffs

In the MLS Playoffs semifinal, Inter Miami hosts NYCFC. Backed by Messi’s form, Miami boasts two consecutive 4-0 victories entering this matchup.

NYCFC showcases road assurance, particularly in Florida, never defeated in their past four encounters with Miami. However, the playoffs see Miami surging ahead, negating NYCFC’s form.

Top DFS Apps By Game Type

Curious which daily fantasy app shines for your favorite contest? Whether you’re stacking Patriots players in pick’em, chasing big prizes in best ball, or maximizing flexibility with salary cap games, this breakdown ranks the best DFS sites for every game type, helping users score big bonuses and fantasy wins.

Best Pick’Em DFS App

Sportsbooks offering Pick’em DFS:

Underdog

Sleeper

PrizePicks

Boom Fantasy

Betr Picks

Dabble

Pick’em games are simple: predict if players will go over or under a given stat line and link two or more picks for boosted payouts. Snagging Jayson Tatum for the Celtics or a Patriots play on game day is just a couple taps away.

Best Pick’em DFS App: Underdog

Underdog claims the crown for Pick’em with lightning-fast slates, clear flex/standard options, and a huge variety of sports. Its interface is ideal for creating multi-sport entries and firing up quick, mobile-friendly picks for users who crave speed and flexibility.

Best Salary Cap DFS Site

Sportsbooks offering Salary Cap DFS:

Owners Box

Sleeper

Bleacher Nation Fantasy

Salary cap DFS formats challenge you to build the best lineup possible without busting your budget. It’s all about strategic balance—grab a Bruins superstar, fit in a sleeper Patriots RB, and stay under the spending cap.

Best Salary Cap DFS Site: Sleeper

Sleeper leads in salary cap leagues thanks to its combined season-long and daily flexibility, intuitive budgeting tools, and the creative freedom it gives users. The sleek interface, live notifications, and real-time chat make building and adjusting that perfect lineup actually fun—for casual players or DFS sharks alike.

Top DFS App for Best Ball Contests

Sportsbooks offering Best Ball DFS:

Underdog

Dabble

Owners Box

Best Ball contests draft your team and automatically start the highest-scoring players each week—no waivers, no trades, just pure drafting power. Stack Patriots receivers and let smart scoring do the rest.

Top DFS App for Best Ball: Underdog

Underdog dominates in Best Ball with legendary tournaments, huge prize pools, and effortless draft interfaces. Fantasy football fans love showing off their draft-day skills and watching lineups climb the leaderboard, all season long.

Best Fantasy App for Battle Royale

Sportsbooks offering Battle Royale DFS:

Underdog

Boom Fantasy

Battle Royale contests use snake drafts for single-week or daily slates, making every pick count in smaller player pools. Draft Celtics and Patriots stars and outsmart the competition one round at a time.

Best Fantasy App for Battle Royale: Underdog

Underdog’s Battle Royale is unmatched for variety, slick draft features, and prize excitement. Smaller slates, big prizes, and live results make every draft day a fantasy event to remember.

Top Snake Draft DFS Site

Sportsbooks offering Snake Draft DFS:

Underdog

Sleeper

Dabble

Snake drafts keep things classic—pick order reverses each round, giving every drafter a shot at their favorite NFL or NBA stars. Patriots or Bruins fans can jump in and test their draft strategy against the best.

Top Snake Draft DFS Site: Sleeper

Sleeper shines for snake draft fans, blending user-friendly draft rooms, live chat, and instant notifications for the full draft day feel. Easy multi-league management and smooth scheduling make Sleeper the best platform for classic snake drafts in fantasy sports.

Best DFS Apps & Sites Reviewed

Discover the best DFS apps, sites, and fantasy football platforms! This guide spotlights the best DFS bonuses, promos, and games available now. Find out which fantasy sites offer the top rewards, most exciting contests, and best fantasy sports experiences in the industry.

Underdog

Underdog DFS Site Underdog Promo Offer Play $5, Get $100! Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS Daily Fantasy Sports NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, WNBA, College Sports, Soccer, Golf, MMA, Esports DFS Games Pick’em, Best Ball, Snake Drafts, Daily Contests Legal States 27 States

Underdog is a DFS powerhouse, ideal for football, NBA, and MLB thanks to its innovative Best Ball, Pick’em, and Snake Draft formats. The app is lightning-fast and built for mobile users who want no-nonsense action any day of the week.

The signature bonus is Play $5, Get $100! with the Underdog promo code 'GOALBONUS'. Simply deposit and play $5 to receive $100 for free contests or to max out more Best Ball or Pick’em lineups. It’s an awesome boost for getting started with NFL or NBA games.

Underdog stands out for smooth drafting tools, instant payouts, and a strong, supportive community. Seasoned players and rookies alike rave about its contests and the pure fun it brings to drafting, making picks, and rooting for their top athletes.

Sleeper

Sleeper DFS Site Sleeper Promo Offer Get a Free $20 + 100% Deposit Match up to $100 Sleeper Promo Code GOALBONUS Daily Fantasy Sports NFL, NBA, MLB, College Football, NHL, and College Basketball DFS Games Picks, PicksVS, Daily Draft, Daily Contests Legal States 30+ (varies by game & device)

Sleeper is wildly popular for its social vibe, league chat, and wild contest ideas like Chopped and Daily Drafts. It’s home to NFL, NBA, MLB, and soccer—making it the go-to for fantasy lifers and casuals alike. My own fantasy league, running for years, swears by Sleeper.

The new user bonus is a 100% deposit match up to $100 with the Sleeper promo code 'GOALBONUS', turning first deposits into double the game-day sweat. With fast payouts and regular profit boosts, even Monday night lineups feel a bit more electric.

What makes Sleeper really special is the easy league management, non-stop push alerts, and nonstop chat with your crew. For draft day mayhem or mid-season NBA tilts, Sleeper brings friends together and keeps fantasy play fun, accessible, and super competitive.

Dabble

Dabble DFS Site Dabble Promo Offer Get $25 When You Sign-Up to Dabble! Dabble Promo Code GOAL25 Daily Fantasy Sports NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, Soccer, Esports, more DFS Games Pick’em, Combination Entries, Social Copy, Challenges, Daily Contests Legal States 30+ States (varies by contest and state rules)

Dabble is the DFS app for social players, famous for in-app chat, copying picks, and sharing strategies while building entries for NFL, NBA, MLB, and esports. New players get $25 free with promo code GOAL25, making it easy to jump in and try new contests.

That free $25 offer using the Dabble promo code 'GOAL25' comes with zero deposit, letting rookies and experienced players alike try out the unique social DFS experience and win real cash on NBA or NFL props immediately. Responsive customer service and regular challenges add even more fun.

Dabble’s standout feature is its interactive feed—see picks, copy them, and chat live with others. The app’s energy and real-time action keep every slate exciting, especially when there’s a big Patriots or Celtics game on the schedule.

Betr Picks

Betr Picks DFS Site Betr Picks Promo Offer 1 0% deposit match up to $200 in bonus cash + $10 on Sign up Betr Picks Promo Code GOALBET Daily Fantasy Sports NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, Soccer, Golf, WNBA, UFC, CFB, Boxing, Motorsports, Tennis, Esports DFS Games Pick’em, Combination Entries, New Pick Types, Betr Arcade, Daily Contests Legal States 30+ States

Betr Picks specializes in smooth, straightforward pick’em contests for sports fans who want simplicity and generous bonuses. Real-money games are available for NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and more, and its interface is lauded for clarity and ease.

The 10% deposit match up to $200 in bonus cash + $10 on Sign up with the Betr promo code 'GOALBET'. Just sign up, deposit an appropriate amount and players can get up to $210 in bonus cash—plenty to try props or build multi-sport entries. Fast performance earns Betr Picks high ratings from new users.

If you love clean apps, fast loading, and low-friction play, Betr Picks is a must-try. The lack of clutter and direct approach make it a favorite for gamers looking for speed and a big instant bonus to build their bankroll.

Boom Fantasy

Boom Fantasy Site Boom Fantasy Promo Offer Get a Risk-Free Entry up to $100! Boom Fantasy Promo Code N/A Daily Fantasy Sports NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, WNBA, College Sports, Soccer, Golf, MMA, Esports DFS Games Pick’em, Best Ball, Snake Drafts, Daily Contests Legal States 22 States

Boom Fantasy is known for its fast contests, creative props, and easy pick’em slates across all major sports. Their “Risk-Free Entry up to $100!” offer gives newcomers confidence to try big entries without fear (use with no specific code as per your table).

With top-tier promo offers—like a risk-free entry up to $100—it’s easy to jump into NBA, NFL, or MLB contests, win big, and withdraw quickly. The user interface makes entering, tracking, and winning feel straightforward and exciting.

Boom Fantasy’s strong suit is making daily contests accessible and thrilling, whether you’re betting on a single Patriots TD or sweating out a Celtics three-pointer. Creative game design and slick visuals give Boom a unique personality in the fantasy crowd.

PrizePicks

PrizePicks DFS Site PrizePicks Promo Offer 100% Deposit Match up to $100 PrizePicks Promo Code N/A Daily Fantasy Sports NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, Soccer, College Sports, WNBA, Golf, UFC, Boxing, Motorsports, Tennis, E-sports, DFS Games Pick’em, Pick’em Arena, Streak, Daily Contests Legal States 30 States

PrizePicks shines for quick, fun player props, letting fans predict over/under stat lines across the NFL, NBA, MLB, and more. The app is streamlined and easy to use—perfect for creating entries on the go or mixing picks from multiple leagues in seconds.

The promo is Play $5, Get $50 Instantly!. Just deposit $5, make your first entry, and $50 is instantly credited to explore more contests. Fast payouts and frequent promo boosts make PrizePicks a great value.

What really makes PrizePicks stand out is the simplicity—no head-to-heads, no endless research, just quick predictions and instant results. For anyone who loves action but not grinding lineups, PrizePicks brings the best of DFS with zero hassle.

Bleacher Nation Fantasy

Bleacher Nation Fantasy Site Bleacher Nation Promo Offer Get a 50% Deposit Match up to $100! Bleacher Nation Promo Code Daily Fantasy Sports NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, College Sports, Soccer, Golf DFS Games Salary Cap, Daily Fantasy Lineups Legal States 31 States

Bleacher Nation Fantasy mixes daily and season-long contests across major sports, including its signature “$250 Sweat-Free First Entry!” promo. While not as flashy as others, its integrated news, live advice, and classic salary cap modes have serious nostalgia value.

Sign up and get your first entry covered up to $250 (no code needed from your table), perfect for testing strategies or going big right off the bat. The platform’s focus on news and in-game guidance is a great bonus for stat heads or new DFS users.

Features like in-app advice and deep fantasy coverage give Bleacher Nation an edge, especially for sports fans who want more than just numbers from their DFS experience. It’s a community-first platform with room to grow and plenty to offer.

Owners Box

Owners Box DFS Site Owners Box Promo Offer Get a 100% Deposit Match up to $100 with your First Deposit! Owners Box Promo Code GOAL Daily Fantasy Sports NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, Soccer, Golf, Esports DFS Games Salary Cap, Lightning Lineups, Weekly Contests Legal States 37 States

Owners Box stands out for deeper strategy fans, with salary cap and Lightning Lineups for NFL, NBA, NHL, and MLB buffs. Its generous “100% Deposit Match up to $500” promo (code: GOAL) delivers huge firepower for those wanting bigger action.

The app’s signature offer matches first deposits up to $500 (code: GOAL), letting players upgrade their lineup-building and contest variety right away. Cross-sport support and weeklong contests appeal to serious managers craving flexibility and scale.

Owners Box excels for users who want control, high contest ceilings, and a professional vibe. Its advanced formats reward skillful play, making it a top choice for fantasy veterans ready to maximize every entry and bonus.

DFS Sites vs DFS Apps

When it comes to daily fantasy sports in the US, players can join the action either through dedicated DFS apps or via full-featured DFS websites. Both platforms make competing fun and easy, but each has its own strengths that appeal to different types of fans.

Daily Fantasy Sport Sites

DFS websites shine for players who want a bigger, clearer look at stats and lineups. The larger screen is perfect for deep research, setting multiple entries, and tracking live contests across tabs. Websites often offer faster loading, advanced tools, and more reliable wifi connections. PrizePicks and Owners Box have robust, easy-to-use platforms that make managing multiple lineups and deep contest analysis simple and efficient.

Daily Fantasy Sport Apps

The best thing about DFS apps is the pure convenience—manage entries, edit lineups, and join contests with just a few taps, anytime and anywhere. Push notifications and live scoring add instant excitement, keeping fans plugged into every play. Sleeper and Underdog’s mobile apps are standouts for their speed and slick design, making fantasy play a breeze on the go.

Best DFS Pick

DFS apps are the top choice for daily fantasy action because they let users check picks, join contests, and track scores instantly, wherever they are. The mobile experience is smooth and keeps the excitement going with live updates, alerts, and easy lineup changes.

It was a battle between Sleeper and Underdog app experience, but Underdog stands out as the best DFS pick for app users, thanks to its lightning-fast interface, instant notifications, and huge variety of games. Whether building a quick Pick’em entry on the train or drafting a Best Ball squad, Underdog’s app makes every fantasy moment seamless and full of energy.

Daily Fantasy Sports in the US

DFS in the US gives fans the chance to compete on daily and weekly slates across nearly every major sport. Whether chasing touchdowns, home runs, or buzzer beaters, there’s a contest for every sports addict and new player alike.

NFL Football

NBA Basketball

MLB Baseball

NHL Hockey

Golf (PGA, LIV)

College Football & Basketball

Soccer (MLS, Premier League, Champions League, etc.)

MMA/UFC

Tennis

…and many more, including NASCAR, WNBA, eSports, boxing, cricket, and beyond.

No matter if the goal is stacking a fantasy football squad or hitting big on underdog picks in UFC, DFS covers it. There are truly dozens of sports and leagues available, so whatever gets the adrenaline flowing, there’s a DFS contest ready and waiting.

Basics of DFS

Welcome to planet Earth, rookie fantasy explorer! Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) is where sports fans build virtual lineups using real athletes from NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, and more—competing for real cash prizes head-to-head against other users. Instead of managing teams all season, DFS lets participants draft a new squad nearly every day, challenging thousands of others.

DFS offers a universe of contests: Pick’em games ask users to predict if a player will go over or under a stat, while salary cap formats challenge entrants to create the best lineup within a set budget. Best Ball drafts automatically start your top scorers each week, and Snake Drafts make every round exciting as the picking order flips back and forth.

From football showdowns to NBA shootouts, DFS covers nearly every sport imaginable—including college games, soccer, golf, tennis, and even eSports. Users can join single-entry contests, multi-lineup tournaments, or head-to-head challenges for both small stakes and truly astronomical jackpots.

Payouts in DFS depend on the contest and how much you spend to enter. Some games give all the prize money to the winner, while others split it among the highest scoring players. Odds and scoring can change—whether stacking props in Pick’em or building value teams, every contest is a fresh chance to win.

DFS also delivers unique odds and promotional boosts, which can enhance prop payouts or entry values. Whether rooting for a player's touchdown or a point guard's buzzer-beater, DFS brings action-packed excitement to every game night—quickly turning fantasy picks and stats into real-world rewards and (with a little luck!) major celebration.

DFS Strategies, Tips, and Tricks for all Contests Types

Success in Daily Fantasy Sports isn’t just about luck—it’s about smart strategy, research, and knowing how each game type works. Here’s a game-by-game breakdown offering the best tips and tricks for dominating your DFS contests.

Pick’em

For Pick’em contests, always check injury reports and last-minute lineup changes. Focus on matchups—if a defense struggles against big receivers or a pitcher can't handle lefties, exploit those edges. Weather can play a huge role in the NFL and MLB; always factor in rain, snow, or wind. Diversify your picks; don’t just load up all favorites, as one bust can tank the entry.

Salary Cap

In salary cap games, identify the best value players—those priced low but expecting big roles due to injuries or matchup changes. “Stars and scrubs” is a classic move: pair a couple of superstars with cheap sleepers. Monitor player ownership percentages in large contests—fading the most popular picks can set your lineup apart if you’re right. Don’t forget late swap options if available, especially for the NBA, where late scratches are common.

Best Ball

Draft for upside! In Best Ball, you want home-run potential, so don’t play it safe in the later rounds. Stack teammates from high-powered offenses—like pairing an NFL QB with top WRs—since coordinated success leads to huge weekly bumps. Injuries are less punishing since the app always starts your highest scorers, but know bye weeks and draft handcuffs when possible for extra safety.

Battle Royale

Battle Royale formats are all about sharp drafting and knowing your slate. Look for late-breaking news; if a star is ruled out, pounce on backup value. Smaller player pools mean it’s crucial to diversify from the crowd, so aim for a unique combo of top-end and sneaky upside players to take down the contest.

Snake Draft

In Snake Draft games, always vary draft strategy based on pick position—don’t reach just to fit a “dream” lineup. Stay flexible: monitor who’s dropping, and grab value that others overlook. For leagues like the NBA and MLB, loosely follow news until lock in case of last-minute changes. Practice makes perfect, so do a few mock drafts to get comfortable with the room flow and timing.

With all game types, stay alert for promos and value boosts, and always manage your bankroll wisely—play within your means for long-term fun and profit!

Legal DFS States

The US sports betting boom kicked off when the Supreme Court paved the way in 2018, and since then, dozens of states have opened their doors to legal sports wagering and DFS apps. Today, most Americans can join daily fantasy sports contests, but a handful of states still haven’t joined the party just yet.

If you’re located in one of the 40-plus DFS-friendly states, congrats—there are more contests and platforms than ever before. However, since not every state has legalized DFS, always double-check your location before trying to register or make a deposit.

