How to watch today's Dundee United vs Rangers Premiership game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Dundee United will welcome Rangers in a Scottish Premiership clash that takes place tonight, Wednesday December 3. The game kicks-off at 7:45 pm local time, which is 11:45 am Pacific Time and 2:45 pm Eastern Time here in the United States.

Dundee's dream of building on a fourth-placed finish from the previous season came crashing down quickly. The Tangerines have struggled this season to even replicate their feats from the previous season. Jim Goodwin's side sit eighth in the table with just three wins in 13 attempts. A damaging defeat to Falkirk at home asked tough questions of the players as they responded with a spirited draw against Kilmarnock. However, they need more than good spirits to topple a Rangers machine coming into its own.

After Russell Martin's sorry tenure ended, Danny Rohl stepped in with swagger at Ibrox. Despite the defeats, his new manager bounce effect is certainly helping his side. Their form in the league has drastically improved. With four wins and a draw in his league journey, he will be hoping for more from the Gers. Their unbeaten away record is also on the line as they take on the Tangerines. A victory will put them within touching distance of the top two of Hearts and arch-rivals Celtic.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Dundee United vs Rangers online - TV channels & live streams

The clash between Dundee United and Rangers can be live-streamed on Paramount+ in the USA. If you're unable to watch the game live, Paramount+ will also host the game for you to watch on-demand.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Dundee United vs Rangers kick-off time

Premiership - Premiership Tannadice Park

The Dundee United vs Rangers game will be held at Tannadice Park on 19:45 GMT / 14:45 ET / 11:45 PT on 3rd December, 2025

Dundee United vs Rangers Team news & squads

Dundee United vs Rangers Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager J. Goodwin Probable lineup Substitutes Manager D. Roehl

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Dundee United team news

Isaac Pappoe is the only absentee for Dundee. The manager is expected to show faith in his team instead of chopping and changing to turn the situation around. Craig Sibbald, in fine goalscoring touch, will be expected to hurt Rangers on Wednesday.

Predicted Lineups: Richards; Iovu, Graham, Keresztes; Strain, Camara, Stephenson, Sibbald, Ferry; Sapsford, Moller

Rangers team news

Rangers have multiple injuries to deal with, especially in the backline. Their secondary centre-half partnership of Nasser Djiga and Emmanuel Fernandez will continue, as Derek Cornelius and Harru Souttar, their starting centre-backs, are out injured. Danilo might get the nod upfront as Bojan Miovski struggles in front of goal.

Predicted Lineups: Butland; Tavernier, Djiga, Fernandez, Aarons; Raskin, Barron; Antman, Aasgaard, Bajrami; Danilo

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links