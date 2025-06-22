Know everything about the Baller League UK. From its format to rules to the teams involved along with the famous players, tickets and where to watch.

The Baller League, launched in Germany in 2024, was an attempt to modify soccer and make it more appealing to the younger generation with twists and turns. It was created by entrepreneur Felix Starck, who was aided by popular footballers Mats Hummels and Lukas Podolski. Baller League is an indoor six-a-side football competition that revolutionised the sport.

After incredible success in Germany, it quickly found a place in the United Kingdom. The league is littered with star footballers and social media influencers who bring a lot of appeal to the games. Its short play time and high goal-scoring make it easy for the younger generation to follow the game. No corners, kick-ins, or long-range goals counting as two made it an instant hit.

The league in the UK is led by influencers, former Premier League players, futsal players and celebrities. Youtuber KSI was appointed and named president of the tournament. Legends like John Terry, Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker all manage the teams. Active pro women's footballers like Alisha Lehmann and Chloe Kelly are also involved in management.

The first edition was a celebration of football in a new form. It reinvented the sport and added entertainment, glamour and fast-paced drama. It drove the crowds and sponsors and caught the young generation’s attention span. Seasoned footballers, free agents, and futsal players all ball on the pitch, staying true to the league’s name.

GOAL covers everything you need to know about the Baller League, including the format, rules, teams, players, tickets and streaming details.

What is the format of the Baller League?

Baller League was inspired by Gerard Piqué’s highly successful Kings League. It merges traditional football with elements of entertainment. The Ballers League has 12 teams that pick their players through a draft system. Possessing great skill and pace, along with a certain flamboyance, is a must-have for players.

Each team has 12 players, out of which 10 are fixed, and two additional players can be nominated by managers per matchday as wildcards for the squad. Each team can have up to two managers. Players apply for the draft and make it to the final round based on their skills.

The teams play each other once in a single-legged round-robin format. Each win gives 3 points, whereas a draw awards a single point to each team and no points are awarded for a loss. After the end of the league phase, the top four qualify for the playoffs based on points. Goal difference and goals scored act as tie-breakers once the teams are tied on points.

The top four play each other in the semifinals, known as the Final Four. The first-placed team plays the fourth-placed team while the second and third lock horns with each other. The winners of the semifinals make it to the finals and fight for the title. In the event of a draw in the Final Four, a penalty shootout is held in which each team provides three shooters. If the result is not determined after a shootout, it goes to sudden death until there is a winner.

What are the rules of the Baller League?

The games are divided into two halves that are 15 minutes long. There is a halftime break as well as a break after the 12th and 27th minutes. The games are also played on a smaller court.

The league has some unique rules which make it fast-paced and fun to watch. The game also has sin bins and unlimited substitutions. Here are some of the rules with a twist:

Kickoff – The kickoff in the Baller League is inspired by Basketball’s tipoff. The referee tosses the ball into the air after the hooter indicates the start of the game, as players from each team compete for the ball and get us underway.

Kick-ins – When the ball goes out of play towards the sidelines, instead of a usual throw-in, the players roll the ball and restart the play with a kick-in.

Sinbin – Instead of yellow cards, a player deemed to have received a yellow card will receive a time penalty. They have to leave the field for two minutes after receiving a first penalty for a yellow card. Yellow cards can be shown multiple times before getting a red card. A red card ejects a player from the pitch with immediate effect, and the team has to play short-handed for 2 minutes or until the opposition scores inside that period.

Corners – There are no corners in the Baller League. If the ball goes out of bounds from an opposition player, it is taken into account, and a goal kick is awarded to the defending team. When the count reaches three, a penalty is awarded.

Penalty – The penalties are taken in a shootout fashion, like the Kings League. The kicker runs from the centre circle with the ball and has to find the back of the net against a goalkeeper who can defend his goal. The striker has to get their shot away before 10 seconds. If the keeper manages to save the initial attempt, it becomes a dead ball.

Similar to the wildcards in the Kings League, there are wildcards which add spice to the fixture on the field. They are:

Gamechanger - Each team has an opportunity to introduce a Gamechanger card before kickoff. This card can implement special in-game modifications in the final three minutes of each half. These rule twists can make the clash a three v three or count long-range goals as two, or even prevent goalkeepers from using their hands.

The Gamechangers are random and are activated by spinning the Wheel of Fortune. It is spun by a person designated by the organiser.

Wildcards – Managers get two wildcards per game week, which means they can bring anyone to feature for their team in that match.

White flag – Managers can throw in a white flag and challenge the referee’s decision.

MVPS - The MVP of each night wins a legend for their team’s next game.

Primetime – Primetime event takes place between two matches on each match day. Each of the 12 teams nominates a player who participates in different challenges set on that day. By winning the challenge, they can win an additional point for their team.

What are the teams of the Baller League UK?

Team Manager 26ers John Terry Deportrio Alan Shearer, Gary Lineker and Micah Richards FC Rules the World Clint Ogbenna (Clint 419) M7 FC Simon Edward Minter (Miniminter) MVPs United Alisha Lehmann and Maya Jama N5 FC Jens Lehmann, Robert Pires and Freddie Ljungberg Santan FC David Orbosa Michael (Santan Dave) SDS FC Sharmarke Mohamud (Sharky) Trebol FC Luis Figo VZN FC Tobit John Brown (TBJZL) Wembley Rangers AFC Ian Wright and Chloe Kelly Yanited Morgan Burtwistle (Angryinge)

Who are some of the famous players in the Baller League UK?

The Baller League gave a chance to many pros who recently retired or were out of contract. Many youngsters got a chance to show off their skills before breaking out on a pro level. Let us look at some famous ballers from the league.

Jordon Ibe (Ex-Liverpool and Bournemouth)

Adrian Mariappa (Ex-Crystal Palace, Watford)

Ciaran Clark (Ex-Newcastle, Aston Villa)

Henri Lansbury (ex-Arsenal and Nottingham)

Marvin Sordell (ex-Bolton Wanderers and Charlton Athletic)

Joleon Lescott (as a wildcard, ex-England international)

Troy Deeney (as a wildcard, ex-Watford)

Nile Ranger (as a wildcard, ex-Newcastle)

What are the fixtures of the Baller League UK?

The regular season started on 24 March 2025 in the UK. All the group-stage games took place at London’s Copper Box Arena. The Final Four, including the finals, were played at the O2 Arena on June 12.

SDS FC were crowned as the champions of the first edition of the Baller League UK as they got the better of MVPs United in a thriller in front of a 20,000 crowd.

Baller League UK will return for season 2 shortly, and the fixtures will be updated here.

Are Players Paid in the Baller League UK?

Yes, players are paid £400 a game in the Baller League UK.

Where to buy Baller League UK Tickets?

The Baller League UK tickets are available online here. They are extremely modestly priced as they are priced at £15 per person. Children under six can view the games free of charge.

Where to watch the Baller League UK?

The Baller League UK will be telecast live for free on the league’s YouTube and Twitch channels. The event was hosted by YouTuber Chunkz and Olivia Buzaglo. The tournament often had special guests like Will Smith and footballer Kevin Danso as co-commentators. These special attractions increased the appeal as more and more tuned in to watch the games.

Traditional broadcaster Sky Sports took the one-year broadcast partnership to show all the games of the first season on Sky Sports Mix. A new deal is in the works for future seasons.

It has already onboarded high-profile partners like Pepsi, Nike, Philips, Grenade and Head&Shoulders. With the success of the first season, the league is set to expand more in the second season. The USA edition is about to launch with YouTuber iShow Speed as its President.