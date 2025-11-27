Where to watch VH1 channel? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

What is the VH1 channel?

VH1, short for Video Hits One, is a basic cable television network. Launched on January 1, 1985, it is currently owned by Paramount Skydance. VH1 was conceived to build upon the success of MTV by targeting a slightly older demographic, focusing on the lighter, softer side of popular music. It, however, moved to reality television programming with a focus on music personalities, celebrities, and shows targeting African-American audiences.

Where can I watch it for free?

You can access the VH1 channel through the five-day free trials of leading streaming services such as Fubo and DirecTV.

It's also available through paid-for subscriptions with Sling TV throught their Lifestyel Extra add-on, as well as Philo and YouTube TV's Base Plan.

How much does it cost?

VH1 is available on all packages of all the premium streaming services.

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming VH1 content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

