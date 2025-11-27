Where to watch VH1 channel? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

What is the VH1 channel?
VH1, short for Video Hits One, is a basic cable television network. Launched on January 1, 1985, it is currently owned by Paramount Skydance. VH1 was conceived to build upon the success of MTV by targeting a slightly older demographic, focusing on the lighter, softer side of popular music. It, however, moved to reality television programming with a focus on music personalities, celebrities, and shows targeting African-American audiences.
Where can I watch it for free?
You can access the VH1 channel through the five-day free trials of leading streaming services such as Fubo and DirecTV.
It's also available through paid-for subscriptions with Sling TV throught their Lifestyel Extra add-on, as well as Philo and YouTube TV's Base Plan.
How much does it cost?
VH1 is available on all packages of all the premium streaming services.
|Provider
|First month
|Monthly cost
|Fubo Pro
|$54.99
|$84.99
|Fubo Elite
|$74.99
|$104.99
|Fubo Deluxe
|$84.99
|$114.99
|Philo
|n/a
|$33
|DirecTV Entertainment
|$49.99
|$89.99
|DirecTV Choice
|$59.99
|$94.99
|DirecTV Ultimate
|$84.99
|$124.99
|DirecTV Premier
|$124.99
|$169.99
|Sling TV (Lifestyle Extra add-on)
|n/a
|From $45.99 + $6
|YouTube TV
|$72.99
|$82.99
If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming VH1 content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).
