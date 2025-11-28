Where to watch NHL Network channel? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

What is the NHL Network channel?

NHL Network is a sports-oriented cable and satellite television network that is a joint venture between the National Hockey League (NHL) and NBCUniversal. Dedicated to providing broadcast coverage of ice hockey, the network features live game telecasts from the NHL, including analysis programs, specials and documentaries.

Where can I watch it for free?

You can access the NHL Network for free through the five-day free trials of leading streaming services Fubo and DirecTV.

Sling TV also carry it but only as a paid add-on.

How much does it cost?

The NHL Network is available on most Fubo and DirecTV plans.

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming NHL Network content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

