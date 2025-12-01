Missouri Sports Betting Apps - MO Mobile Sportsbooks for 12/1

Missouri Sports Betting Apps

We’ve reviewed and tested each of these sports betting apps using first-hand expertise, app trials, and user experience analysis.

This ranking highlights the Missouri sportsbook apps post the 12/1 MO betting launch, focusing on usability, market coverage, mobile performance, and features.

Best Missouri Betting Apps Ranked

This guide highlights the top Missouri betting apps expected to go live, their MO sportsbook promos, and what users can anticipate when wagering becomes available.

From sign-up steps to app features and payment options, here’s everything Missouri bettors should know ahead of launch.

bet365 Missouri Sports Betting App

📱Missouri Sports Betting App Yes 🕹️App Store Ratings / Google Play Store Ranking 4/5 - 4/5 ✅Best Features for Missouri Extensive NBA, college basketball, MLS markets; live betting 💰bet365 MO Bonus Bets Bet $10, Get $365 in Bonus Bets Win or Lose! 🏒 bet365 Missouri Bonus Code GOALBET #️⃣ Number of States Live 20+ ⏬Download Size 150 MB

A great option for Missouri's first-time sports betting app gamblers, bet365 is well-known for its clear interface and simple navigation.

Users can effortlessly navigate between NFL, NBA, college basketball, and Major League Soccer events, such as the Kansas City Wizards or St. Louis City SC games, thanks to the app's elegant design.

Whether making live bets or looking at pre-match choices, mobile bettors will value the seamless experience. It offers a wide variety of markets and odds, including parlays, player props, moneylines, spreads, and totals.

Customer service and payments are strong points. bet365 is likely to support multiple secure deposit methods, including debit/credit cards, PayPal, and ACH transfers. The app’s fast withdrawal speed and responsive support make it a solid choice for new bettors in the state.

Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri Betting App

📱Missouri Sports Betting App Yes 🕹️App Store Ratings / Google Play Store Ranking 4/5 - 3/5 ✅Best Features for Missouri Fan-focused experience; local team highlights; intuitive layout 💰Fanatics Sportsbook MO Bonus Bets Bet $30 Get $300 FanCash 🏒 Fanatics Missouri Bonus Code GOALBONUS #️⃣ Number of States Live 10+ ⏬Download Size 120 MB

Fanatics Sportsbook hits the sweet spot for Missouri fans who live for game day. The sports betting app’s sleek design makes it easy to scroll, tap, and bet—whether you’re riding with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, Paul Goldschmidt and the Cardinals, or checking in on Mizzou hoops. It’s intuitive, fast, and built with fans in mind.

You’ll find plenty of action beyond the basics, with player props that let you back your favorites.

Take Mahomes’ passing yards, Travis Kelce’s anytime TD, or Arenado’s RBI total. Even St. Louis Blues fans can jump on Jordan Binnington save props or Robert Thomas assist lines. It’s the kind of variety that keeps every game interesting—even when the score isn’t.

Fast deposits, clean layouts, and sharp odds make Fanatics one of the easiest apps to use in the state.

Add in regular promos around big Chiefs games or March Madness, and you’ve got a sportsbook that actually feels local. For Missouri bettors, Fanatics Sportsbook turns fandom into something a little more exciting.

BetMGM Missouri Sports Betting App

📱Missouri Sports Betting App Yes 🕹️App Store Ratings / Google Play Store Ranking 5/5 - 4/5 ✅Best Features for Missouri User-friendly design; robust props and parlays; fast in-play 💰BetMGM MO Bonus Bets Get a 20% First Deposit Match up to $1,600 in Sports Bonus! 🏒 BetMGM Missouri Bonus Code GOALMAX1600 #️⃣ Number of States Live 25+ ⏬Download Size 180 MB

BetMGM brings big-league polish to Missouri sports betting apps. The app’s slick design makes it easy for both first-timers and seasoned bettors to jump in, with upcoming games for the Missouri Tigers, St. Louis Blues, and St. Louis City SC front and center.

Where BetMGM really shines is in the player props. You can take Brady Cook’s passing yards, Kobe Brown’s rebounds, Jordan Kyrou’s goal total, or even João Klauss anytime scorer when City SC hits the pitch.

Whether you prefer pre-game bets or live, fast-paced action, the app’s in-play features make it easy to follow every score, stat, and swing of momentum. Add lightning-fast deposits, quick withdrawals, and responsive customer service, and it’s clear why BetMGM remains a top choice for Missouri bettors.

The platform’s steady performance during high-traffic moments—like Kansas City Chiefs playoff weekends or March Madness—makes every wager feel smooth and professional. It’s the kind of sportsbook that turns casual fans into confident bettors.

FanDuel Sportsbook Missouri Betting App

📱Missouri Sports Betting App Yes 🕹️App Store Ratings / Google Play Store Ranking 5/5 - 4/5 ✅Best Features for Missouri Clean interface; easy navigation; great for first-time Missouri bettors 💰FanDuel Sportsbook MO Bonus Bets Bet $5 Get $300 in Bonus Bets 🏒 FanDuel Missouri Bonus Code None Needed #️⃣ Number of States Live 30+ ⏬Download Size 200 MB

FanDuel Sportsbook nails the balance between simplicity and speed, making it a natural fit for Missouri bettors just getting started.

The sports betting app’s layout is clean, the odds are front and center, and finding your local favorites—like the Kansas City Chiefs, St. Louis City SC, or Mizzou hoops—takes seconds. It’s built for fans who want to bet without the hassle.

Deposits and withdrawals are quick, customer service is sharp, and the app never seems to lag—no matter how crazy the action gets.

As Missouri joins the sports betting lineup, FanDuel are rolling out plenty of football and basketball promos to keep the local energy high. For new bettors, it’s the smoothest way to turn team pride into a little extra excitement.

Caesars Sportsbook Missouri Betting App

📱Missouri Sports Betting App Yes 🕹️App Store Ratings / Google Play Store Ranking 4/5 - 4/5 ✅Best Features for Missouri Rewards program; stats & trends; pre-game insights 💰Caesars Sportsbook MO Bonus Bets Bet $5 Get $150 If Your First Bet Wins! 🏒 Caesars Missouri Promo Code GOALMAXMO #️⃣ Number of States Live 20+ ⏬Download Size 160 MB

Caesars Sportsbook brings that unmistakable Vegas prestige to Missouri sports fans. The app’s design is crisp, confident, and built for bettors who like things to run smoothly—no clutter, no confusion, just clean odds and fast bets.

The sportsbook thrives on variety. You’ll find markets on everything from NFL spreads to MLS totals, plus deep coverage of college basketball and baseball. Want to stack a few wagers into a same-game parlay? Caesars makes it painless.

Fast withdrawals, solid promos, and a reputation built on reliability give Caesars its royal edge. For Missouri bettors, Caesars Sportsbook feels like betting with a bit of polish, confidence, and hometown pride.

DraftKings Sportsbook Missouri Betting App

📱Missouri Sports Betting App Yes 🕹️App Store Ratings / Google Play Store Ranking 5/5 - 4/5 ✅Best Features for Missouri Intuitive design; robust NBA & MLS markets; parlay builder 💰DraftKings Sportsbook MO Bonus Bets Bet $5 and Get $300 in Bonus Bets - If your Bet Wins 🏒DraftKings Sportsbook MO Promo Code None Needed #️⃣ Number of States Live 30+ ⏬Download Size 190 MB

DraftKings Sportsbook brings a high-tech edge to Missouri sports betting. The app’s fast, data-driven design appeals to bettors who love breaking down stats as much as watching the games.

The sportsbook’s depth is impressive—spreads, totals, parlays, futures, and player props for just about every major sport. Missouri fans the live betting feature stands out too, with real-time odds updates that keep pace even during fast, late-game swings.

DraftKings pairs all that with a smooth user experience: quick deposits, fast withdrawals, and one of the cleanest interfaces in the game. Expect dynamic promos tied to big national events—Super Bowl week, NBA playoffs, or March Madness—that make every bet feel part of something bigger.

For Missouri bettors who like a mix of precision and excitement, DraftKings is the playbook come to life.

Missouri Sports Betting App – Sign-Up Steps

Much of the Show-Me State is excited to back their favorite teams and players to get that extra oomph out of sporting events. Here are steps to get started with sports betting in Missouri.

Download a Missouri betting app from either the App Store for iPhone or Google Play Store for Android. To start the registration process, launch the app and press "Join" or "Sign Up." Enter your name, birthdate, and Missouri residence, among other personal information. For safe account access, create a strong username and password. As needed by the sportsbook, use your GPS to confirm your location in Missouri. Make sure your account has a strong username and password. Accept the privacy statement and user agreement of the sportsbook. Verify your identification with a state-issued ID, such as an ID card or driver's license. Once deposits are permitted, select a deposit method to add money to your account. When registering, use any plausible coupon code or welcome offer. Examine and accept the terms and conditions of the sportsbook. When the app goes online, you may begin exploring markets and lines.

Missouri Sports Betting Apps Key Dates

Significant turning points have been reached in Missouri's journey toward legal sports betting, concluding with the opening of online sportsbooks on December 1, 2025. The most important dates and regulatory changes are highlighted in the following timeline:

Date Event Nov 5, 2024 Voters approve Amendment 2, legalizing sports betting in Missouri with 50.05% support. Dec 5, 2024 Amendment 2 becomes law, permitting both retail and mobile sports betting. May 15, 2025 Missouri Gaming Commission (MGC) opens the sports betting application period. Aug 15, 2025 MGC awards untethered licenses to DraftKings and Circa. Sept 12, 2025 Deadline for tethered license applications; MGC receives over 700 applications. Oct 22, 2025 MGC expected to issue temporary sports wagering licenses. Nov 17, 2025 Pre-registration begins; users can sign up and deposit funds in participating apps. Dec 1, 2025 Official launch date for Missouri online sports betting.

Key Missouri Sports Gambling Regulations

Legal Age: Bettors must be at least 21 years old.

Taxation: A 10% tax on sports betting revenue will fund education and problem gambling programs.

Licensing: Up to 14 online sportsbooks and 19 retail sportsbooks can operate in Missouri.

Picking a MO Sportsbook App

It's important to give careful thought to which sportsbook app in Missouri to use, particularly if you're new to mobile betting. The likely platforms that will arrive in Missouri have been thoroughly evaluated and examined by our team of professionals, who have assessed the payment methods, odds, market depth, interface design, and security. When sports betting is formally introduced in the state, this research guarantees that novice bettors can choose an app that strikes a balance between usability, security, and competitive betting possibilities, providing them with the best experience possible.

User Experience & Interface

First-time gamblers in Missouri need an easy-to-use interface. Apps have to load rapidly, provide smooth transitions between the NFL, NBA, college basketball, and Major League Soccer markets, and offer live streaming when it's accessible.

New users make bets and follow sports in real time more easily when there is less uncertainty due to a well-designed interface.

A visually appealing design and seamless app upgrades help increase confidence and engagement, giving Missouri bettors peace of mind when using the site.

Markets

The range of markets determines how much choice a bettor has. Sportsbooks that provide spreads, moneylines, totals, parlays, props, and live in-play markets will be advantageous to Missouri users.

New bettors can experiment and discover various betting styles without feeling constrained by a large variety.

Missourans will discover bets that suit their interests thanks to competitive rates across a variety of sports, such as local MLS games with St. Louis City SC or NFL powerhouses like the Kansas City Chiefs.

Odds and Prices

Competitive odds are critical for new Missouri bettors to maximize potential returns.

First-time users can be sure they're receiving fair value by using apps that give the greatest pricing for NBA, college basketball, NFL, and Major League Soccer games.

The experience is made even more fun and rewarding for beginner players thanks to books that offer odds boosts and profit multipliers at specific times.

Missouri Sports Betting App Promo Code

Although promo codes and welcome offers are hypothetical until launch, Missouri users will benefit from apps that provide likely sign-up incentives.

Probable promo codes allow new bettors to explore markets and try different types of bets with added value, while giving them confidence in engaging with mobile wagering.

Our expert review identifies apps that are likely to deliver the most attractive offers for Missouri users based on experience in other US states.

Payment Methods

A sportsbook’s payment options are crucial for first-time Missouri users. To facilitate simple deposits and withdrawals, apps should accept ACH transfers, debit/credit cards, and e-wallets like PayPal.

For new users who may not be accustomed to online betting, quick and dependable payment options make it easier to stay on top of the action.

Security

For all bettors, security is crucial, not just those new players in MO. To safeguard financial and personal information, look for applications that use secure PINs, two-factor authentication, and encryption software.

Users may safely make wagers without worrying about fraud or illegal access thanks to trustworthy verification procedures. For new bettors, strong security also fosters trust, which promotes ongoing use of mobile sportsbooks.

Customer Support

For new Missouri customers who might want assistance with account setup, deposits, or market comprehension, excellent customer service is crucial.

The top applications include live chat, email, and phone support around the clock, with helpful personnel on hand to answer any queries.

The first-time bettor's entire experience is enhanced when they receive prompt, informed assistance, which eases them into the thrilling world of betting.

Missouri Sports Teams

Kansas City Chiefs

A prominent NFL team hailing from Kansas City, Missouri, the Chiefs are celebrated for their explosive offense and regular playoff berths under head coach Andy Reid.

Originally established in 1960 as the Dallas Texans before relocating in 1963, the Chiefs have solidified their status as a powerhouse in the AFC West.

The 2024 season was particularly noteworthy, as they secured the top seed in the AFC with a 15-2 record, finishing first in both the AFC West and the conference.

2024 Schedule Highlights:

vs. Houston Texans, Sun, 12/8, 8:20 pm ET

vs Chargers, Sun, 12/14, 1pm ET

@ Titans, Sun, 12/21, 1pm ET

vs Broncos, Thurs, 12/25, 8:15pm ET

@ Raiders, Sun, 1/4, TBD

Kansas City Royals

As Kansas City's Major League Baseball representatives, the Royals play at Kauffman Stadium and have a rich local heritage. After several years of rebuilding, the team saw significant progress in 2024, igniting fan optimism. The Royals focused on youth and player development, culminating in an 86-76 record, ranking second in the American League Central.

St. Louis Cardinals

This storied MLB franchise is based in St. Louis, Missouri, with a legacy of championships and a devoted fanbase.

Playing at Busch Stadium III, the Cardinals are woven into the cultural fabric of the area. While they fell short of the postseason in 2024, their performance improved from the previous year, ending with an 83-79 record in the National League Central.

St. Louis Blues

Representing the National Hockey League in St. Louis, the Blues boast a recent Stanley Cup title from 2019. Known for their energetic fanbase and the iconic "Note Worthy" tradition.

The Blues delivered a strong showing in the 2023-24 season, although they fell short of an extended playoff journey, finishing with a 43-33-6 record and accumulating 92 points.

2025 Schedule Highlights:

vs. Anaheim Ducks, Dec. 1, 8:00 PM ET

vs. Boston Bruins, Dec. 4, 7:00 PM ET

vs. Ottawa, Dec. 6, 7:00 PM ET

vs. Montreal Canadiens, Dec. 14, 7:00 PM ET

vs. Boston Bruins, Dec. 9, 8:00 PM ET

Best Sports Betting Apps – Safer Gambling

Particularly for new Missouri users who are investigating mobile sportsbooks for the first time, responsible gambling guarantees that betting stays an enjoyable and controlled pastime.

It helps players avoid financial stress and preserve balance in their everyday lives by imposing limitations on deposits, bets, and time spent on betting applications.

Thanks to responsible gambling practices, sportsbooks gain from safer engagement, increased trust, and long-term user retention, while players profit from the decreased danger of overspending or chasing losses.

Additionally, Missouri gamblers have access to outside resources, including internet tools, counseling programs, and helplines provided by groups that specialize in problem gambling.

When sports betting was introduced in the state, resources are available will benefit all who require extra assistance and make the experience safer and more pleasurable.