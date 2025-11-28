Where to watch NBA TV channel? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

What is the NBA TV channel?

NBA TV is a sports-oriented pay television network owned and operated by the National Basketball Association (NBA). Dedicated to basketball, the channel features regular-season and playoff broadcasts from the NBA. The content also includes analysis programs, specials and documentaries. The network serves as the national broadcaster of the NBA G League and WNBA games.

Where can I watch it for free?

You can access NBA TV for free through the five-day free trials of leading streaming services Fubo and DirecTV.

READ MORE: How to get a five-day free pass with Fubo

Sling TV also carry it but only as a paid add-on.

How much does it cost?

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming NBA TV content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best streaming VPNs for watching sports