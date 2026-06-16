Leicester City Overview

When were Leicester City founded?

Originally founded in 1884 as Leicester Fosse F.C., the club was reformed upon resumption of league football post World War I and was named Leicester City.

Who are the owners of Leicester City?

The club was bought by Thai businessman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha in 2010. Following his demise in 2018, his son Aiyawatt has taken over the reins at Leicester City. Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha family was the founder of King Power International Group and bought the club via its subsidiary Asian Football Investments (AFI).

What is Leicester City's stadium called?

King Power Stadium has been Leicester City's home since 2002, replacing Filbert Street, which served as the club's home venue from 1891 to 2002.

What is King Power Stadium's capacity?

King Power Stadium has a capacity of 32,259 and there have been plans to expand the stadium to a 40,000-seater since 2021.

How many trophies have Leicester City won?

Leicester City have seven trophies throughout their career, which includes their historic Premier League glory in the 2015-16 campaign, in addition to one FA Cup and three League Cups.

How many Premier League (top flight) titles have Leicester City won?

Leicester City have won just one top-flight title, which came in the 2015-16, regarded by many as one of the greatest sporting successes of all-time.

Who has made the most appearances for Leicester City?

Former English defender Graham Cross has made the most appearances ever for Leicester City. Making his debut for the club at the age of 17 in 1960, the centre-back played 600 games

Who is Leicester City's all-time top goalscorer?

Arthur Chandler is Leicester City's all-time top goalscorer. Chandler was signed in 1923 when he was already 27 years old, but became one of the most significant signings for the club, scoring 273 goals across 12 seasons.

Which famous players have played for Leicester City?

Ben Chilwell, Harry Maguire, Jamie Vardy, N'Golo Kante, Riyad Mahrez, Les Ferdinand, Esteban Cambiasso, Alan Smith, Gordon Banks, and Peter Shilton are some of the most famous names to have donned the Leicester City shirt.

Which famous managers have been in charge of Leicester City?

Leicester City's most famous managers ever are Matt Gillies, Sven-Goran Eriksson, Claudio Ranieri, and Brendan Rodgers.

What is Leicester City's nickname?