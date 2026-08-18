'Unbelievable' - Leicester legend Jamie Vardy backs Man Utd star Youri Tielemans to reach another level at Old Trafford

Manchester United’s decision to trigger the £35m release clause in Tielemans' Aston Villa contract has been met with significant approval from those who know the Belgian best. Vardy, who spent four-and-a-half years playing alongside the midfielder at the King Power Stadium, has expressed his excitement about the move.

"I just think he’ll start kicking on again if I’m honest," Vardy said on his Jamie Vardy’s Having A Party podcast when discussing Tielemans’ summer switch to United. "I played against him with Belgium, he was unbelievable and you were like, 'Wow, who is this?', because he was only young at the time. It then came through that we [Leicester] had signed him on loan at first and I remember going around all the lads and saying, 'We’ve signed a player here!', and I mean a really good player."