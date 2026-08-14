League One - Game Week 1 15 Aug 2026 - 07:30 Meadow Lane

The game between Notts County and Leicester City will kick off at 12:30 on 15 Aug 2026.

Gemini

Notts County vs Leicester City is being shown live in the UK across Sky Sports channels. Subscribers can watch on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, while NowTV offers a flexible streaming option for those without a full Sky subscription.

Leicester City travel to Meadow Lane to face Notts County in League One, a fixture that carries more weight than the third tier might usually suggest. Russell Martin's side drop into England's third division following their relegation from the Championship, and the eyes of English football will be on how they respond.

Notts County, under Martin Paterson, are building towards their second consecutive season at this level after winning promotion from League Two. Meadow Lane provides a genuine atmosphere, and the home side will be eager to make life uncomfortable for their high-profile visitors.

Leicester arrive with some early-season momentum after a Carabao Cup win over Northampton Town, though their pre-season results were mixed. A draw with Malaga and a defeat to Genoa in friendlies gave Martin's squad useful minutes without providing a definitive read on where they stand.

For Notts County, the summer has been less straightforward. Paterson's side were winless in their last four pre-season outings and were beaten on penalties by Burnley in the Carabao Cup first round.

The subplot around Leicester is hard to ignore. Louis Page, the teenager who attracted interest from Manchester United and Arsenal this summer, represents the kind of talent that suggests the club retains serious quality despite its league status. Whether Martin can keep his best players focused on the League One challenge is a question that will run all season.

For TV channel options, live stream access, and kick-off time, everything you need is listed below.

How to watch Notts County vs Leicester City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Martin Paterson has not confirmed a probable starting XI for Notts County ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information has been made available at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Russell Martin is similarly yet to name a projected side for Leicester City, with no confirmed absences or disciplinary concerns listed in the available information. Further team news is expected to emerge in the days before the match.

Form

Notts County head into this fixture having lost four straight matches across pre-season and the Carabao Cup. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 defeat to Burnley on penalties in the cup, and they were also beaten 2-0 by Nottingham Forest and 3-1 by Randers FC in friendlies. Their only win across their last five matches was a 3-0 victory over Salford City in League Two in May, which sealed their promotion. Paterson's side scored five goals and conceded eight across those five outings.

Leicester's last five matches tell a more varied story. They beat Northampton Town 1-0 in the Carabao Cup, their most recent result, and drew 3-3 with Malaga in pre-season. Martin's side also claimed a 1-0 win at Blackburn Rovers and drew 1-1 with Millwall in their final two Championship matches last season. Their only defeat in the last five was a 1-0 loss to Genoa in a friendly. Leicester scored six goals and conceded five across those matches.

Head-to-Head Record





The two clubs have met twice in the available head-to-head record, both in pre-season friendlies. The most recent encounter came in July 2022, when Notts County won 2-1 at Leicester City's ground. Before that, Leicester won 4-1 at Meadow Lane in July 2018. Notts County hold one win to Leicester's one across those two meetings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Notts County vs Leicester City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: