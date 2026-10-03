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AFC Rushden & Diamonds

AFC Rushden & Diamonds Overview

Paris Saint-Germain v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD3

Ronaldo backs Kvaratskhelia after ACL blow

Cristiano Ronaldo has led the global football community in offering support to Khvicha Kvaratskhelia following the winger's devastating knee injury. The Paris Saint-Germain star is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after a scan confirmed the worst possible news for the Ligue 1 giants.

C. RonaldoK. Kvaratskhelia
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October 2026
FA Cup Qualification
AFC Rushden & Diamonds badge
AFC Rushden & Diamonds
RUS
2
Braintree Town badge
Braintree Town
BRT
1
FT
FA Cup Qualification
AFC Rushden & Diamonds badge
AFC Rushden & Diamonds
RUS
2
Morecambe badge
Morecambe
MOR
1
FT
November 2026
FA Cup
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Burton Albion
BUR
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Standings

Championship crestChampionship

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Lyon crestLyon7421135814
W
L
W
D
W
2Paris Saint-Germain crestParis Saint-Germain7421149514
W
W
W
W
L
3Paris FC crestParis FC7421127514
W
L
W
D
W
4Lille crestLille7421105514
D
W
L
W
W
5Monaco crestMonaco7421106414
L
D
W
D
W
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Scommesse in primo piano

Pronostici Juventus - Rennes: i padroni di casa estendono il loro record europeo
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