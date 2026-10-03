AFC Rushden & Diamonds Overview

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has expressed his devastation following a severe knee injury sustained during Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League victory over Barcelona. The Georgian winger faces a gruelling rehabilitation process, while the French giants must also navigate the coming weeks without injured key duo Ousmane Dembele and Marquinhos.
Paris Saint-Germain’s impressive Champions League form has been overshadowed by a catastrophic injury list following their recent 4-2 victory over Barcelona. Luis Enrique faces a massive selection headache as three key starters are now unavailable for a crucial run of fixtures.
Cristiano Ronaldo has led the global football community in offering support to Khvicha Kvaratskhelia following the winger's devastating knee injury. The Paris Saint-Germain star is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after a scan confirmed the worst possible news for the Ligue 1 giants.