Norwich City Overview

Leeds urge fans to respect Ramadan pause after booing

Leeds United have issued a firm plea to their supporters to respect a planned pause in play during Sunday's FA Cup fifth-round tie against Norwich City. The break is designed to allow players observing Ramadan to break their fast, a protocol that was unfortunately met with hostility during the club’s recent Premier League defeat to Manchester City at Elland Road. Seeking to avoid a repeat of those scenes, the west Yorkshire club released a detailed statement ahead of the game.