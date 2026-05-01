Championship - Championship The MKM Stadium

Today's game between Hull and Norwich will kick-off at 2 May 2026, 12:30.

The TV channel and live stream options for Hull vs Norwich are listed below. The match is available to watch on Sky Sports+, which streams games live online and through the Sky Sports app.

Hull City host Norwich City at the MKM Stadium in a Championship fixture that carries genuine weight for both sides as the season heads into its final stretch.

Hull sit seventh in the table, two places and several points clear of Norwich in ninth. The gap between them is modest, but the positions tell a story of two clubs navigating very different trajectories through the closing weeks of the campaign.

For the Tigers, form has been a concern. They have not won in their last five Championship outings, picking up three draws and suffering two defeats. The most recent of those, a 2-1 loss to Charlton, will have done little for confidence at the MKM Stadium.

Norwich arrive in better shape. Johannes Hector's side have won three of their last five, including a 2-4 victory at Bristol City and a 2-1 win at Derby. A draw at Swansea in their most recent outing keeps them ticking over, and they travel to East Yorkshire with momentum on their side.

Neither club is in the playoff picture — that battle is being fought further up the table — but pride, final-day positioning, and the form of key players all give this fixture genuine purpose.

Read on for full details on how to watch Hull vs Norwich live, including TV channel and live stream information.

How to watch Hull vs Norwich with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Hull have not confirmed any injury or suspension news ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released. Full team news will be added closer to kick-off.

Norwich are similarly without confirmed squad updates at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or projected starting XI have been provided, and that information will be updated as it becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Hull have gone winless across their last five Championship matches, recording three draws and two defeats for a W0 D3 L2 record. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 home defeat to Charlton on April 25. Earlier in the run, they drew 2-2 with Leicester and were beaten 2-1 by Sheffield United. Hull scored five goals across the five matches and conceded six, with a 0-0 draw against Coventry their only clean sheet.

Norwich have been more productive, winning three of their last five for a W3 D1 L1 record. Their latest result was a 1-1 draw at Swansea on April 25. Before that, they beat Derby 2-1 and won 2-4 at Bristol City. Their only defeat in this stretch came against Ipswich, losing 2-0 on April 11. Norwich scored seven goals across the five games and conceded five.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on November 1, 2025, when Norwich hosted Hull in the Championship — Hull won that game 2-0. Before that, the sides drew 1-1 at the MKM Stadium in February 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in the Championship, Hull have won two, Norwich have won two, and one match ended level, with the goals tally sitting at seven for Hull and eight for Norwich.

Standings

In the Championship table, Hull currently sit seventh while Norwich are ninth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Hull vs Norwich today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: