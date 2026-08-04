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FA Cup

FA Cup Overview

IFAB

IFAB approves end to keeper injury timeouts

English football is set for a major regulatory shake-up after receiving the green light to trial a new rule aimed at curbing tactical time-wasting. The International Football Association Board (IFAB) has approved a proposal that will force teams to temporarily lose an outfield player if their goalkeeper requires medical treatment.

Premier LeagueWSL
TOPSHOT-FBL-ENG-FACUP-CHARLTON-CHELSEA

FA charge Chelsea over Rosenior debut incident

Chelsea have been hit with a misconduct charge by the Football Association following their FA Cup clash against Charlton Athletic earlier this season. The governing body has officially opened disciplinary proceedings regarding the behavior of the visiting supporters during the trip to The Valley in January.

ChelseaL. Rosenior
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FA Cup, fixtures & results

Friday 3 April
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
7
Port Vale badge
Port Vale
PVL
0
FT
Southampton badge
Southampton
SOU
2
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
1
FT
Saturday 4 April
West Ham United badge
West Ham United
WHU
2
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
2
FT
pen 2 - 4
Friday 24 April
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
2
Southampton badge
Southampton
SOU
1
FT
Saturday 25 April
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
1
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
0
FT
Friday 15 May
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
0
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
1
FT
More

Standings

East

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Machida Zelvia crestMachida Zelvia8521157817
W
W
W
W
L
2Vissel Kobe crestVissel Kobe8512147716
L
W
D
W
W
3Sanfrecce Hiroshima crestSanfrecce Hiroshima8431106415
D
W
W
D
W
4Buriram United crestBuriram United8422108214
W
W
D
D
W
5Melbourne City FC crestMelbourne City FC842297214
D
W
D
W
W

West

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Al Hilal crestAl Hilal87101761122
W
D
W
W
W
2Al Ahli crestAl Ahli85212191217
W
D
W
L
W
3Tractor crestTractor8521124817
W
L
W
W
W
4Al Ittihad crestAl Ittihad85032291315
W
W
W
L
W
5Al-Wahda crestAl-Wahda8422117414
L
D
L
W
W
More

Wetten im Fokus

Value in der Ungewissheit: Wett-Tipps zum Auftakt der 2. Bundesliga
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Frequently asked questions

Arsenal have won the FA Cup 14 times, more than any other club. Their most recent victory came in 2020, but there is a club from Manchester hot on their heels...

A total of 745 clubs will be participating in the 2024-25 FA Cup, spanning from the Premier League down to Level 9 of the English football league system, with teams from the Level 10 acting as stand-ins in case a team from the aforementioned levels drops out from the competition. The inaugural FA Cup in 1871-82 had just 15 teams participating in it.

Former Liverpool defender Ian Callaghan, with 88 appearances, is FA Cup's record-appearance maker in history.

The all-time top scorer in the FA Cup is Ian Rush, with 41 goals in 62 games, primarily scored during his time as a centre forward for Liverpool.

Paris Hamilton-Downes became the youngest player to ever feature in the FA Cup, debuting at 13 years, 11 months, and one day.for Carshalton Athletic in 2019.

The FA Cup has featured many football legends, including Steven Gerrard, Ryan Giggs, Thierry Henry, Eric Cantona, and Frank Lampard. Modern-day superstars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Didier Drogba, and Sergio Aguero have also made their mark on the competition.

Legendary managers such as Sir Alex Ferguson, Arsene Wenger, Jose Mourinho, and Pep Guardiola have guided their teams to success in the FA Cup. Notably, Wenger holds the record for most FA Cup victories as a manager, with seven titles to his name.