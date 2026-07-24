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Bruno Guimaraes Newcastle 2025-26Getty
Yosua Arya

Arsenal set to table £70m Bruno Guimaraes transfer offer despite Newcastle's hard stance

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Newcastle United
Premier League

Arsenal are preparing to test Newcastle United's resolve with a £70 million offer for Bruno Guimaraes despite the Magpies' insistence that their captain is not for sale. The Brazil international is understood to want the move, with talks expected to gather pace.

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