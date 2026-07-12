Arsenal attempting to get Julian Alvarez transfer over the line BEFORE pre-season as Atletico Madrid refuse to do business with Barcelona

Atletico Madrid have reportedly shut the door on any potential move to their La Liga rivals Barca and Real Madrid for Alvarez. The relationship between Atletico and Barcelona has grown increasingly strained, leading to a series of pointed social media posts from Atletico expressing their frustration.

The hierarchy at the Metropolitano has been particularly aggravated by what they perceive as public "campaigns" from the two Spanish giants to unsettle the player. This hardline stance has effectively cleared the path for Arsenal, as Atletico are much more willing to sanction a sale to a club outside of Spain, especially after a stellar season where Alvarez made 49 appearances across all competitions, scoring 20 goals and providing nine assists. The Independent says that Paris Saint-Germain had also registered interest, but their involvement was viewed more as testing the waters rather than a concrete pursuit, leaving the Gunners as the frontrunners.