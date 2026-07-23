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‘Obvious choice’ - Bradley Barcola given Premier League transfer advice as PSG winger registers on radars at Liverpool & Arsenal
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Trossard gone as Martinelli generates exit talk
Belgian winger Leandro Trossard, who netted some vital goals for the Gunners last season, has been allowed to depart north London for Turkish side Besiktas. Questions are also being asked of whether Gabriel Martinelli has a role to play in Mikel Arteta’s plans heading forward.
The Brazil international could see a sale sanctioned as Arsenal seek to free up funds and space in their squad for further reinforcements. There is certainly the potential for upgrades to be found in an important area of the field - one that would help the Gunners to be even more competitive at home and abroad in 2026-27.
Barcola - who impressed for France at the World Cup finals alongside Kylian Mbappe and Michael Olise - helped to dash Arsenal’s Champions League dreams in 2025-26 as he contributed to PSG savouring back-to-back triumphs on European football’s grandest stage.
He is, however, not a guaranteed starter for the Ligue 1 heavyweights as the likes of Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia provide fierce competition for places. The 23-year-old is also only under contract at Parc des Princes through to the summer of 2028.
Would Barcola be a shrewd addition for Arsenal?
Tempting offers may be listened to with the summer transfer window of 2026 open for business, and Arsenal are being urged to explore what it would take to bring another fearsome Frenchman onto their books - as a club that boasts a rich history of acquiring superstars from that part of the world.
Silvestre once graced the Gunners’ books and - speaking in association with talkSPORT Bet Online Slots - told GOAL when asked if Barcola would be a shrewd addition to Arteta’s title-winning ranks: “That would be an obvious choice for both the player and the club to go for.
“For Bradley on what he's done with PSG, what he's done with the national team, the time of his career, still young, and what Arsenal is trying to build. Retain the title, try to win the Champions League. It's a green light on my side, 100%.”
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Premier League interest in PSG winger
There have been murmurings of interest from Arsenal in Barcola, but they are not the only Premier League side to be generating rumours there. Liverpool are also looking for a suitable successor to Mohamed Salah at Anfield, while Manchester United need more firepower ahead of their return to Champions League action.
Ex-Red Devils striker Dwight Yorke told GOAL recently of raids from Old Trafford being launched on Paris: “Bradley Barcola or Desire Doue. I’d go for one of them if I was Michael Carrick. It’s as simple as that. They can both play down the left side, they can play down the right side, they can play wherever the attack needs them to.
“If Marcus Rashford doesn’t want to stick around, and who knows where his head is at, go and get Doue or Barcola. Those are the two players you should go get. You want good attacking players, solid players who are going to produce the goods on the field, so go and get one of those players.”
Alvarez another of those on Arsenal's transfer radar
Arsenal may decide to make their move before others swoop in, but they are also mulling over a big-money bid for Argentina star Julian Alvarez - who graced the 2026 World Cup final alongside Lionel Messi but missed out on a second global crown.
Silvestre added when asked if the former Manchester City frontman, who could leave Atletico Madrid in a £120 million ($160m) deal, would be the perfect addition to Arsenal’s frontline alongside Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres: “Below Messi for Argentina, he's the player that has been the most impactful.
“Playing for Atletico Madrid, it's hard to get things over the line to win trophies. It looks like it's a player that is, I would say, very loyal. I don't know if he's ready to move. But what performances he's shown this season, he would be a great signing.”
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Arsenal fixtures 2026-27: Premier League title defence
It remains to be seen whether Arsenal have the money available to move for Alvarez and Barcola. Further departures from the Emirates - with Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus seemingly available - would help to bolster Arteta’s transfer kitty.
The Gunners will hope to have fresh faces on board well before the 2026-27 campaign gets underway, with their title defence set to be opened when playing host to Frank Lampard’s newly-promoted Coventry team on August 21.
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