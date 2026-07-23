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Arsenal eye free agent John Stones and Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa in response to huge William Saliba injury blow
Gunners rocked by Saliba setback
Arsenal's summer transfer plans have been thrown into sudden disarray following a major injury blow to defensive linchpin Saliba. The 25-year-old Frenchman is facing an extended period of rehabilitation after suffering a back injury during France's World Cup semi-final defeat against Spain.
The loss of Saliba, who has become an indispensable figure in Mikel Arteta’s backline, has forced the north London club to accelerate their search for high-calibre defensive reinforcements. Despite already boasting domestic and continental ambitions, the hierarchy at the Emirates Stadium understands that failure to replace Saliba's presence could derail their progress.
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Arteta eyes familiar free agent in Stones
To address the immediate crisis, Arteta is highly considering a reunion with veteran defender Stones, who is officially available on a free transfer after his contract with Manchester City expired last month. The 32-year-old boasts a glittering resume featuring 19 trophies – including six Premier League titles – and his tactical familiarity with Arteta’s principles, developed during the Arsenal manager's three years as Pep Guardiola's assistant at the Etihad, makes him an incredibly attractive short-term solution.
However, securing the signature of the elegant ball-playing defender will not be a straightforward task for the Gunners. According to Sky Sports, Chelsea are also monitoring the situation and could provide stiff competition for Stones' services. Despite his age, Stones is an attractive short-term solution for Arteta, who is eager to maintain the technical standards of his defensive unit during Saliba's absence.
Konsa under consideration
If a deal for Stones fails to materialise, Arsenal are prepared to turn their attention toward Aston Villa’s Konsa. The 28-year-old has enjoyed a stellar rise in recent years and featured in all eight of England’s games during the recent World Cup.
Konsa offers several attributes that appeal to the Arsenal coaching staff, most notably his versatility. Like Stones, the former Brentford man is comfortable operating both at the heart of the defence and as a makeshift right-back. This adaptability is highly valued by Arteta, who often requires his defenders to rotate positions during matches.
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Fitness vs fee: the trade-off
Availability is where the comparison starts to work against Stones. Thigh, calf and muscle problems restricted him to a mere 439 minutes of Premier League action last term, following an equally stop-start campaign the year before in which he managed just 547 minutes. Looking back across his entire decade at the Etihad, there wasn't a single season in which he made it past 59 per cent of the available league minutes.
Konsa tells a very different story on the fitness front. Ever-present in Villa's back line, he has racked up at least 33 Premier League starts in each of the last five seasons without any major injury setbacks. Opta data placed him above every other outfield player in the division last season for ground-duel success, winning 73 per cent of his individual battles, a trait that would no doubt catch Arteta's eye. That reliability doesn't come cheap, though, with Villa reportedly holding out for £60 million – a considerably steeper price than the free transfer on offer for Stones.
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