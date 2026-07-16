Arsenal agree £34m Christos Tzolis transfer with Club Brugge as Mikel Arteta bolsters frontline

According to The Athletic, Arsenal have reached a £34m agreement with Club Brugge for the signing of winger Tzolis. The north London club are in the process of finalising a move for the 24-year-old as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his frontline.

This transfer follows hot on the heels of Leandro Trossard's £17m move to Besiktas, which was finalised earlier this week. Notably, Arsenal’s pursuit of Tzolis is viewed as an independent piece of business, entirely separate from their potential interest in Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers or other targets, as the Greek winger represents a specific tactical profile highly coveted by Arteta’s coaching staff.











