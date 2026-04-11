Best Grand National Free Bet Offers Ranked

bet365

bet365 boast one of the best welcome offers around for betting on the Grand National, with new users able to claim up to £30 in free bets. Running on a 4.7-star-rated mobile app and a polished desktop site, they're handing out 300% back on your first bet, capped at a generous £30.

All you need to do is deposit and bet £10 on any market with odds of 1.2 (1/5) or higher, you'll pocket the full £30. Easy money before the race even starts.

Once your qualifying bet settles, those free bet credits land in your account almost immediately, leaving you ready to fire at the Grand National or anything else catching your eye this week, whether that's Premier League drama or Champions League knockout action.

The £30 bet365 bonus code offer is just the tip of the iceberg, as bet365 also brings Super Boosts to the table, going live at 9 AM on race day, plus a 25% Winnings Boost and Position Payout, rewarding you based on where your horse actually crosses the line, not just whether it wins.

Jump into bet365's free-to-play 6 Horse Challenge. Think Super Six but for racing, nail the winner across six different races and there's a cash prize with your name on it. It's the perfect way to stay locked in all afternoon.

Dabble

New customers signing up to Dabble can claim £10 in free bets as part of the bookmaker's welcome offer. The process is straightforward — place a qualifying bet of £10 or more and Dabble will credit £10 in free bets to your account.

The terms are clear and the barrier to entry is low, making it an accessible offer for those looking to get started with the platform ahead of one of the biggest race meetings of the year.

As with the majority of free bet promotions across the industry, standard terms apply. The free bet tokens carry a seven-day expiry window from the point of being credited, meaning bettors should plan their usage carefully to avoid forfeiting the reward.

It is also worth noting that the stake from the qualifying bet is not returned, which is a common condition across most sign-up offers of this nature.

With the Aintree Festival providing a high volume of competitive racing this week, the timing of Dabble's welcome offer presents a reasonable opportunity for new customers to put their free bet to use across the card.

Dabble operates exclusively through its app, which sets it apart from more traditional bookmakers and is worth bearing in mind before signing up. The platform is built around a mobile-first experience, and the app is where all betting activity takes place.

Beyond the standard welcome offer, Dabble operates differently to most conventional bookmakers, placing a strong emphasis on community features within the app.

Regular customers benefit from ongoing value through the platform's promotions, with rocket boosts available on a regular basis to enhance returns for existing users.

Dabble's place markets are among the most competitive in the industry, which is a notable advantage for bettors who favour each-way betting — particularly across a festival like Aintree where field sizes are large and place opportunities are plentiful.

For Grand National day specifically, Dabble is offering customers the chance to bet £10 on the racing prior to the main event and receive a £10 free bet to use on the Grand National itself at 4pm. It is a simple but effective promotion that gives bettors an additional stake on the headline race.

Betano

Betano's 'Bet £10 Get £5' deal is straightforward to claim, making it a solid pick for punters who've already snapped up the bigger welcome bonuses elsewhere. To get started, simply drop £10 on any horse racing market at odds of at least 1/1 (2.00) and you'll land a £5 free bet token in return.

That free bet token is strictly for the horse racing markets, so it's perfectly timed for this weekend's Grand National. If football is more your thing, Betano runs a separate 'Bet £10 Get £5' deal for that — just bear in mind you can't stack the two offers together.

One thing to keep an eye on: free bets vanish after seven days. So if you're grabbing the horse racing welcome offer, it makes sense to spend both tokens across this weekend's action, unless something particularly tempting is coming up next week.

Betano also throws in Best Odds Guaranteed on bets placed from 09:00 on Grand National day right up until the off. In practice, that means if you back Panic Attack at 10/1 (11.00) and the price drifts out to 12/1 (13.00) by the time the market closes, you'll automatically be paid out at the bigger price.

On top of that, Betano pays out on six places for each-way bets, which is a notch above what a good number of competing bookmakers are offering.

Matchbook

Matchbook's welcome offer gives new players a solid incentive to get started on the platform, and with a little effort to meet the qualifying criteria, you can pocket £30 in free bets spread across three different bet types. Here's a closer look at what's on offer and whether it's worth your time.

To trigger the promotion, you'll need to sign up using the bonus code NEW30 and complete two qualifying bets. The first is a single bet of £10 on the Matchbook Exchange at minimum odds of 2.0 or greater.

The second requires a £10 Bet Builder or Multiple at odds of 3.0 or more, with at least three selections included.

Both bets must be placed and settled, and once they are, Matchbook will credit your account with three separate £10 free bets within 72 hours — one for Exchange betting, one for Multiples, and one for Bet Builders.

One of the more appealing aspects of this offer is how the free bets are distributed. Rather than receiving a single lump-sum token, you get £10 allocated to each of three distinct bet types.

This encourages you to explore different parts of the Matchbook platform, and it means you're not locked into using your reward in just one way. For punters who already enjoy exchange betting alongside more traditional accumulator-style wagers, this structure feels genuinely useful rather than restrictive.

The qualifying criteria are reasonable by industry standards. A minimum odds requirement of 2.0 on the Exchange is straightforward to meet, and while the 3.0 minimum for the Bet Builder or Multiple is a touch higher, three selections at those odds shouldn't be difficult to construct across a decent range of markets.

The 72-hour settlement window for receiving your free bets is also a welcome touch of transparency.

There are a couple of things to be mindful of, however. Players making their first deposit via Skrill, Neteller or Paysafecard will not qualify for this promotion, which is a notable restriction if those are your preferred payment methods.

As with any welcome offer, the standard terms and conditions will also apply, so it's always worth reading those carefully before committing.

Overall, Matchbook's welcome offer is a well-structured promotion that rewards players for engaging meaningfully with the platform rather than simply placing a token qualifying bet. The split free bet format adds genuine variety, making this a worthwhile starting point for new users keen to explore what Matchbook has to offer.

PricedUp

PricedUp's sign-up offer is lucrative. To redeem the 50% stake-to-bonus ratio offer, bettors must place a £20 wager on sports markets with minimum odds of 1/1 (2.00).

Once the qualifying wager settles, they credits free bets, which are distributed as two four £5 sports bets immediately.

Like most other sign-up offers, free bets expire after seven days and cannot be used on horse racing events outside of the UK. However, that does not mean users will be unable to wager on action at Aintree, with the sportsbook offering several alluring promotions for the event.

SpreadEx

Spreadex is a well-established name in the world of spread betting and fixed odds wagering, and its welcome offer gives new customers a solid reason to get started.

Their headline promotion of Bet £10 Get £60 in Free Bets is competitive by any standard, and the way it's structured makes it genuinely useful rather than just a flashy number designed to catch the eye.

To qualify, new customers need to place a fixed odds bet of at least £10 at odds of 1/2 or greater. That's a reasonable threshold that won't require you to stake on a heavy favourite, and the minimum odds requirement keeps the offer fair for both parties.

The qualifying bet must be settled before the free bets are released, and importantly, it cannot be placed in-play or cashed out early, conditions that are pretty standard across the industry but worth being aware of before you place your stake.

Once your qualifying bet settles, the rewards arrive in two distinct streams. You'll receive three free fixed odds bets worth £10 each, delivered on consecutive days. Alongside these, you also get six free spread bets valued at £5 each, again spread across consecutive days.

This split delivery is one of the more distinctive aspects of the offer. Rather than dumping all your free bets at once, Spreadex staggers them — which encourages continued engagement with the platform while also giving you time to get comfortable with both product types.

That dual-product structure is arguably the standout feature here. Many welcome offers from traditional bookmakers are fixed odds only, but Spreadex uses this promotion as an introduction to spread betting as well.

For newcomers to spread betting, those £5 free spread bets offer a relatively low-stakes way to experience a different form of wagering.

It's worth noting, however, that spread betting losses can exceed your initial deposit, so it's important to approach that side of the offer with a clear understanding of how spread betting works before diving in.

The free bets come with a 28-day expiry window, which is fairly generous and gives you enough time to use them without feeling rushed.

All in all, Spreadex's welcome offer is well-rounded and thoughtfully designed, particularly for anyone curious about exploring spread betting alongside traditional fixed odds for the first time. 18+. Please gamble responsibly.

CopyBet

CopyBet's welcome offer centres around a Best Odds Guaranteed promotion available to all new customers aged 18 and over, and it's a solid addition to the competitive UK sports betting market.

The premise is straightforward: place a bet on any UK or Irish horse race at either an Early Price or a Show Price, and if the official Starting Price turns out to be higher when the race gets underway, you'll automatically be paid out at those better odds.

No manual requests, no fuss, it happens without any intervention required on your part.

To understand why this matters, it helps to know the difference between the price types involved. The Early Price is the odds made available well before the race, often hours in advance, allowing punters to lock in a price they're happy with.

The Show Price, sometimes referred to as the Board Price, is the figure displayed closer to the off, reflecting more up-to-date market movements.

The Starting Price, meanwhile, is the official price fixed at the precise moment the race begins, determined by the broader betting market activity right up until the gates open.

Horse racing markets can shift considerably in the build-up to a race. A well-fancied runner might drift in the market due to late money going elsewhere, or a horse could shorten dramatically following positive paddock reports.

By offering Best Odds Guaranteed, CopyBet effectively removes the guesswork. You can take a price you're comfortable with early on, safe in the knowledge that if the SP beats it, your winnings will reflect those superior odds rather than the ones you originally accepted.

This kind of offer is particularly appealing for punters who like to get their bets on early and avoid the sometimes frantic activity seen in racing markets just before the off.

It adds genuine value without requiring customers to jump through complicated hoops or chase better odds across multiple platforms.

Overall, it's a competitively structured promotion that suits both casual horse racing fans and more seasoned bettors. The automatic payout mechanic is a practical touch that demonstrates a degree of customer-friendliness.

7bet

7Bet has put together a welcome offer timed around the excitement of the Grand National festival, giving new customers the chance to claim up to £30 in bonus bets when signing up with the promotional code GRAND2026.

It's a straightforward deposit-and-bet structure that should appeal to horse racing enthusiasts looking to get involved with one of the biggest events in the sporting calendar.

To trigger the offer, new customers need to deposit a minimum of £20 and place a qualifying bet of at least £20 on horse racing at minimum odds of 1/1, which is evens in fractional terms or 2.0 in decimals.

It's worth noting that cash-out is not permitted on the qualifying bet, so you'll need to let your selection run to a conclusion. The promotional code GRAND2026 must be entered

at the point of the first deposit, as the offer only applies to that initial transaction.

The bonus bet structure itself is a little different from the standard lump-sum approach seen elsewhere, and it's worth understanding how it's broken down. Rather than receiving all £30 at once, you're first issued a single £6 bonus bet.

Once that has been used and settled, three further bonus bets of £8 each are released, bringing the total to £30. This staggered delivery keeps you engaged across multiple races rather than spending everything in one go, which arguably adds more enjoyment to the experience.

There are a few conditions to keep in mind. Bonus bets are valid exclusively on horse racing, so those hoping to use them across other sports won't find flexibility here. Each bonus bet carries a maximum winnings cap of £200, and the stake itself is not returned as part of any winnings, which is fairly standard practice in the industry.

Once issued, each bonus bet expires after seven days, so prompt use is recommended to avoid missing out.

The offer is limited to one per customer and was set to end on 11th April 2026, making it a time-sensitive promotion clearly designed with the Grand National festival in mind. Overall, it's a well-structured welcome package for horse racing fans, offering a decent amount of bonus bet credit with a clear and logical delivery method.

Grand National Free Bet Offers Compared

Bookmaker Sign Up offer Min Stake Key T&C's Tote Bet £5 Get £20 £5 New customers online only. Register between 9/4/26 and 12/4/26 and bet a min £5 at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or greater across sports or racing within 7 days of registration to qualify. Receive £10 Tote Credit, £10 Free Sports Bet within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to bet slip. Voided/non-runner bets will not qualify; subsequent bet will be qualifying bet. 7-day expiry. 18+. One per customer. Selected customers only. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org . bet365 Bet £10 Get £30 £10 18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required. Full T&Cs Dabble Bet £10 Get £10 £10 New customers only. Bet £10+ to receive £10 in Free Bets. 7-day free bet expiry. Stake not returned. Promotional Terms Apply. 18+. GambleAware.org. 10bet 100% up to £50 on first deposit £50 New players. Choose bonus at signup. Wager bonus 10x. Any withdrawals void bonus. Valid 30 days. Deposit used 1st. Odds, bet & payment limits. T&Cs apply. 18+. Betano Bet £10 Get £5 £10 18+ New Customers. Opt in, deposit and bet £10 on any Horse Racing Markets (Odds 1/1+) within 7 days of sign up. Get 1 x £5 Free Bet for any Horse Racing markets. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Full TCs Apply. GambleAware.org . Please gamble responsibly. Full T&Cs

PricedUp Bet £40, Get 4 x £5 Accumulator Bets £40 18+. New customers only. Place a minimum £40 bet on any selection with minimum odds of Evens (2.00) and receive a 4x£5 Free Bets. Free bets expire after 24 hours. BeGambleAware.org. T&Cs & Maximum Pay-Outs Apply. #ad. 7bet Deposit £20, Get up to £30 in Bonus Bets with code: GRAND2026 £20 New customers only. Promotion applies to the first deposit made using code GRAND2026. Min. deposit £20. Min. qualifying bet £20 on Horse Racing (HR) at min odds 1/1 (2.0). Cash‑out not permitted. Bonus Bets (BB) valid on HR only. BB are issued as 1×£6 BB, followed by 3×£8 BB after the initial BB is used and settled. BB stake not returned. BB expiration - 7 days. Each BB max winnings £200. One per customer. Offer ends 11/04/2026. General T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org . 18+ Matchbook Bet £20 Get £30 in Free Bets £20 New Players Only. Sign Up with Bonus Code: NEW30. Bet and Settle 1x£10 Bet on Matchbook Exchange at odds of 2.0 or more. Bet and Settle 1x£10 Bet on a Bet Builder or Multiple at odds of 3.0 or more, with min 3 selections. Within 72 hours of Qualifying Bets settling user will receive 1x £10 Exchange Free Bet, 1x £10 Multiples Free Bet, and 1x £10 Bet Builder Free Bet. Users making their first deposit by Skrill, Neteller or PaySafe card will not qualify for this promotion. 18+ Only. T’s and C’s Apply. Gamble Aware. Full T&Cs

easyBet Bet £20 Get £20 in Free Bets £10 New customers only. To qualify for free bets, the new user must place and settle £20 on easyBet markets. The user must bet on at least 2 different events to qualify. The user must place and settle bets at odds of 2.0 or more. An event is classed as two different sporting events. Bets can be placed on singles, multiples and Bet Builders. The user must place and settle bets before the closing date of the promotion to qualify. Users making their first deposit by Skrill, Neteller or PaySafe card will not qualify for this promotion. T's and C's Apply. Be Gamble Aware. 18+ SpreadEx Bet £10 Get £60 £10 Place a £10 fixed odds single or £10 each-way bet at minimum odds of 1/2 and get 3 x £10 free fixed odds bets, 3 x £5 Total Goals football spread bets and 3 x £5 Winning Favourites spread bets and a £1 racing Race Index spread bet. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. 18+ www.gambleaware.org. T&Cs Apply. New customers only.

What Makes a Strong Grand National Free Bet Offer?

Bonus Amount

The headline bonus amount is often the first thing punters notice about a Grand National betting offer, and for good reason, it sets the ceiling on what you could receive. However, the figure alone rarely tells the full story.

A £50 free bet sounds generous, but if the qualifying conditions are steep, it may be harder to unlock than a more modest £20 offer with minimal restrictions.

When comparing Grand National promotions, consider the bonus in proportion to what you need to stake to claim it.

Also pay attention to whether the bonus is returned as cash or as a free bet token, since free bets typically can't be withdrawn directly — only winnings from them can.

A larger bonus isn't always the better deal, but it absolutely matters, particularly for bigger race days where you might want to place multiple bets across different horses or markets.

Qualifying Stake

A qualifying stake is the amount you must wager before a bonus is triggered, and it's one of the most overlooked elements of any Grand National betting offer.

Bookmakers typically require you to place a bet of a minimum value, often at minimum odds, before releasing your free bet or bonus funds.

If the qualifying stake is high or the required odds are restrictive, you could end up placing a bet you wouldn't ordinarily make just to access the promotion.

On Grand National day, when the race card is busy and markets are moving quickly, this added friction matters.

Look closely at what odds are required on the qualifying bet and whether it must be placed pre-race or in-play.

A good offer should have a qualifying stake that's straightforward and proportionate to the bonus on offer, without forcing you into uncomfortable territory simply to claim it.

Wagering Requirements

Wagering requirements dictate how many times you must use your bonus funds before any winnings can be withdrawn.

This is arguably the most important detail to understand before accepting any Grand National betting promotion.

An offer with a £30 free bet but a 5x wagering requirement means you'd need to turn that money over multiple times, keeping winnings locked within the platform. Some bookmakers are more transparent about this than others.

The best Grand National offers either carry no wagering requirements at all, or have a single rollover, meaning winnings from a free bet can be withdrawn immediately. Always read the terms and conditions before opting in.

A generous-looking bonus with heavy wagering requirements can quickly become more hassle than it's worth, particularly if you're only betting on the race itself.

How we Rank the Best Grand National Sites and Offers

Odds

When it comes to Grand National betting, odds are everything. The best Grand National betting sites consistently offer competitive pricing across the field, giving punters genuine value on their selections.

Look for bookmakers that provide enhanced odds promotions in the build-up to the race, particularly on race day itself, when many sites boost their prices on popular fancies.

It's also worth checking whether a site offers Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG) on the National, a feature that ensures you receive the starting price if it drifts beyond your taken odds. Price boosts on each-way bets are another marker of a quality operator.

With 40 runners lining up at Aintree, marginal differences in odds can have a significant impact on your returns, so shopping around — or using a site with a price-match promise — is always a smart move before placing your Grand National wager.

Markets

The Grand National is one of the few races that genuinely rewards a broad range of betting markets, and the top sites reflect that.

Beyond the standard win and each-way options, leading bookmakers offer a wealth of additional wagering opportunities — from forecast and reverse forecast bets to place-only markets, which can be particularly appealing given the race's notoriously unpredictable nature.

Top finishing position markets, which horse will be the last to finish, and even jockey specials all add layers of interest beyond simply picking a winner.

Ante-post markets are equally important; the best sites open their Grand National book months in advance, allowing savvy bettors to lock in attractive prices on horses before the field narrows.

If you enjoy in-play betting, look for operators that keep markets running throughout the race, giving you the chance to react as the drama unfolds across those famous Aintree fences.

Offers

Promotional offers can make a significant difference to your Grand National experience, and the best betting sites pull out all the stops for racing's most famous day.

Free bet packages are among the most common incentives, with many operators offering money-back specials if your horse falls or is unseated — a particularly relevant promotion given the National's unpredictable character.

New customer welcome offers are worth comparing carefully, as sign-up bonuses vary considerably in both value and terms. Existing customers shouldn't be overlooked either; the top sites reward loyalty with acca insurance, price boosts, and daily free bets in the days leading up to the race.

Non-runner money back promotions are another valuable feature to seek out, protecting your stake should your selection not make the final cut. Always read the wagering requirements attached to any bonus before committing, to ensure the offer genuinely works in your favour.

Live Streaming

Being able to watch the Grand National live through your betting site transforms the experience entirely. The best operators now offer high-quality live streaming directly through their desktop and mobile platforms, meaning you can follow every fence without needing a separate broadcast.

Channels such as ITV carry the race free-to-air, but dedicated streaming within your bookmaker's app keeps everything in one place, your bet slip, live odds movements, and the race itself.

Some sites require a funded account or a small qualifying bet to access their stream, which is a minor consideration worth checking in advance. Beyond the main event, top platforms also stream supporting races throughout the Aintree Festival, helping you build your card across the full three days.

For in-play bettors in particular, a reliable, low-latency stream is essential, the National moves fast, and every second counts when you're looking to react to the action.

Grand National 2026 Preview

The world's most famous steeplechase returns to Aintree today, with 34 horses set to tackle the iconic four-mile, 30-fence test at 4pm. It promises to be one of the most compelling renewals in years, with a market dominated by an in-form mare, a returning champion, and the formidable shadow of trainer Willie Mullins looming over the entire field.

Panic Attack — The People's Favourite

Panic Attack heads into the race as favourite at 8/1 after significant market support on race morning.

The Dan Skelton-trained mare has put together one of the most impressive seasons in the field, winning both the Paddy Power Gold Cup and the Coral Gold Cup, and finishing a solid third in the Mares' Chase at Cheltenham. She carries just 10st 5lb, which could be an advantage over the closing stages.

The romance around her is considerable — she has a genuine chance to become the first mare since 1951 to win the Grand National.

Bookmakers are nervous, with William Hill describing a Panic Attack victory as "one of our worst results in modern Grand National history," with one-way traffic at the top of the market all week.

There are legitimate stamina questions given the extreme distance, but her jumping record is impeccable and her race weight looks very favourable.

I Am Maximus — The Returning Champion

I Am Maximus, who won the race two years ago before chasing home stablemate Nick Rockett 12 months ago, is a general 7-1. The Willie Mullins-trained horse is looking to become the first since the legendary Red Rum in 1977 to regain the title having lost it, with Paul Townend back in the saddle.

However, no horse aged 10 or older has won the Grand National since 2014, and he will carry the top weight of 11st 12lb for the second year running — a formidable ask.

The Mullins Stranglehold

Willie Mullins runs nine horses as he bids for a third consecutive Grand National. Grangeclare West is next best in the market at 10-1, and is a popular pick having finished three lengths behind Nick Rockett in last year's race. A mistake at the last cost him then, but he got away with it when winning the Bobbyjo Chase in February.

Other Contenders

Jagwar is among the fancied runners thanks mainly to his exploits at Cheltenham, where winning the TrustATrader Plate at the 2025 Festival was followed by second spot in this year's Ultima.

Johnnywho beat Jagwar to the Ultima at Cheltenham in what was his first outing since a wind operation and represents a tempting comeback story.

One intriguing subplot concerns Haiti Couleurs, who is looking to become the first Welsh-trained Grand National winner since Kirkland in 1905.

Absent Defender

Last year's champion Nick Rockett will not defend his crown after being declared a non-runner on Thursday morning — a blow for those hoping for a repeat of last year's 33-1 shock.

With Mullins dominating the market, Panic Attack chasing history, and a returning champion shouldering top weight, the 2026 Grand National looks set to be an unforgettable occasion. The starter's flag drops at 4pm.

What are Grand National Free Bets?

Grand National free bets are promotional offers from bookmakers that give you a stake to place on the race without risking your own money. They're most commonly offered to new customers as a sign-up incentive, though existing customers sometimes receive them too.

How Do They Work?

The process is usually straightforward. You sign up with a bookmaker, deposit a qualifying amount, and place an initial bet. Once that bet settles, the free bet credit is added to your account. You then use it to bet on any Grand National runner of your choice.

There are a few important things to note. Free bets typically come with conditions, the most common being that winnings are paid without the stake returned. So if your £10 free bet wins at 5/1, you'd receive £50, not £60. There are also usually time limits and minimum odds requirements attached as well.

Are They Worth It?

For casual racegoers who enjoy a flutter on the National, free bets are a low-risk way to get involved, just always read the terms before signing up.

Different Types of Grand National Free Bets Explained

Free Bets

Sportsbooks offer users free bets through several promotions, including sign-up offers. During most sign-up offers, bettors place an initial wager of typically £10 or less in order to qualify for a free bet total, often at least 300% the value of their initial stake. Most free bets expire after seven days and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

In addition, users do not receive the free bet stake returned when a bet wins. For example, if a user used a £10 free bet to back Panic Attack at 8/1 (9.00), they’d receive £80 in profit without their stake returned.

Some free bet offers stipulate that bettors must use their tokens on a specific market. For example, part of Tote’s £40 free bet offer must be wagered on football accumulator markets.

Money-Back Offers

Money-back offers are promotions in which the best betting sites return a bettor’s stake as a free bet when it meets specified conditions. In horse racing, a sportsbook might offer money-back if a backed horse does not participate in the race or finishes in 2nd or 3rd place.

Enhanced Odds

Enhanced odds are promotions where sportsbooks temporarily boost the price of a selection, increasing the potential return compared to standard market odds.

These offers are commonly applied to popular events, such as the Grand National, and may feature leading contenders or well-backed horses.

Unlike free bets, enhanced odds return both profit and stake if the selection wins. For example, if a bookmaker boosts Panic Attack’s price from 8/1 (9.00) to 10/1 (11.00), a £10 stake would return £110 instead of £90.

Grand National Existing Customer Offers - Best Each Way Terms for Grand National 2026

No horse competing in the Grand National has shorter odds than 7/1 (8.00). Even if a bettor backs the Grand National favourite, I Am Maximus, at 7/1, the horse only has an implied probability of 12.5% of winning.

As a result, many bettors are reluctant to place win bets on the Grand National. A more risk-averse alternative is each-way betting, which pays out when a horse finishes inside a specified place range.

On each-way wagers, bettors place two equal stakes; one on the horse to win the race and another on them to finish inside a place range, with each-way betting explained in depth via our how to bet on the Grand National guide.

Most sportsbooks offer each-way odds of ⅕ (1.20) on each-way markets, meaning that the bettor is entitled to 20% of the earnings that they would have won had the horse finished in first position.

The number of each-way places varies from sportsbook to sportsbook. During this year’s Grand National, Sky Bet offers an industry-leading seven places instead of its usual four on each-way bets, with the bookies that offer the Most Grand National Each Way Places found below:

Bookmaker Each Way Places Odds bet365 Six Places ⅕ BetMGM Six Places ⅕ Paddy Power Six Places ⅕ Betfred Six Places ⅕ Unibet Six Places ⅕ Coral Five Places ⅕ Ladbrokes Five Places ⅕ BOYLE Sports Six Places ⅕ William Hill Five Places ⅕

How to Claim Your Grand National Free Bets

Sign up with a bookmaker offering a Grand National free bet deal Enter any required promo code during registration Verify your account if prompted Deposit the minimum required amount (e.g. £5 or £10) Place a qualifying bet at the specified minimum odds Wait for the bet to settle Receive your free bet credits Use your free bets on the Grand National or other eligible markets

Grand National Free Bets and Sign Up Offers FAQs

How do Grand National free bet offers work?

Most offers require a qualifying bet of £5–£10 at minimum odds, with rewards typically worth up to 300–400% of the initial stake.

Do free bets include the original stake in returns?

No, free bets return winnings only, meaning the original stake is not included in any payout.

How long do Grand National free bets last?

Most free bets expire within seven days of being credited to the user’s account.

Can free bets be used on any market?

Some offers restrict usage, requiring free bets to be placed on specific markets such as horse racing or football accumulators.

Why is each-way betting popular for the Grand National?

Each-way betting is popular due to the large field, with bookmakers offering up to seven places at around 1/5 odds, increasing the chance of a return.