The SpreadEx sign up offer lets you claim £40 in free bets from a £10 qualifying stake with their online sportsbook.



SpreadEx Sign Up Offer - March 2023

How to use your SpreadEx Promo Code

The SpreadEx sign up offer is one of the most unique you’ll come across, with you able to claim a number of free bets for both fixed odds and spread markets with a £10 qualifying stake.

No promo code is required to claim this offer, with you just needing to sign up, make your first deposit and place your first bet to claim your bonus.

In order to claim this offer in full and receive your £40 bonus, carefully follow the following steps:

Head to SpreadEx Sportsbook via the the offer listed above Hit the ‘Create an Account’ option Enter your personal details, such as you full name, email, username and password Choose your security question and enter your home address No promo code is required to claim this offer Hit the ‘Continue’ button to finish setting up your account Make your first deposit Place a £10 fixed odds bet on any market with odds of 1/2 or greater You’ll receive your £40 bonus within 24 hours of your bet settling Bonus issued in the form of 2 x £10 fixed odds bets, 2 x £5 spread bets and 2 x £5 racing Winning Favourites spread bets Free bets expire after 28 days and cannot be withdrawn as cash

How Does SpreadEx’s Sign Up Offer Compare with Competitors

The bonus amount on offer with SpreadEx’s welcome offer is certainly impressive, with you able to claim £40 in free bets from just a £10 qualifying stake.

In terms of the bonus amount offered, there aren’t many able to better the £40 offered, with only the likes of bet365 and 10Bet allowing you to claim more than the amount available with SpreadEx.

Your free bets come in the form of two £10 fixed odds bets, with you then getting £20 in free spread bets to use on football goals markets and horse racing markets.

The offer itself is very easy to claim, with you able to get your hands on your £40 bonus within 24 hours of placing your £10 qualifying stake.

Your £10 qualifying bet has to be placed on a market with odds of at least 1//2, with this bet not even needing to win for you to get your hands on your welcome bonus.

It must be said that your bonus is separated into six different free bets, with you getting 2 x £10 fixed odds free bets, 2 x £5 free TotaL Goals spread bets and 2 x £5 racing Winning Favourites spread bets for horse racing.

This isn’t too convenient, as this means you’ll need to place six different bets to make the most out of your bonus, with other operators needing you to place between one and three to do so.

However, this does let you spread your free bets across a range of different markets, with you still having a large amount of your bonus left if one of these bets loses.

Key Terms and Conditions of SpreadEx Sign Up Offer

SpreadEx’s sign-up offer can only be claimed by new customers, with those signing up not needing to enter a promo code of any kind during sign up to claim their bonus.

The bonus itself, which comes in the form of £40 in free bets, expires within 28 days, with you not being able to withdraw these bonus funds for cash at any point.

A £10 qualifying stake is needed to claim your full £40 bonus, with you needing to place this in the form of a fixed odds bet with minimum odds of 1/2.

£20 of your bonus will be issued to you immediately after this bet has settled, with the remaining amount credited to your account 24 hours after your bet has settled.

You will need to use these free bets across a range of fixed odds and spread markets, with you needing to wager £20 of the bonus on each of the aforementioned markets.

SpreadEx Offers for Existing Players

SpreadEx have a variety of offers for existing players that both new and current users are able to claim, with these allowing you to claim free bets amongst other bonuses.

We’ve gone through and listed all of the existing customer offers that are available via SpreadEx’s sportsbook right now.

First Scorer Insurance

SpreadEx allows users to claim their stake back as a free bet up to £25 on losing first goalscorer bets if the player you’ve bet on ends up scoring last.

Simply place a single, fixed odds bet on any player to score first in any football game, with any bets placed on price boost markets not eligible for this offer.

Any free bets claimed from this offer will expire after 28 days, with you not able to use any free bets you currently have in your account as the qualifying bet for this offer.

Up to £300 Cash Back or Win an iPad

SpreadEx also allows players that bet via their spread betting markets the chance to claim up to £300 back as cash.

To qualify for this offer, you just simply need to bet at least £300 on qualifying sports spread betting markets in your first 28 days

At the end of this period, you will then be handed either £300 cash back, or get your hands on an iPad.

You can claim less than the £300 on offer as cash, as, for example, if you were to wager £100 within the first 28 days of opening your account, you’ll receive £100 back as cash.

All of the qualifying sports markets are listed via this offer’s terms and conditions, with you needing to place spread bets on the specific markets to be eligible for this promotion.

SpreadEx Sign Up Offer Review

Pros Cons Strong Bonus Amount Offered Free bets spread over six bets No promo code required Existing customer offers need improving Low qualifying stake needed



SpreadEx have a strong variety of football markets for you to use your welcome bonus on, with this being the case for both fixed odds markets and spread betting markets.

A £40 bonus is very generous, with this being one of the best sign-up offers out there when it comes to the bonus amount on offer.

The qualifying stake needed to unlock this bonus is low at just £10, whilst the minimum odds needed for your qualifying bet are also strong at just 1/2.

Your bonus amount is spread into a number of different bets, with new users being issued six different free bets, allowing you to use them on a range of bets.

Although, this does mean you will need to place six different bets via both fixed odds and spread betting markets, whilst most competitors require you to place around two bets.

The range of current customer offers could definitely do with improvement, as currently, there are only a small handful on offer for both new and existing players.

Personal Experience with SpreadEx

Personally, I’ve been betting for around a decade now, and over this time, have become very familiar with a majority of bookmakers and their sign up offers.

I know all of the factors that all top bookmakers should possess, as well as what to look for when signing up with a bookmaker I’m not familiar with.

From my experience with SpreadEx, they are a very strong bookmaker, with SpreadEx boasting a generous welcome offer that allows you to explore all areas of their sportsbook.

The £40 bonus amount offered with SpreadEx is excellent, with this only being bettered by a small number of their competitors.

Their bonus offer requires you to place bets via both their fixed odds and spread betting markets, with this bonus given to you in the form of six different free bets.

The existing customer offers they have available are good, with these allowing you to get money back on losing bets in the form of both free bets and cash.

However, when you compare the offers available to those offered by BetUK, SpreadEx’s existing customer offers is an area that could definitely do with improvement.

The ability to place both fixed odds and spread bets are one of the main reasons to sign up with SpreadEx, with almost none of their competitors offering this feature with their sportsbook.

Overall, SpreadEx are definitely worth signing up with, with their range of football markets offered, spread betting markets and sign-up offer all proving to be very strong across the board.

SpreadEx Sign Up Offer FAQs

Do I need to use a SpreadEx Promo Code at sign up?

No. New users are not required to enter a SpreadEx promo code of any kind when creating their account in order to claim their welcome bonus.

You simply just need to sign up via the offer in this piece, make a deposit and place your first bet on any fixed odds markets with odds of at least 1/2 to claim your welcome bonus.

What is the SpreadEx sign up offer?

The SpreadEx sign up offer allows new players to claim £40 in free bets from just a £10 qualifying stake, with the minimum odds for this bet being 1/2.

You’ll then be issued six free bets, with the total value of these equaling £40.

These free bets will come in the form of 2 x £10 fixed odds free bets, 2 x £5 free Total Goals spread bets and 2 x £5 racing Winning Favourites spread bets.

What existing customer offers are available with SpreadEx?

SpreadEx have a handful of existing customer offers you’ll be able to claim, with these allowing you to get money back as free bets up to £25 on first goalscorer markets.

In addition, you’ll also be able to claim up to £300 cashback depending on how much you’ve wagered with SpreadEx through the first 28 days of your account being created.

How long does SpreadEx take to pay out?

SpreadEx boast very fair payout times, with most withdrawals taking as long as 24 hours, whilst some will take only a few hours should the amount you’re withdrawing be small.

At worst, SpreadEx will process your withdrawals within 48 hours of it being requested, with this being on par with most of their competitors in this area.

Do SpreadEx offer Best Odds Guaranteed?

Unfortunately, SpreadEx do not offer Best Odds Guaranteed for any of their markets for horse racing, and haven’t ever offered this previously.