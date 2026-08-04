SpreadEx Sign Up Offer: March 2023

Claiming the SpreadEx Welcome Offer - How to Get Involved

SpreadEx’s £60 sign-up offer ranks among the market’s most generous football-based promotions.

With this British-based bookie, a £10 qualifying wager lands bettors a rewarding £60 free bet, most of which can be used on football markets.

Claiming the offer is straightforward: no promo code is required and the sign-up process is quick.

Take advantage of SpreadEx’s lucrative offer by following our step-by-step guide:

Visit SpreadEx Sportsbook using the link provided above Select the ‘Create an Account’ option Fill in your personal details, including your full name, email, username, and password Choose a security question and provide your home address No promo code is needed to claim this offer Click the ‘Continue’ button to complete your account setup Make your initial deposit Place a £10 fixed-odds bet on any market with odds of 1/2 or higher You'll then receive three £10 free bets You'll also receive 3 x £5 Total Goals football spread bets and 3 x £5 Winning Favourites spread bets Free bets expire 28 days after being issued and cannot be cashed out

This Week’s Footballing Action to Use SpreadEx’s Free Bets on

The 2026/27 campaign quickens this week, its opening Scottish Premiership round behind us and a packed programme ahead spanning domestic competition, European qualifiers, the returning Carabao Cup and the summer's closing friendlies from several of Europe's leading clubs.

Scotland provides the domestic backbone. The Premiership's second round begins on Saturday, with Dundee hosting Aberdeen and St Mirren meeting St Johnstone, both at 3pm. Sunday completes it: Kilmarnock welcome the champions Celtic at 1.30pm, before Hearts face Dundee United, Motherwell take on Falkirk, and Rangers host Hibernian at 4pm, Derek McInnes's first home league match at Ibrox. The Scottish Championship also gets going on Friday, Partick Thistle hosting Livingston under the lights. European nights then punctuate the week.

The Champions League third qualifying round first legs fall on Tuesday and Wednesday, headlined by Sparta Prague against Lyon. Thursday brings British and Irish interest: Rangers open their Europa League campaign away at Jagiellonia Bialystok, McInnes's first European game in charge, while in the Conference League Hibernian host Shkendija, with Motherwell also involved.

Competitive English football resumes with the Carabao Cup, whose first round opens on Sunday and runs into the following Tuesday. Among the standout ties are Leicester against Northampton, West Ham against Portsmouth, an all-Championship meeting of Swansea and Birmingham, and a Devon derby between Plymouth and Exeter. The remainder is pre-season.

Saturday offers the pick of the friendlies, with Manchester United meeting Paris Saint-Germain in Gothenburg, Newcastle visiting Valencia's Mestalla, and Nottingham Forest facing Udinese and then Barcelona in Udine, alongside Everton against VfB Stuttgart and Sunderland hosting RB Leipzig. Manchester City continue their Asian tour against the K-League All-Stars on Tuesday and Atletico Madrid on Sunday, while Fulham warm up against Crystal Palace on Friday and Liverpool bring their own summer to a close at home to Monaco on Sunday.

SpreadEx's Offer of the Week - First Past the Post

Spreadex's First Past the Post is not a flashy sign-up bonus but a standing settlement concession, and for horse racing bettors it offers welcome protection against one of the sport's most frustrating outcomes: the stewards' enquiry.

The premise is simple. If the horse you back on the Race Winner market crosses the line first but is later demoted for causing interference, Spreadex still settles your bet as a winner, rather than paying out only on the official result. Picture a horse that storms home in front, only for a stewards' enquiry to demote it: your bet still settles as a winner. Better still, it works as a proper double result.

In those circumstances, Spreadex pays out on both the horse that was first past the post and the horse subsequently promoted to official winner. In other words, if your selection is demoted after passing the post first you are paid regardless, and had you backed the horse elevated in its place you would collect too. It is a rare win-win in an area that routinely leaves punters aggrieved.

The concession is sensibly scoped and refreshingly automatic. It applies to fixed-odds bets on the Race Winner market in UK and Irish racing, requires no opt-in, and is available to all registered customers as a standing feature rather than a limited-time promotion.

There are, inevitably, boundaries to note. The protection covers UK and Irish racing only, and a number of specific situations are excluded, in which bets are settled purely on the official result. These include a horse taking the wrong course, carrying incorrect weight or failing to weigh in, any bet struck in-running after the off, Forecast and Tricast bets, derivative markets such as "without the favourite", the UK Grand National, and ante-post wagers.

Dead heats are also excluded, and the concession applies to fixed-odds bets rather than Spreadex's spread markets. Overall, this is a quietly excellent feature rather than a headline giveaway. Late demotions and stewards' enquiries are among the most galling ways to lose a bet, and being paid out on the horse that actually crossed the line first, with the added upside of the double result, removes much of that sting at no extra cost.

For anyone betting on the UK and Irish cards, it offers real peace of mind. As always, the full terms apply, and customers should gamble responsibly and only stake what they can afford.

Analysing the SpreadEx Welcome Offer - How Does it Compare?

SpreadEx’s sign-up offer is likely to entice thousands of bettors.

The offer rewards bettors with an cumulative £60 in free bets by placing a modest £10 qualifying wager.

Few comparable offers exist in the market. While some of the UK's best betting sites like Betfred, and William Hill provide enticing £40-£50 promotions, a potential £60 sign-up bonus sets a new industry benchmark.

Generally, free bet promotions, especially those requiring small £10 qualifying bets, tend to range from £20 to £30.

SpreadEx’s offer stands out further; unlike most bookies, punters can try their luck on spread markets as two of your £10 free bets can be used on football spread bets.

Furthermore, a 28-day expiry on free bet promotions is rare. This month, key Premier League and Champions League fixtures are plentiful.

With SpreadEx’s £60 offer, punters have the luxury of waiting for the right fixtures, rather than rushing to use free bets before they expire.

Sportsbook Bonus offer Stake to Bonus Ratio Bonus Code 1. SpreadEx Bet £10 Get £60 6 00% No Code 2. William Hill Bet £10 Get £30 3 00% No Code 3. BetUK Bet £10 Get £30 300% No Code 4. Virgin Bet Bet £10 Get £30 3 00% No Code

SpreadEx Welcome Offer Review - Pros and Cons Explained

Pros Cons 28-Day Expiry Date Overall User Experience £60 Free Bets Free Bets Spread Over Six Bets

As you’d expect from a bookmaker that places significant emphasis on spread markets, SpreadEx’s sign-up offer stands out as unique.

This approach works well for SpreadEx. For instance, the £60 in free bet ranks among the most generous in the market. The 28-day expiry date also gives punters more flexibility in when they place their bets.

Furthermore, sign-up promotions that include spread betting opportunities are rare; the appeal for unorthodox bettors is undeniable.

However, SpreadEx’s offer may not suit everyone. Divided into racing, total goals, fixed odds, and spread market bets, the promotion imposes limitations on how each of the nine free bets can be used Although the sportsbook boasts a wide range of football markets, the eligibility of these markets for the free bets varies, which could frustrate bettors seeking more consistency.

Additionally, the existing customer offers lack simplicity. Football fans used to interactive free-to-play games or sport-specific promotions on other platforms might feel let down by SpreadEx’s offerings.

Overall, SpreadEx’s sign-up offer is ideal for bettors who enjoy variety and flexibility. However, those seeking simpler, more targeted promotions may find better options elsewhere.

What sports can I bet on with SpreadEx?

23 sports are covered by SpreadEx's strong selection of markets, with this expanding to 33 when you include markets that cover the likes of TV and Politics, with all of these 23 markets listed here:

American Football Baseball Basketball Beach Volleyball Boxing Cricket Cycling Darts eSports Football (Soccer) Golf Greyhounds Horse Racing Ice Hockey Motor Racing Rugby League Rugby Union Snooker Table Tennis Tennis UFC Virtual Sports Volleyball

Our Experience With SpreadEx

Typically, spread markets have failed to capture my interest. Yet, after learning of SpreadEx’s £60 sign-up offer, I felt enticed to give the offer a thorough test.

Free bets, as mentioned in the bookmaker’s terms and conditions, arrived in my account on three consecutive days. Instantly, I used fixed odds bets on football markets; odds were favourable and markets were vast.

Equally, after re-familiarising myself with the format, I found spread markets lucrative. Due to SpreadEx’s generous offer, I’m likely to pursue spread markets further.

At times, despite the betting apps impressive 4.7 IOS rating, I found the digital experience perplexing. While several industry rivals provide clean, aesthetically pleasing, and intuitive apps, SpreadEx’s platform felt harder to navigate. Nonetheless, I placed and won bets without significant hassle.

The bookmaker’s payment options are plentiful. I used Apple Pay to deposit and withdraw funds and was impressed by the low minimum withdrawals and speedy processing times.

Meanwhile, the platform’s customer service team, while only required on a solitary occasion, were helpful and resolved my minor issue instantaneously.

Having completed the seamless sign-up process a little over a month ago, my free bets have expired. Yet, due to its sizable spread markets, I’m likely to continue using SpreadEx.

SpreadEx Payment Options

SpreadEx provides several payment options, low minimum withdrawals, and fast processing times.

Deposit Method Fees Min Deposit Max Deposit Processing Time Visa / Mastercard Free £10 - Instant Apple Pay Free £10 - Instant Instant Transfer Free £10 - Instant

Withdrawal Method Fees Min Withdrawal Max Withdrawal Processing Time Visa / Mastercard Free £1 £25,000 2-5 Days Apple Pay Free £1 £25,000 2-5 Days Instant Transfer Free £1 £25,000 2 Hours

SpreadEx Welcome Offer Summary

SpreadEx, a British-based bookmaker specialising in spread markets, provides an alluring £60 free bet offer.

The offer enables bettors, many of whom may be unfamiliar with spread markets, to try the method.

For this reason alone, it’s a worthwhile offer for those curious about spread betting or bettors looking for a diverse and flexible range of betting options.

The offer’s industry-competitive 28-day expiry date is beneficial, too; with plenty of top-tier football fixtures around the corner, it’s a great time to take advantage of month-lasting free bets.

The sign-up process is straightforward, and claiming the offer is hassle-free, with no promo code required.

However, it’s worth remembering the generous £60 offer is split into nine free bets.

Before placing a qualifying wager, bettors must be aware that the promotion–while undoubtedly advantageous–has limited flexibility.

Nonetheless, SpreadEx’s promotion remains appealing, especially for spread betting enthusiasts.

Bookmaker Offer Bet £10 Get £60 Qualifying Odds 1/2 (1.50) Minimum Deposit £10 New Customer Offers 5 / 5 Payment Methods 4.5 / 5

Top 3 SpreadEx Existing Customer Football Offers

SpreadEx have a variety of offers for existing players that both new and current users are able to claim, with these allowing you to claim free bets amongst other bonuses.

We’ve gone through and listed all of the existing customer offers that are available via SpreadEx’s sportsbook right now.

First Scorer Insurance

Football bettors can enjoy extra protection on their First Goalscorer wagers. If your chosen player doesn’t score first but nets the last goal, you’ll receive your stake back as a free bet, up to £25.

This offer applies to all football matches and is valid for pre-match bets only.

To qualify, place a pre-match First Goalscorer bet on any starting player.

If your selection scores the last goal instead of the first, your stake will be refunded as a free bet.

The maximum refund per match is £25, and free bets are credited after full-time. The qualifying bet must be placed before kick-off and cannot be cashed out early.

Any free bet awarded will expire after 28 days if unused.

Up to £300 Cash Back or Win an iPad

Bettors who stake over £300 on spread bets within their first 28 days can claim either £300 cashback or an iPad and two free £5 spread bets.

Those wagering smaller amounts receive equivalent cashback—e.g., a £50 stake earns £50 cashback.

The promotion covers various sports markets, including football, horse racing, cricket, and more.

Qualifying bets must be pre-match and have a minimum spread of 2.

Refer and Earn

The SpreadEx refer-a-friend scheme offers players the chance to earn a risk-free £100 spread bet on a Total Goals market or £10 cash for each successful referral–it’s undoubtedly among the most generous referral bonuses offered by UK bookmakers.

Inviting friends is simple. Bettors must log in to their account and navigate to the ‘Refer A Friend’ section, where they can send a referral link via email or text.

Friends must mention the bettor's name and postcode during their welcome call and place either five qualifying spread bets or £10 in fixed odds bets at minimum odds of 1/2. Once these requirements are met, the bettor who referred them will receive free bets or cash rewards.

Qualifying bets must be placed within 28 days of their sign-up.

SpreadEx Sign Up Offer FAQs

How can I claim the £60 free bet offer from SpreadEx?

To claim the £60 free bet offer, simply sign up with SpreadEx, deposit funds, and place a £10 fixed-odds bet on any market with odds of 1/2 or higher, you'll then get £60 in free bets.

What markets can I use my free bets on?

The £60 free bet is split into nine bets: three £10 free fixed-odds bets, 3 x £5 Total Goals football spread bets and 3 x £5 Winning Favourites spread bets

How long do I have to use the free bets?

The free bets from SpreadEx expire 28 days after being credited, so you have plenty of time to use them, especially with upcoming top football fixtures.

Do I need a promo code to claim the £60 offer?

No promo code is required to claim the £60 free bet offer with SpreadEx. Simply follow the registration process, and the bonus will be automatically credited after your qualifying bet settles.

Can I withdraw the free bet winnings?

The free bets cannot be cashed out, but any winnings from the free bets are subject to the terms and conditions of the offer, which typically means they will be credited as withdrawable funds once the bet has been used.

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