Claiming the PricedUp Offer - How to Get Involved

PricedUp is among the most recent entrants to the UK gambling market, and offers a lucrative £20 free bet sign-up promotion.

The generous offer unlocks after new customers wager £40 with the UKGC-licensed bookmaker. PricedUp’s sign-up offer requires entering a ‘BAB20’ promo code, and can be redeemed in minutes by following these steps:

Head to PricedUp’s sportsbook via the offer link above. Select Join at the top right of the homepage. Complete the registration form with your personal details. Enter the promo code ‘BAB20’ when signing up. Deposit £40 or more into your new account. Place a £40 bet (minimum) on any market with odds of Evens (2.00) or higher. When your qualifying bet settles, you’ll receive 4 x £5 Free Build-A-Bets, staggered over 4 days. The first £5 Free Bet will appear instantly once the criteria are met; the rest arrive every 24 hours. Free Bets must be used within 24 hours of being credited and cannot be split into smaller stakes. Free Bets can be used only on Build-A-Bet markets with minimum odds of 3/1 (4.00). Winnings from Free Bets are paid as cash (stake not returned). Free Bets have no cash value and cannot be withdrawn or exchanged.

This Week’s Footballing Action to Use PricedUp Free Bets on

The dust from Monday Night Football has barely settled, yet the tension across Europe is already palpable. Champions League nights are back, and every pass, every tackle, could change destinies in the coming days.

Tonight, nine fixtures unfold, marking the fifth round of the 2025/26 campaign. Each game is a ticking clock, each moment heavy with consequence.

Chelsea host Barcelona, a clash charged with expectation and history. Manchester City face Leverkusen, Marseille battle Newcastle, and Dortmund welcome Villarreal, all arenas of suspense and drama.

Tuesday brings seven Championship matches, including Southampton versus Leicester, Stoke against Charlton, and Middlesbrough confronting Coventry. Here, stakes are high; fortunes could pivot in a single goal.

Wednesday heightens the tension with the remaining UCL fixtures. Arsenal host Bayern, Atletico meet Inter Milan, Liverpool face PSV, and PSG welcome Spurs to Paris. Every move on the pitch could tip the balance, and no detail is insignificant.

From the Championship, five matches unfold: Sheffield United hosting Portsmouth, Wrexham challenging Bristol City, and West Brom clashing with Birmingham in a Midlands derby, each carrying weighty consequences for pride and positioning.

Thursday extends the European theatre. Crystal Palace travel to Strasbourg for a Conference League showdown. Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest face Young Boys and Malmo in Europa League contests, while Rangers meet SC Braga and Celtic confront Feyenoord, all carrying national expectations.

Friday offers Oxford hosting Ipswich in the Championship, with European action including Getafe versus Elche and Monchengladbach against Leipzig. Stakes are mounting, tension rising.

Saturday brings Premier League suspense: three 3PM fixtures—Brentford versus Burnley, Sunderland against Bournemouth, and City facing Leeds. At 5:30, Everton and Newcastle collide in a Merseyside thriller.

The evening concludes with a London derby: Spurs versus Fulham. Sunday delivers five more matches: Palace against United at midday, followed by West Ham versus Liverpool, Villa versus Wolves, Forest hosting Brighton, and the weekend’s climactic encounter at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea face league leaders Arsenal.

PricedUp Offer of the Week - Rapid Rewards

PricedUp’s Rapid Rewards promotion is a straightforward and accessible daily offer for slot enthusiasts, giving players a clear path to free spins while enjoying their favourite game. The promotion requires players to opt in before playing, which is a simple process via the promotion page.

Once opted in, wagering £30 on the designated slot, Greedy Fortune Pig, instantly earns 30 free spins, each valued at 10p. The spins are credited immediately and must be used on the same game within seven days, ensuring that the reward is both tangible and easy to track.

This immediacy and clarity make the promotion user-friendly and appealing to both casual and more committed slot players.

One of the strengths of Rapid Rewards is its simplicity. There is no complex tier system or confusing bonus structure. Players know exactly what they need to do to qualify: opt in, wager £30 on the qualifying slot, and receive the free spins instantly.

The fact that free spin winnings are paid as cash is a significant advantage, as it avoids the common frustration of bonus funds that require extensive wagering.

While there is a modest 2x wagering requirement on the free spins, this is reasonable and achievable, allowing players to convert any winnings into withdrawable funds without excessive effort.

The promotion is limited to one claim per player per day during the promotional period, which runs from Monday 24th November 2025 to Sunday 30th November 2025, maintaining fairness and preventing abuse.

Only cash stakes on the qualifying game count, and free spins cannot be split between games, keeping the offer straightforward. Eligibility is restricted to UK players aged 18 and over, with account restrictions potentially disqualifying certain players, which aligns with responsible gaming standards.

PricedUp also emphasizes safe gambling practices, offering tools like deposit limits and reality checks to ensure that participation remains controlled and enjoyable.

While the offer is well-structured, its scope is somewhat narrow, as it applies to a single slot game each week. This may limit appeal for players who prefer variety or different types of casino games.

However, for fans of Greedy Fortune Pig, it offers a clear and repeatable opportunity to boost gameplay each day during the promotion period.

Overall, PricedUp’s Rapid Rewards is a well-executed and transparent promotion that combines simplicity, immediacy, and tangible rewards, making it a practical choice for slot players looking for an easy way to gain free spins and potentially increase their winnings while playing responsibly.

Analysing the PricedUp Sign Up Offer - How Does it Compare?

Established sportsbooks such as bet365, Betfred, and Paddy Power have offered sign-up promotions for several years, and most experienced bettors are likely to have already redeemed them.

With sign-up offers becoming more limited, bettors often turn to recently launched bookmakers to receive free bet promotions, and PricedUp is an intriguing option.

The sportsbook’s £20 promotion exceeds the totals offered by comparatively sized gambling organisations, but there are several limiting requirements.

Most notably, the £20 free bet promotion only unlocks after a substantial £40 bet with minimum odds of evens (2.00) is wagered. The qualifying bet must be a solitary £40 wager and cannot be split into a series of smaller punts.

Rival sportsbooks such as Luckland, Dragon Bet, and Zet Bet do not offer free bet totals exceeding £20, but a £15 qualifying wager or less is required to unlock their promotions.

Additionally, free bets must be used on the Build-A-Bet market and expire 24 hours after being credited; the industry standard is 7 days.

PricedUp’s sign-up offer is perfect for bettors looking to receive a £20 free bet, but punters who want flexibility and lower qualifying requirements will find better deals elsewhere.

Sportsbook Bonus offer Stake to Bonus Ratio Bonus Code PricedUp Bet £40 Get £20 50% BAB20 2. Luckland Bet £15 Get £10 67% N/A 3. Dragon Bet Bet £15 Get £5 33% N/A 4. bet365 Bet £10 Get £30 300% GOAL30

Headline Terms: 18+. New customers only. Place a minimum £40 bet on any selection with minimum odds of Evens (2.00) and receive a 4x£5 Free Bets. Free bets expire after 24 hours. BeGambleAware.org. T&Cs & Maximum Pay-Outs Apply. NEW CUSTOMERS ONLY. MAX ONE £10 FREE BETS. QUALIFYING BETS MUST BE PLACED AT ODDS OF 1/1 OR GREATER. PAID AS BONUS TOKEN WITH MIN 4/5 ODDS REQ. SKRILL, NETELLER & PAYPAL NOT ELIGIBLE T&CS APPLY. 18+ Full T&Cs 18+. New customers UK/IE only. Place a minimum £15 bet on any selection with minimum odds of evens (2.0) and receive a £5 free bet within 24 hours of bet settlement. To qualify you must make a minimum deposit of £15 and bet a minimum £15 in the promotional period and within 24 hours of Sign Up. Terms & Conditions apply to this promotion. BeGambleAware.org Full T&Cs Full T&Cs 18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required. Full T&Cs

Top 3 PricedUp Existing Customer Football Offers

PricedUp delivers more than a lucrative sign-up offer; the Reading and West Brom partner offers several enticing features for existing customers.

PricedUp Pushes

The UK-based sportsbook offers daily enhanced odds on elite-tier football, cricket, and horse racing events. PricedUp’s odds are already competitive in relation to the UK betting market, and Pushes elevates its value further.

All odds that have been elevated are displayed in the digital platform’s ‘Odds Boost’ section, which is accessible from the homescreen.

Cash Out

PricedUp features excellent cash-out and partial cash-out options on football events. The risk-management option is available on pre-match and in-play markets, including full-time and correct score.

Bettors must be aware that cash out is currently unavailable on PricedUp’s Build-a-Bet feature.

Build-a-Bet

The sportsbook’s Build-a-Bet feature rivals the offerings of some of the industry’s biggest platforms. Bettors can make same-game multi-leg wagers on dozens of elite football competitions, including the Premier League, Champions League, and Europa League.

Numerous markets, including correct score, both teams to score, and player to score, among other selections, are available. Build-a-Bet odds are generally advantageous with PricedUp. The feature includes an interactive live tracker page, allowing bettors to easily track the progress of their bets.

PricedUp Sign Up Offer Review - Pros and Cons Explained

Pros Cons £20 in Free Bets £40 Qualifying Wager Competitive Odds Free Bets Expire After 24 Hours

Some bettors might understandably be reluctant to wager £40 to unlock a free bet. With minimum odds of evens (2.00) on qualifying wagers, it’s a relatively high-risk approach.

Other users might feel put off by the offer’s swift expiration. The free bet is distributed as four £5 Build-a-Bet tokens, each credited on consecutive days and expiring after 24 hours.

Despite a lofty qualifying wager and fast-expiring free bets, PricedUp’s generous offer remains popular among rookie and seasoned bettors alike.

The offer’s £20 value exceeds the totals offered by several comparably sized rivals, such as Luckland, Dragon Bet, and Mr Play.

For bettors who’ve already redeemed the sign-up promotions of industry leaders, including Betfred, BetMGM, and UniBet, each offering free bet totals exceeding £40, PricedUp is a potentially lucrative alternative.

The £20 sign-up offer’s value is elevated by the sportsbook’s competitive odds. While PricedUp rarely offers more value odds than the industry’s most cost-effective bookmakers, the UK company often matches leading platforms.

It features an easy-to-navigate desktop platform and a mobile equivalent – available on the iOS and Google Play stores – that attracted thousands of bettors during the sportsbook’s launch year.

With a UKGC licence, PricedUp is a reputable and trustworthy sportsbook that has value beyond its sign-up promotion.

Our Experience with PricedUp

I first came across PricedUp through their partnerships with professional English football clubs, Reading and West Brom. After learning of the platform’s £20 sign-up offer and reading several glowing reviews online, I was eager to try the sportsbook out.

After losing my £40 qualifying bet, I needed to receive healthy returns on at least two of my four free £5 Build-a-Bets. Winning same-game multi-leg wagers can be challenging, but thankfully, three paid out. Winning three bets offset the qualifying wager’s costs and enabled me to make a small profit.

Yet, the sportsbook’s overall appeal extends beyond its sign-up offer. As I capitalised on market opportunities, I recognised the sportsbook’s competitive odds. In my experience, the odds were at least on par with all the larger platforms in the industry.

PricedUp’s app felt less polished and efficient than my favourites, bet365, SkyBet, and LiveScore Bet, which is reflected in a 2.8-star-rated iOS store review. Nonetheless, I do not believe the app’s mediocre reviews should put bettors off using the platform.

Despite its limited design features and lack of polish, the app remained functional. Meanwhile, the UKGC-licensed platform is reliable and treats safer gambling and customer care seriously. On the solitary occasion that I had to contact PricedUp’s customer support team, I received an excellent response within minutes.

Overall, PricedUp is a promising emerging bookmaker that I’d recommend to new bettors.

PricedUp Payment Methods

PricedUp offers a range of deposit and withdrawal payment methods that are competitive with several market rivals. Unfortunately, the platform does not currently accept PayPal.

Deposit Method Fees Min Deposit Max Deposit Processing Time Mastercard Free £1 £10,000 Instant Visa Free £1 £10,000 Instant Bank Transfer Free £1 £20,000 Instant

Withdrawal Method Fees Min Withdrawal Max Withdrawal Processing Time Mastercard Free £10 £5,000 Maximum Five Days Visa Free £10 £5,000 Maximum Five Days Bank Transfer Free £10 £7,000 Maximum Five Days

PricedUp Sign Up Offer Summary

PricedUp’s ‘Bet £40 Get £20’ sign-up offer is effortless to redeem. After entering the BAB20 promo code, bettors must place a £40 bet with minimum odds of evens (2.00).

Redeemers will then immediately receive one free £5 Build-A-Bet, followed by three more of an equal value over as many days.

Each £5 free bet is only usable on Build-A-Bet and expires 24 hours after being credited. The UK-based sportsbook’s Build-A-Bet feature is competitive with same-game multi-leg bets offered by prominent bookmakers, such as bet365 and Paddy Power.

Bettors can place Build-A-Bet wagers on several markets, including full-time, first goal scorer, and over/under goals. Unfortunately, PricedUp’s Build-A-Bet feature is not compatible with cash-out.

However, this shouldn’t put bettors off the platform, which launched in 2024. Odds are competitive, its app is functional, and the customer service team is responsive and understanding.

While unlocking the sign-up offer requires a lofty £40 qualifying bet, it provides for seasoned and novice bettors alike, and remains a simple way to earn £20 in free bets.

Bookmaker Offer Bet £40 Get £20 in Free Bets Qualifying Odds Evens (2.00) Minimum Deposit £1 New Customer Offers 3/5 Payment Methods 3/5

PricedUp Sign Up Offer FAQs

How do I claim the PricedUp £20 sign-up offer?

To claim the offer, enter the promo code ‘BAB20’ when registering, deposit £40 or more, and place a £40 bet at minimum odds of Evens (2.00). Once your qualifying bet settles, you’ll receive 4 x £5 Free Build-A-Bets across four days.

What are the key terms of the PricedUp free bet offer?

Free bets are credited daily for four days, must be used within 24 hours, and apply only to Build-A-Bet markets with minimum odds of 3/1 (4.00). Winnings are paid as cash, but stakes aren’t returned.

Which payment methods does PricedUp accept?

PricedUp accepts Visa, Mastercard, and Bank Transfer. Minimum deposit is £1, and deposits are processed instantly. PayPal and e-wallets are not currently supported.

What are the withdrawal limits and times at PricedUp?

Withdrawals are free with a £10 minimum and £5,000–£7,000 maximum, depending on the method. All withdrawals take up to five working days to process.

Does PricedUp offer cash-out options?

Yes — cash-out and partial cash-out are available on football markets, including pre-match and in-play bets. However, cash-out is not supported on Build-A-Bet wagers.

+