Euan Walsh

Freelance Writer

Euan is a freelance sports writer and journalist who’s produced news, feature, and opinion-based articles for publications such as GiveMeSport, World Soccer Talk, and Goalkeeper.com.

The writer covers several competitions, including the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, and the English Football League, using his understanding of culture to explore fan movements, the influence of digital media on the modern game, and the relationship between football and wider society.

Euan is an avid bettor and always looks to find value in the market.