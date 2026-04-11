Step 1: Sign Up with a Bookmaker and Claim your Welcome Offer

How to Bet on the Grand National - Step by Step Guide

Choose a reputable bookmaker offering competitive odds and generous offers Sign up by entering your personal details and creating an account. Input a valid bonus or promo code during registration to unlock offers. Verify your account if required Deposit funds using your preferred payment method (e.g. card, PayPal). Navigate to the Grand National market within the horse racing section. Select a horse based on form, odds, and race conditions. Choose your bet type (win, each-way, place, forecast, or tricast). Enter your stake, confirm the bet, and track the race live or via updates.

How to Choose your Grand National Bookmaker

You can get Grand National free bets and betting offers when signing up with these bookmakers.

Dozens of sportsbooks cover the Grand National, each seemingly offering the same things: a lucrative sign-up promotion, competitive odds, and each-way places.

But how can bettors differentiate between the bookies and determine the best platform for them ahead of this week’s racing?

Odds

The variation between the odds that sportsbooks offer on the Grand National is small, but marginal gains are important for long-term profitability in sports betting.

Odds on I Am Maximus, the Grand National’s favourite, vary from 8/1 (9.00), which is offered by Betfred, to 6/1 (7.00), as offered by Star Sports.

To analyse the odds offered by multiple bookmakers simultaneously, bettors should use an odds comparison site, such as OddsChecker.

Each Way Places

During most full-time sports wagers, each game has three possible outcomes: win, lose, or draw.

By contrast, 34 horses will compete in this year’s Grand National. Even the most strategic bettors may struggle to accurately forecast which of the 34 will reach the finish line first.

As such, each-way betting is popular on the Grand National. During each-way wagers, bettors place one stake on a horse to win and another of equal value for it to finish within a pre-agreed place range, such as the top five.

In such cases, if the horse finishes 5th, 4th, 3rd, or 2nd, the bettor wins the each-way bet. If the horse finishes 1st, bettors win both the each-way and winner bets.

Several sportsbooks offer contrasting place-ranges for the Grand National. Selecting a platform that offers more generous place ranges, such as Livescore or Betfred, offering up to seven each-way places, can be profitable, with these offering the most Grand National Each Way places.

Sign-Up Offer

Most major sportsbooks, including bet365, Paddy Power, and Sky Bet, among other prominent platforms, offer lucrative offers.

Such promotions require bettors to place a modest qualifying wager that meets certain terms, rarely exceeding a £10 initial punt with minimum odds of 1/1 (2.00) to unlock a free bet.

Sportsbooks often offer free bet returns of between £30 and £50. Each sign-up offer targets a slightly different type of user.

For example, free bet offers which require a higher stake to receive greater returns might appeal to high-risk bettors, whereas Sky Bet’s offer, which can be redeemed with a qualifying stake as little as £1, is risk-averse and offers users £40 in free bets.

Existing Customer Offer

Most sign-up offers can only be redeemed by bettors who have never previously placed a bet with the selected sportsbook. However, several prominent bookmakers offer enticing existing customer offers on the Grand National too.

For example, Betfred, a reputable UK sportsbook, returns the stakes of up to £10 to new and existing customers who back the horse that finishes second in the 16:40 Close Brothers Red Rum Handicap Chase at Aintree on Thursday.

While backing the winner is preferable, Betfred’s offer is a generous consolation for bettors who suffer a near miss.

Other platforms offer existing customer offers, including Best Odds Guaranteed, Non-Runner No Bet, Enhanced Odds, and Bet and Get, each of which is designed to maximise a bettor’s potential returns or mitigate their losses.

Different Grand National Bets Explained

Win Bets

A win bet is the most straightforward Grand National wager. Bettors back one of the 34 competing horses to win the event, and only secure a return if they finish in first position.

Given the large number of horses competing, it’s considered a high-risk option compared to each-way and place bets.

Place Bets

In place bets, punters back a horse to finish inside a specific place range. For example, a sportsbook might specify that a horse must finish within the top five to secure a payout.

Due to the wager’s increased probability of winning, the odds are of lower value than they are on win bet markets.

Each Way Bets

Each-way wagers combine win bets and place bets. Users place one wager on the horse winning and another of equal value on it finishing within a pre-agreed place range, such as the top five.

If the horse finishes inside the top five, the bettor secures a payout on the each-way wager. If the horse wins the event, users receive payouts on both the win and the place bet.

As bettors are essentially placing two stakes within the same wager, it’s often viewed as financially riskier than a place bet. However, users who win each-way bets can secure greater returns than they would on win or place bets.

Forecasts and Tricasts

Forecasts and tricasts are same-event multi-leg wagers whereby bettors select the exact order in which horses will finish. Forecasts require users to select the order in which the top two will finish, while tricasts require the top three.

For example, on a tricast, bettors might back Jagwar to finish in first, Panic Attack to finish in second, and I Am Maximus to finish in third place.

On straight forecasts and tricasts, the wager only pays out if each horse finishes in the exact position the user backed them. However, there are more lenient alternatives.

For example, a reverse forecast requires bettors to predict the two horses that finish inside the top two, without needing to back which will finish first and who will be the runner-up.

While winning multi-leg wagers is more challenging than single selections, returns on forecast and tricast wagers are substantially greater than the original stake.

What to look for when betting on a Grand National horse

Evaluate the Odds

Strategic bettors often back horses not because they expect them to win, but because the odds offer value relative to probability.

For example, a horse’s recent form, past Grand National performances, and trainer may indicate that it has a better chance than its odds suggest.

Horse racing betting markets are heavily influenced by public money. Many casual bettors may have a limited understanding of horse racing, prompting them to place misguided bets and temporarily skew prices in the overall market.

Look at recent form

Recent form is considered among the most influential factors in a horse’s Grand National performance. Unlike in other sports, such as football, where Manchester City, Real Madrid, and Paris Saint-Germain appear to dominate every season, the strongest horses fluctuate year after year.

By placing greater emphasis on their recent form, rather than looking at finishes from previous seasons, bettors have a better chance of predicting outcomes accurately. After all, the career of a racehorse is short, and ageing, which can have large impacts within a single year, is a large factor in a horse's performance.

Analyse past Grand National performances

In each of the last five Grand National races, there’s been a new winner. That may lead some punters to speculate that previous Grand National performances have little correlation with future events.

Having said that, analysing past Grand National performances remains useful to bettors when selecting the horse that they wish to back for this week’s race. I Am Maximus, who won the Grand National in 2024 and finished second in 2025, is the sportsbook’s favourite to win this year’s race.

At the least, a forecast or tricast wager on the Willie Mullins-trained horse appears strategic. Other competing horses that have produced impressive performances in previous Grand National races include Iorko, Nick Rockett, and Grangeclare West.