Step 1: Sign Up with a Bookmaker and Claim your Welcome OfferYou can get Grand National free bets and betting offers when signing up with these bookmakers.
Tote
Bet £5 Get £20 in Free Bets
New Customers Only
New customers online only. Register between 9/4/26 and 12/4/26 and bet a min £5 at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or greater across sports or racing within 7 days of registration to qualify. Receive £10 Tote Credit, £10 Free Sports Bet within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to bet slip. Voided/non-runner bets will not qualify; subsequent bet will be qualifying bet. 7-day expiry. 18+. One per customer. Selected customers only. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org .
bet365
Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365
New Customers Only
18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.
Betano
Bet £10 Get £5
New Customers Only
18+ New Customers. Opt in, deposit and bet £10 on any Horse Racing Markets (Odds 1/1+) within 7 days of sign up. Get 1 x £5 Free Bet for any Horse Racing markets. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Full TCs Apply. GambleAware.org . Please gamble responsibly.
10bet
100% up to £50 Welcome Bonus
New Customers Only
New players. Choose bonus at signup. Wager bonus 10x. Deposit used 1st. Any withdrawals void bonus. Valid 30 days. Odds, bet & payment limits. T&Cs apply. 18+.
Dabble
Bet £10 Get £10
New Customers Only
New customers only. Bet £10+ to receive £10 in Free Bets. 7-day free bet expiry. Stake not returned. Promotional Terms Apply. 18+. GambleAware.org .
SpreadEx
Bet £10 Get £60 in Free Bets
New Customers Only
Place a £10 fixed odds single or £10 each-way bet at minimum odds of 1/2 and get 3 x £10 free fixed odds bets, 3 x £5 Total Goals football spread bets and 3 x £5 Winning Favourites spread bets and a £1 racing Race Index spread bet. 18+. GambleAware.org
CopyBet
Best Odds Guaranteed
New Customers Only
18+. Bet on any UK or Irish horse race. Select an Early Price or Show Price. When the race starts, the official Starting Price (SP) is set. If the Starting Price (SP) ends up higher, you get paid out at those odds automatically. Early Price: odds offered before the Show Price Show Price (also called Board Price): odds offered just before the start of the race. Starting Price (SP): the official price at the moment the race starts. Full TCs Apply. GambleAware.org
easyBet
Bet £20 Get £20 in Free Bets
New Customers Only
New customers only. To qualify for free bets, the new user must place and settle £20 on easyBet markets. The user must bet on at least 2 different events to qualify. The user must place and settle bets at odds of 2.0 or more. An event is classed as two different sporting events. Bets can be placed on singles, multiples and Bet Builders. The user must place and settle bets before the closing date of the promotion to qualify. Users making their first deposit by Skrill, Neteller or PaySafe card will not qualify for this promotion. T's and C's Apply. Gamble Aware. 18+
Matchbook
Bet £20 Get £30 in Free Bets
New Customers Only
New Players Only. Sign Up with Bonus Code: NEW30. Bet and Settle 1x£10 Bet on Matchbook Exchange at odds of 2.0 or more. Bet and Settle 1x£10 Bet on a Bet Builder or Multiple at odds of 3.0 or more, with min 3 selections. Within 72 hours of Qualifying Bets settling user will receive 1x £10 Exchange Free Bet, 1x £10 Multiples Free Bet, and 1x £10 Bet Builder Free Bet. Users making their first deposit by Skrill, Neteller or PaySafe card will not qualify for this promotion. 18+ Only. T’s and C’s Apply. Gamble Aware.
7bet
Deposit £20, Get up to £30 in Bonus Bets with code: GRAND2026
New Customers Only
New customers only. Promotion applies to the first deposit made using code GRAND2026. Min. deposit £20. Min. qualifying bet £20 on Horse Racing (HR) at min odds 1/1 (2.0). Cash‑out not permitted. Bonus Bets (BB) valid on HR only. BB are issued as 1×£6 BB, followed by 3×£8 BB after the initial BB is used and settled. BB stake not returned. BB expiration - 7 days. Each BB max winnings £200. One per customer. Offer ends 11/04/2026. General T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org . 18+
PricedUp
Bet £40 Get £20
New Customers Only
18+. New customers only. Place a minimum £40 bet on any selection with minimum odds of Evens (2.00) and receive 4x£5 Free Bets. Free bets expire after 24 hours. GambleAware.org . T&Cs & Maximum Pay-Outs Apply. #ad
How to Bet on the Grand National - Step by Step Guide
- Choose a reputable bookmaker offering competitive odds and generous offers
- Sign up by entering your personal details and creating an account.
- Input a valid bonus or promo code during registration to unlock offers.
- Verify your account if required
- Deposit funds using your preferred payment method (e.g. card, PayPal).
- Navigate to the Grand National market within the horse racing section.
- Select a horse based on form, odds, and race conditions.
- Choose your bet type (win, each-way, place, forecast, or tricast).
- Enter your stake, confirm the bet, and track the race live or via updates.
How to Choose your Grand National Bookmaker
Dozens of sportsbooks cover the Grand National, each seemingly offering the same things: a lucrative sign-up promotion, competitive odds, and each-way places.
But how can bettors differentiate between the bookies and determine the best platform for them ahead of this week’s racing?
Odds
The variation between the odds that sportsbooks offer on the Grand National is small, but marginal gains are important for long-term profitability in sports betting.
Odds on I Am Maximus, the Grand National’s favourite, vary from 8/1 (9.00), which is offered by Betfred, to 6/1 (7.00), as offered by Star Sports.
To analyse the odds offered by multiple bookmakers simultaneously, bettors should use an odds comparison site, such as OddsChecker.
Each Way Places
During most full-time sports wagers, each game has three possible outcomes: win, lose, or draw.
By contrast, 34 horses will compete in this year’s Grand National. Even the most strategic bettors may struggle to accurately forecast which of the 34 will reach the finish line first.
As such, each-way betting is popular on the Grand National. During each-way wagers, bettors place one stake on a horse to win and another of equal value for it to finish within a pre-agreed place range, such as the top five.
In such cases, if the horse finishes 5th, 4th, 3rd, or 2nd, the bettor wins the each-way bet. If the horse finishes 1st, bettors win both the each-way and winner bets.
Several sportsbooks offer contrasting place-ranges for the Grand National. Selecting a platform that offers more generous place ranges, such as Livescore or Betfred, offering up to seven each-way places, can be profitable, with these offering the most Grand National Each Way places.
Sign-Up Offer
Most major sportsbooks, including bet365, Paddy Power, and Sky Bet, among other prominent platforms, offer lucrative offers.
Such promotions require bettors to place a modest qualifying wager that meets certain terms, rarely exceeding a £10 initial punt with minimum odds of 1/1 (2.00) to unlock a free bet.
Sportsbooks often offer free bet returns of between £30 and £50. Each sign-up offer targets a slightly different type of user.
For example, free bet offers which require a higher stake to receive greater returns might appeal to high-risk bettors, whereas Sky Bet’s offer, which can be redeemed with a qualifying stake as little as £1, is risk-averse and offers users £40 in free bets.
Existing Customer Offer
Most sign-up offers can only be redeemed by bettors who have never previously placed a bet with the selected sportsbook. However, several prominent bookmakers offer enticing existing customer offers on the Grand National too.
For example, Betfred, a reputable UK sportsbook, returns the stakes of up to £10 to new and existing customers who back the horse that finishes second in the 16:40 Close Brothers Red Rum Handicap Chase at Aintree on Thursday.
While backing the winner is preferable, Betfred’s offer is a generous consolation for bettors who suffer a near miss.
Other platforms offer existing customer offers, including Best Odds Guaranteed, Non-Runner No Bet, Enhanced Odds, and Bet and Get, each of which is designed to maximise a bettor’s potential returns or mitigate their losses.
Different Grand National Bets Explained
Win Bets
A win bet is the most straightforward Grand National wager. Bettors back one of the 34 competing horses to win the event, and only secure a return if they finish in first position.
Given the large number of horses competing, it’s considered a high-risk option compared to each-way and place bets.
Place Bets
In place bets, punters back a horse to finish inside a specific place range. For example, a sportsbook might specify that a horse must finish within the top five to secure a payout.
Due to the wager’s increased probability of winning, the odds are of lower value than they are on win bet markets.
Each Way Bets
Each-way wagers combine win bets and place bets. Users place one wager on the horse winning and another of equal value on it finishing within a pre-agreed place range, such as the top five.
If the horse finishes inside the top five, the bettor secures a payout on the each-way wager. If the horse wins the event, users receive payouts on both the win and the place bet.
As bettors are essentially placing two stakes within the same wager, it’s often viewed as financially riskier than a place bet. However, users who win each-way bets can secure greater returns than they would on win or place bets.
Forecasts and Tricasts
Forecasts and tricasts are same-event multi-leg wagers whereby bettors select the exact order in which horses will finish. Forecasts require users to select the order in which the top two will finish, while tricasts require the top three.
For example, on a tricast, bettors might back Jagwar to finish in first, Panic Attack to finish in second, and I Am Maximus to finish in third place.
On straight forecasts and tricasts, the wager only pays out if each horse finishes in the exact position the user backed them. However, there are more lenient alternatives.
For example, a reverse forecast requires bettors to predict the two horses that finish inside the top two, without needing to back which will finish first and who will be the runner-up.
While winning multi-leg wagers is more challenging than single selections, returns on forecast and tricast wagers are substantially greater than the original stake.
What to look for when betting on a Grand National horse
Evaluate the Odds
Strategic bettors often back horses not because they expect them to win, but because the odds offer value relative to probability.
For example, a horse’s recent form, past Grand National performances, and trainer may indicate that it has a better chance than its odds suggest.
Horse racing betting markets are heavily influenced by public money. Many casual bettors may have a limited understanding of horse racing, prompting them to place misguided bets and temporarily skew prices in the overall market.
Look at recent form
Recent form is considered among the most influential factors in a horse’s Grand National performance. Unlike in other sports, such as football, where Manchester City, Real Madrid, and Paris Saint-Germain appear to dominate every season, the strongest horses fluctuate year after year.
By placing greater emphasis on their recent form, rather than looking at finishes from previous seasons, bettors have a better chance of predicting outcomes accurately. After all, the career of a racehorse is short, and ageing, which can have large impacts within a single year, is a large factor in a horse's performance.
Analyse past Grand National performances
In each of the last five Grand National races, there’s been a new winner. That may lead some punters to speculate that previous Grand National performances have little correlation with future events.
Having said that, analysing past Grand National performances remains useful to bettors when selecting the horse that they wish to back for this week’s race. I Am Maximus, who won the Grand National in 2024 and finished second in 2025, is the sportsbook’s favourite to win this year’s race.
At the least, a forecast or tricast wager on the Willie Mullins-trained horse appears strategic. Other competing horses that have produced impressive performances in previous Grand National races include Iorko, Nick Rockett, and Grangeclare West.