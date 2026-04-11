Which bookmakers are offering the most places?
Bookmaker
Each Way Places
Odds
bet365
Six Places
⅕ (20% of Win Odds)
BetMGM
Six Places
⅕ (20% of Win Odds)
Paddy Power
Six Places
⅕ (20% of Win Odds)
Betfred
Six Places
⅕ (20% of Win Odds)
Unibet
Six Places
⅕ (20% of Win Odds)
Coral
Five Places
⅕ (20% of Win Odds)
Ladbrokes
Five Places
⅕ (20% of Win Odds)
BOYLE Sports
Six Places
⅕ (20% of Win Odds)
William Hill
Five Places
⅕ (20% of Win Odds)
Claim the best Grand National free bets and offers around when placing your each way bets at Aintree this afternoon, the best of these can be below:
Tote
Bet £5 Get £20 in Free Bets
New Customers Only
New customers online only. Register between 9/4/26 and 12/4/26 and bet a min £5 at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or greater across sports or racing within 7 days of registration to qualify. Receive £10 Tote Credit, £10 Free Sports Bet within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to bet slip. Voided/non-runner bets will not qualify; subsequent bet will be qualifying bet. 7-day expiry. 18+. One per customer. Selected customers only. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org .
bet365
Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365
New Customers Only
18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.
Betano
Bet £10 Get £5
New Customers Only
18+ New Customers. Opt in, deposit and bet £10 on any Horse Racing Markets (Odds 1/1+) within 7 days of sign up. Get 1 x £5 Free Bet for any Horse Racing markets. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Full TCs Apply. GambleAware.org . Please gamble responsibly.
10bet
100% up to £50 Welcome Bonus
New Customers Only
New players. Choose bonus at signup. Wager bonus 10x. Deposit used 1st. Any withdrawals void bonus. Valid 30 days. Odds, bet & payment limits. T&Cs apply. 18+.
Dabble
Bet £10 Get £10
New Customers Only
New customers only. Bet £10+ to receive £10 in Free Bets. 7-day free bet expiry. Stake not returned. Promotional Terms Apply. 18+. GambleAware.org .
SpreadEx
Bet £10 Get £60 in Free Bets
New Customers Only
Place a £10 fixed odds single or £10 each-way bet at minimum odds of 1/2 and get 3 x £10 free fixed odds bets, 3 x £5 Total Goals football spread bets and 3 x £5 Winning Favourites spread bets and a £1 racing Race Index spread bet. 18+. GambleAware.org
CopyBet
Best Odds Guaranteed
New Customers Only
18+. Bet on any UK or Irish horse race. Select an Early Price or Show Price. When the race starts, the official Starting Price (SP) is set. If the Starting Price (SP) ends up higher, you get paid out at those odds automatically. Early Price: odds offered before the Show Price Show Price (also called Board Price): odds offered just before the start of the race. Starting Price (SP): the official price at the moment the race starts. Full TCs Apply. GambleAware.org
easyBet
Bet £20 Get £20 in Free Bets
New Customers Only
New customers only. To qualify for free bets, the new user must place and settle £20 on easyBet markets. The user must bet on at least 2 different events to qualify. The user must place and settle bets at odds of 2.0 or more. An event is classed as two different sporting events. Bets can be placed on singles, multiples and Bet Builders. The user must place and settle bets before the closing date of the promotion to qualify. Users making their first deposit by Skrill, Neteller or PaySafe card will not qualify for this promotion. T's and C's Apply. Gamble Aware. 18+
Matchbook
Bet £20 Get £30 in Free Bets
New Customers Only
New Players Only. Sign Up with Bonus Code: NEW30. Bet and Settle 1x£10 Bet on Matchbook Exchange at odds of 2.0 or more. Bet and Settle 1x£10 Bet on a Bet Builder or Multiple at odds of 3.0 or more, with min 3 selections. Within 72 hours of Qualifying Bets settling user will receive 1x £10 Exchange Free Bet, 1x £10 Multiples Free Bet, and 1x £10 Bet Builder Free Bet. Users making their first deposit by Skrill, Neteller or PaySafe card will not qualify for this promotion. 18+ Only. T’s and C’s Apply. Gamble Aware.
7bet
Deposit £20, Get up to £30 in Bonus Bets with code: GRAND2026
New Customers Only
New customers only. Promotion applies to the first deposit made using code GRAND2026. Min. deposit £20. Min. qualifying bet £20 on Horse Racing (HR) at min odds 1/1 (2.0). Cash‑out not permitted. Bonus Bets (BB) valid on HR only. BB are issued as 1×£6 BB, followed by 3×£8 BB after the initial BB is used and settled. BB stake not returned. BB expiration - 7 days. Each BB max winnings £200. One per customer. Offer ends 11/04/2026. General T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org . 18+
PricedUp
Bet £40 Get £20
New Customers Only
18+. New customers only. Place a minimum £40 bet on any selection with minimum odds of Evens (2.00) and receive 4x£5 Free Bets. Free bets expire after 24 hours. GambleAware.org . T&Cs & Maximum Pay-Outs Apply. #ad
Grand National Extra Places Offers - Analysed and Explained
The Grand National attracts a large number of first-time and occasional bettors, many of whom may not realise that its place terms are often more generous than standard horse races, with our guide on how to bet on the Grand National explaining all of this in great detail.
For major handicaps like this, leading bookmakers such as Ladbrokes, bet365, and Paddy Power frequently offer enhanced each-way terms, typically increasing the number of places paid compared to similar races in addition to free bets.
This gives bettors a better chance of securing a return, particularly in such a large and competitive field.
For casual bettors, offers of up to six places mean they don’t need expert knowledge to have a realistic chance of a payout.
Crucially, none of the featured sportsbooks adjust their odds in exchange for the extra-place promotion.
Grand National Odds and Favourites 2026
Horse
bet365 Odds
Paddy Power Odds
I Am Maximus
13/2 (7.50)
13/2 (7.50)
Panic Attack
17/2 (9.50)
8/1 (9.00)
Grangeclare West
8/1 (9.00)
9/1 (10.00)
Jagwar
9/1 (10.00)
10/1 (11.00)
Johnnywho
11/1 (12.00)
12/1 (13.00)
Iroko
11/1 (12.00)
11/1 (12.00)
Captain Cody
14/1 (15.00)
16/1 (17.00)
Montys Star
18/1 (19.00)
16/1 (17.00)
Oscars Brother
14/1 (15.00)
14/1 (15.00)
Haiti Couleurs
14/1 (15.00)
14/1 (15.00)