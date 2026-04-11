Which bookmakers are offering the most places?

Bookmaker Each Way Places Odds bet365 Six Places ⅕ (20% of Win Odds) BetMGM Six Places ⅕ (20% of Win Odds) Paddy Power Six Places ⅕ (20% of Win Odds) Betfred Six Places ⅕ (20% of Win Odds) Unibet Six Places ⅕ (20% of Win Odds) Coral Five Places ⅕ (20% of Win Odds) Ladbrokes Five Places ⅕ (20% of Win Odds) BOYLE Sports Six Places ⅕ (20% of Win Odds) William Hill Five Places ⅕ (20% of Win Odds)

Claim the best Grand National free bets and offers around when placing your each way bets at Aintree this afternoon, the best of these can be below:

Grand National Extra Places Offers - Analysed and Explained

The Grand National attracts a large number of first-time and occasional bettors, many of whom may not realise that its place terms are often more generous than standard horse races, with our guide on how to bet on the Grand National explaining all of this in great detail.

For major handicaps like this, leading bookmakers such as Ladbrokes, bet365, and Paddy Power frequently offer enhanced each-way terms, typically increasing the number of places paid compared to similar races in addition to free bets.

This gives bettors a better chance of securing a return, particularly in such a large and competitive field.

For casual bettors, offers of up to six places mean they don’t need expert knowledge to have a realistic chance of a payout.

Crucially, none of the featured sportsbooks adjust their odds in exchange for the extra-place promotion.

Grand National Odds and Favourites 2026