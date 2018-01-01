Coppa Italia 2018/2019: calendario, tabellone, risultati e dove vederla in tv e streaming
Alla Coppa Italia 2018/2019 partecipano 78 società: 20 di Serie A, 22 di Serie B, 27 di Serie C e nove del campionato Dilettanti. La formula del torneo è rimasta invariata rispetto agli ultimi anni. Il sorteggio del tabellone e del calendario completo è andato in scena il 20 luglio 2018, ma le date potrebbero variare nel corso della stagione. Anche questa edizione Coppa Italia sarà trasmessa dalla RAI, in tv e streaming (su sito e app ufficiali).
OTTAVI DI FINALE
|DATA
|ORA
|PARTITA
|TV
|12 gen
|18.00
|Sampdoria-Milan (1)
|nd
|13 gen
|20.45
|Napoli-Sassuolo (2)
|nd
|12 gen
|15.00
|Lazio-Novara (3)
|nd
|13 gen
|18.00
|Inter-Benevento (4)
|nd
|13 gen
|15.00
|Torino-Fiorentina (5)
|nd
|14 gen
|21.00
|Roma-Entella (6)
|nd
|12 gen
|20.45
|Bologna-Juventus (7)
|nd
|14 gen
|17.30
|Cagliari-Atalanta (8)
|nd
QUARTI DI FINALE
|DATA
|ORA
|PARTITA
|TV
|30 gen
|nd
|Vincente 1-Vincente 2 (1)
|nd
|30 gen
|nd
|Vincente 3-Vincente 4 (2)
|nd
|30 gen
|nd
|Vincente 5-Vincente 6 (3)
|nd
|30 gen
|nd
|Vincente 7-Vincente 8 (4)
|nd
SEMIFINALI
|DATA
|ORA
|PARTITA
|TV
|27 feb
|nd
|Vincente 1-Vincente 2 (1)
|nd
|27 feb
|nd
|Vincente 3-Vincente 4 (2)
|nd
|DATA
|ORA
|PARTITA
|TV
|24 apr
|nd
|Vincente 2-Vincente (1)
|nd
|24 apr
|nd
|Vincente 4-Vincente 3 (2)
|nd
FINALE
|DATA
|ORA
|PARTITA
|TV
|15 mag
|nd
|Vincente 1-Vincente 2
|nd