Coppa Italia 2018/2019: calendario, tabellone, risultati e dove vederla in tv e streaming

Coppa Italia 2018/2019: il calendario delle partite, il tabellone completo e tutti i risultati.

Alla Coppa Italia 2018/2019 partecipano 78 società: 20 di Serie A, 22 di Serie B, 27 di Serie C e nove del campionato Dilettanti. La formula del torneo è rimasta invariata rispetto agli ultimi anni. Il sorteggio del tabellone e del calendario completo è andato in scena il 20 luglio 2018, ma le date potrebbero variare nel corso della stagione. Anche questa edizione Coppa Italia sarà trasmessa dalla RAI, in tv e streaming (su sito e app ufficiali).

OTTAVI DI FINALE

DATA ORA PARTITA TV 12 gen 18.00 Sampdoria-Milan (1) nd 13 gen 20.45 Napoli-Sassuolo (2) nd 12 gen 15.00 Lazio-Novara (3) nd 13 gen 18.00 Inter-Benevento (4) nd 13 gen 15.00 Torino-Fiorentina (5) nd 14 gen 21.00 Roma-Entella (6) nd 12 gen 20.45 Bologna-Juventus (7) nd 14 gen 17.30 Cagliari-Atalanta (8) nd

QUARTI DI FINALE

DATA ORA PARTITA TV 30 gen nd Vincente 1-Vincente 2 (1) nd 30 gen nd Vincente 3-Vincente 4 (2) nd 30 gen nd Vincente 5-Vincente 6 (3) nd 30 gen nd Vincente 7-Vincente 8 (4) nd

SEMIFINALI

DATA ORA PARTITA TV 27 feb nd Vincente 1-Vincente 2 (1) nd 27 feb nd Vincente 3-Vincente 4 (2) nd

DATA ORA PARTITA TV 24 apr nd Vincente 2-Vincente (1) nd 24 apr nd Vincente 4-Vincente 3 (2) nd

FINALE