Guida TV: dove vedere tutto il calcio in diretta TV e streaming
|SABATO 15 DICEMBRE
|11.00 Atalanta-Torino (campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA
|13.00 Inter-Chievo (campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA
|13.00 Getafe-Real Sociedad (Liga) - DAZN
|13.30 Manchester City-Everton (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
|14.30 Bari-Roma (Serie A femminile) - SKY SPORT SERIE A
|15.00 Palermo-Livorno (Serie B) - DAZN
|15.00 Ascoli-Cittadella (Serie B) - DAZN
|15.00 Perugia-Spezia (Serie B) - DAZN
|15.30 Hannover-Bayern Monaco (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
|16.00 Tottenham-Burnley (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO
|16.00 Bolton-Leeds (Championship) - DAZN
|16.15 Valladolid-Atletico Madrid (Liga) - DAZN
|16.30 Pordenone-Gubbio (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS
|16.30 Triestina-Feralpisalò (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS
|16.30 Virtus Verona-Fano (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS
|17.00 Digione-PSG (Ligue 1) - DAZN
|17.00 Juventus-Udinese (campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA
|18.00 Inter-Udinese (Serie A) - SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT (canale 251 satellite)
|18.00 Benevento-Perugia (Serie B) - DAZN
|18.30 Fulham-West Ham (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO
|18.30 Borussia Dortmund-Werder Brema (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
|18.30 Real Madrid-Rayo Vallecano (Liga) - DAZN
|18.30 Bristol City-Norwich (Championship) - DAZN
|18.30 Imolese-Fermana (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS
|18.30 Sambenedettese-Rimini (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS
|20.00 Amiens-Angers (Ligue 1) - DAZN
|20.00 Reims-Strasburgo (Ligue 1) - DAZN
|20.30 Torino-Juventus (Serie A) - DAZN
|20.30 Monza-Albinoleffe (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS
|20.30 Vis Pesaro-Teramo (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS
|20.45 Vicenza-Ravenna (Serie C) - SPORTITALIA e ELEVEN SPORTS
|DOMENICA 16 DICEMBRE
|07.00 Sassuolo-Napoli (campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA (differita)
|10.00 Cagliari-Roma (campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA
|12.00 Siviglia-Girona (Liga) - DAZN
|12.30 SPAL-Chievo (Serie A) - DAZN
|12.30 Tavagnacco-Juventus (Serie A femminile) - SKY SPORT SERIE A
|13.00 Lione-Monaco (Ligue 1) - DAZN
|14.30 Southampton-Arsenal (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
|14.30 Arezzo-Virtus Entella (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS
|14.30 Arzachena-Pro Piacenza (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS
|14.30 Carrarese-Siena (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS
|14.30 Novara-Olbia (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS
|14.30 Piacenza-Lucchese (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS
|14.30 Pro Vercelli-Pistoiese (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS
|14.30 Renate-Sudtirol (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS
|14.30 Ternana-Giana Erminio (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS
|14.30 Rieti-Bisceglie (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS
|14.30 Vibonese-Juve Stabia (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS
|14.30 Rotonda-Bari (Serie D) - DAZN
|15.00 Fiorentina-Empoli (Serie A) - SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT (canale 252 satellite, 384)
|15.00 Frosinone-Sassuolo (Serie A) - SKY SPORT (canale 253 satellite, 384 digitale)
|15.00 Sampdoria-Parma (Serie A) - DAZN
|15.00 Crotone-Venezia (Serie B) - DAZN
|15.00 Carpi-Salernitana (Serie B) - DAZN
|15.00 Nimes-Lilla (Ligue 1) - DAZN
|16.15 Espanyol-Betis (Liga) - DAZN
|16.30 Pro Patria-Alessandria (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS
|16.30 Casertana-Reggina (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS
|16.30 Cavese-Monopoli (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS
|16.30 Trapani-Rende (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS
|16.30 Virtus Francavilla-Paganese (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS
|16.30 Viterbese-Potenza (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS
|17.00 Liverpool-Manchester United (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
|17.00 Nizza-Saint-Etienne (Ligue 1) - DAZN
|17.00 Guingamp-Rennes (Ligue 1) - DAZN
|18.00 Cagliari-Napoli (Serie A) - SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT (canale 251 satellite)
|18.00 Eintracht Francoforte-Bayer Leverkusen (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT ARENA
|18.30 Huesca-Villarreal (Liga) - DAZN
|18.30 Albissola-Cuneo (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS
|18.30 Juventus U23-Gozzano (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS
|18.30 Pontedera-Pisa (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS
|20.30 Roma-Genoa (Serie A) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT (canale 251 satellite)
|20.30 Matera-Catanzaro (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS
|20.30 Sicula Leonzio-Catania (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS
|20.45 Levante-Barcellona (Liga) - DAZN
|21.00 Brighton-Chelsea (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL (differita)
|21.00 Brescia-Lecce (Serie B) - DAZN
|LUNEDI' 17 DICEMBRE
|12.00 Sorteggio ottavi Champions League - SKY SPORT UNO
|13.00 Sorteggio sedicesimi Europa League - SKY SPORT UNO
|20.30 Atalanta-Lazio (Serie A) - SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT (canale 251 satellite)
|20.45 Derby County-Nottingham Forest (Championship) - DAZN
|20.45 Matera-Catanzaro (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS
|21.00 Verona-Pescara (Serie B) - DAZN
|21.00 Alaves-Athletic Bilbao (Liga) - DAZN
|MARTEDI' 18 DICEMBRE
|14.30 Inter-Palermo (Coppa Italia Primavera) - SPORTITALIA
|18.30 Borussia M.-Norimberga (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
|19.30 Caen-Tolosa (Ligue 1) - DAZN
|20.30 Bologna-Milan (Serie A) - SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT (canale 251 satellite)
|20.30 Fortuna Dusseldorf-Borussia Dortmund (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
|20.45 Leicester-Manchester City (League Cup) - DAZN
|20.45 Middlesbrough-Burton Albion (League Cup) - DAZN
|21.00 Orleans-PSG (Coupe de la Ligue) - DAZN
|MERCOLEDI' 19 DICEMBRE
|18.30 Schalke 04-Bayer Leverkusen (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
|20.30 Bayern-Lipsia (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
|20.45 Arsenal-Tottenham (League Cup) - DAZN
|20.45 Chelsea-Bournemouth (League Cup) - DAZN
|21.05 Marsiglia-Strasburgo (Coupe de la Ligue) - DAZN
|VENERDI' 21 DICEMBRE
|19.30 Girona-Getafe (Liga) - DAZN
|21.00 Ascoli-Brescia (Serie B) - DAZN
|21.00 Real Sociedad-Alaves (Liga) - DAZN
|SABATO 22 DICEMBRE
|12.30 Lazio-Cagliari (Serie A) - DAZN
|13.00 Betis-Eibar (Liga) - DAZN
|15.00 Diretta Goal (Serie A) - SKY SPORT (canale 251 satellite)
|15.00 Napoli-SPAL (Serie A) - SKY SPORT (canale 252 satellite)
|15.00 Genoa-Atalanta (Serie A) - SKY SPORT (canale 253 satellite)
|15.00 Sassuolo-Torino (Serie A) - SKY SPORT (canale 254 satellite)
|15.00 Empoli-Sampdoria (Serie A) - SKY SPORT (canale 255 satellite)
|15.00 Milan-Fiorentina (Serie A) - SKY SPORT (canale 256 satellite)
|15.00 Udinese-Frosinone (Serie A) - DAZN
|15.00 Livorno-Verona (Serie B) - DAZN
|15.00 Cremonese-Carpi (Serie B) - DAZN
|15.00 Lens-Ajaccio (Ligue 2) - DAZN
|16.15 Atletico Madrid-Espanyol (Liga) - DAZN
|18.00 Chievo-Inter (Serie A) - SKY SPORT (canale da definire)
|18.00 Parma-Inter (Serie A) - SKY SPORT (canale da definire)
|18.30 Barcellona-Celta (Liga) - DAZN
|20.30 Juventus-Roma (Serie A) - DAZN
|20.45 Athletic Bilbao-Valladolid (Liga) - DAZN
|21.00 PSG-Nantes (Ligue 1) - DAZN
|21.00 Rennes-Nimes (Ligue 1) - DAZN
|21.00 Saint-Etienne-Digione (Ligue 1) - DAZN
|21.00 Monaco-Guingamp (Ligue 1) - DAZN
|21.00 Strasburgo-Nizza (Ligue 1) - DAZN
|21.00 Angers-Marsiglia (Ligue 1) - DAZN
|21.00 Reims-Caen (Ligue 1) - DAZN
|21.00 Montpellier-Lione (Ligue 1) - DAZN
|21.00 Bordeaux-Amiens (Ligue 1) - DAZN
|21.00 Lilla-Tolosa (Ligue 1) - DAZN
|DOMENICA 23 DICEMBRE
|12.00 Valencia-Huesca (Liga) - DAZN
|12.30 Salernitana-Foggia (Serie B) - DAZN
|14.30 Bari-Roccella (Serie D) - DAZN
|14.30 Aston Villa-Leeds (Championship) - DAZN
|15.00 Lecce-Padova (Serie B) - DAZN
|15.00 Cittadella-Perugia (Serie B) - DAZN
|15.00 Venezia-Cosenza (Serie B) - DAZN
|16.15 Leganes-Siviglia (Liga) - DAZN
|17.30 Spezia-Palermo (Serie B) - DAZN
|18.30 Rayo Vallecano-Levante (Liga) - DAZN
|21.00 Benevento-Crotone (Serie B) - DAZN
AVVERTENZE PER LO STREAMING
I programmi di Sky Sport e Sky Calcio sono visibili in streaming su SkyGo e relativa app, per i soli abbonati.
I programmi di DAZN sono visibili in streaming per i soli abbonati al servizio .
I programmi RAI sono visibili in streaming gratuito all'interno del territorio italiano su RaiPlay e relativa app.
I programmi di Sportitalia sono visibili in streaming gratuito su Sportitalia.com .
I programmi di Eurosport sono visibili in streaming solo per gli abbonati al servizio Eurosport Player .
I programmi di RSI sono visibili in streaming gratuito all'interno del territorio svizzero su RSI.ch .
I programmi di Eleven Sports sono visibili in streaming previa registrazione sul sito Eleven Sports .
I programmi di UEFA TV sono visibili in streaming sul canale Youtube della UEFA e sul sito ufficiale Uefa.com .
I programmi di LAOLA1.TV sono visibili in streaming sul sito di LAOLA1
NB I palinsesti possono essere soggetti a variazioni.