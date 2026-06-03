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Notts County

Notts County Overview

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May 2026
League Two
Notts County badge
Notts County
NOC
3
Salford City badge
Salford City
SAL
0
FT
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Standings

슬로베니아 D2 crest슬로베니아 D2

Live
PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
3FK Kauno Zalgiris crestFK Kauno Zalgiris1786335142130
D
L
L
D
D
4Suduva crestSuduva1878325141129
W
D
W
W
D
5Zalgiris Vilnius crestZalgiris Vilnius
2 - 0
188462620628
W
W
W
L
L
6Banga Gargzdai crestBanga Gargzdai176652213924
D
D
L
W
D
7FK Panevezys crestFK Panevezys
0 - 2
186391829-1121
L
L
L
W
W
Last updated 36 minutes ago
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