Notts County Overview

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슬로베니아 D2
Live
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|3
|FK Kauno Zalgiris
|17
|8
|6
|3
|35
|14
|21
|30
|4
|Suduva
|18
|7
|8
|3
|25
|14
|11
|29
|5
|Zalgiris Vilnius
2 - 0
|18
|8
|4
|6
|26
|20
|6
|28
|6
|Banga Gargzdai
|17
|6
|6
|5
|22
|13
|9
|24
|7
|FK Panevezys
0 - 2
|18
|6
|3
|9
|18
|29
|-11
|21
Last updated 36 minutes ago
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