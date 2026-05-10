League Two - Playoff SMH Group Stadium

Today's game between Chesterfield and Notts Co. will kick-off at 10 May 2026, 18:00.

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Chesterfield vs Notts Co. is available to watch live in the UK. The TV channel and live stream options for this League Two fixture are listed below.

If you are travelling abroad and want to watch the game, a VPN can help you access your usual streaming services from overseas. Connect to a server in your home country to stream the match as normal.

Chesterfield host Notts County at the SMH Group Stadium in a League Two fixture that carries genuine weight at both ends of the table. With the season in its final stretch, the two sides meet separated by just one place in the standings.

Chesterfield have been in solid form, winning three of their last five league games and keeping their push for the top half very much alive. Their most recent outing saw them beat Swindon 2-1 on the road, a result that underlined their ability to grind out results when it matters.

Notts County come into this one in more mixed form. They beat Colchester away from home last time out but have dropped points in three of their previous five matches, including a heavy 4-0 defeat to Cambridge United in April.

The head-to-head record between these two clubs makes for interesting reading. Chesterfield have won three of the last four meetings, including a 2-3 victory at Meadow Lane back in March and a 2-0 home win on Boxing Day.

Both managers will know that three points here could have a meaningful impact on final league positioning. For Notts County, sitting fifth, the incentive to win is clear. Chesterfield, one place and one point behind in sixth, will be equally motivated.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Chesterfield vs Notts Co. live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Chesterfield vs Notts Co. with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No team news is currently available for either Chesterfield or Notts County ahead of this fixture. There are no confirmed injuries, suspensions, or probable line-ups listed for the home side at this stage. The same applies to Notts County, with no squad information confirmed. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as information becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Chesterfield head into this match having won three of their last five League Two games, drawing the other two. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win away at Swindon, and they also beat Crewe 2-0 at home in late April. Their only dropped points came in draws against Fleetwood and Tranmere. Across those five matches, they scored seven goals and conceded five.

Notts County's recent form is less consistent. They picked up two wins, two defeats, and one draw across their last five outings. The most recent match ended 1-1 at Bristol Rovers, while their win at Colchester, 1-0, was sandwiched between a 1-2 loss to Barnet and a 4-0 defeat away at Cambridge United. They scored six goals and conceded nine across that run.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on 14 March 2026 in League Two, when Chesterfield won 3-2 at Meadow Lane. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Chesterfield have won three, with one draw and one win for Notts County. The only Notts County victory in the dataset was a 2-0 home win for Chesterfield on Boxing Day 2025, which was actually a Chesterfield win. Chesterfield have scored 11 goals and conceded seven across those five encounters.

Standings

In the League Two table, Notts County sit fifth while Chesterfield are sixth, making this a direct contest between two sides in close proximity heading into the final weeks of the season.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Chesterfield vs Notts Co. today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: