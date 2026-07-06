Portugal vs Spain Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: Iberian derby to go to extra time

It’s Ronaldo vs Yamal in the Iberian Derby. Dallas is the backdrop for a rerun of the 2025 Nations League Final for a place in the World Cup last eight.

Portugal vs Spain Betting Predictions

All odds courtesy of Coral- correct at time of publishing and subject to change

Spanish backline points toward a low-scoring encounter

Luis de la Fuente's side arrive in Dallas with the tournament's meanest defence. They are yet to concede a single goal at the 2026 World Cup. They’ve kept clean sheets against Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay, and Austria.

Conversely, Portugal have struggled to score freely outside of their lopsided victory over Uzbekistan. Elsewhere in the group stage, they were held to a goalless draw by Colombia and a 1-1 draw by DR Congo.

Recent competitive encounters between these two nations strongly support this defensive outlook. Five of their last seven head-to-head battles since 2012 have featured two or fewer goals in 90 minutes. Expect a cagey, tactical knockout tie rather than an open, end-to-end fixture.

Portugal vs Spain Bet 1: Under 2.5 goals@ 17/20 with Coral

Value on La Roja to lead at the interval

Spain have established a consistent pattern of asserting themselves right from the opening whistle. They were the first to score in five of their last six games and have held the lead going into the break in four of their last five outings.

In their 2025 Nations League Final against Portugal, Spain also led at half-time. Their intense, possession-heavy style tends to wear sides down early.

By contrast, Portugal have been slow starters, drawing a first-half blank in their goalless stalemate with Colombia. The Colombians are arguably the closest in style and quality to Spain that Portugal have faced in recent months.

Portugal vs Spain Bet 2: 1st half (Spain)@ 29/20 with Coral

Even more value on a level game after 90 minutes

Six of the last seven meetings between Portugal and Spain have ended in a draw. Even their 2025 Nations League Final ended 2-2 and went all the way to a dramatic penalty shootout.

Historically, 16 of their 41 meetings across all competitions have ended level, meaning roughly 39% of their matches have resulted in a stalemate. Given the magnitude of their Round of 16 knockout tie, it’s hard not to expect this one to go all the way too.

The betting markets suggest there is only a 29.41% chance of a draw, though, which seems well below its actual probability. On historical data alone, there’s almost a 10% edge here. It’s arguably the best value bet from our trio of Portugal vs Spain predictions.

Portugal vs Spain Bet 3: Match drawn @ 12/5 with Coral

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Portugal 1-1 Spain

Goalscorers prediction: Portugal: Ronaldo - Spain: Yamal

Iberian rivals Portugal and Spain face off for the second time in two years in the Round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup in Dallas. It’s a contest that seems to have arrived slightly too early in the tournament.

Portugal were forced to come from behind in their Round of 32 tie to defeat Croatia 2-1 on Thursday night. Cristiano Ronaldo converted an equalising penalty, before Goncalo Ramos’ stoppage-time winner broke Croatian hearts. Their group form was inconsistent, with a 5-0 domination of Uzbekistan alongside a flat, goalless draw with Colombia.

As it stands, head coach Roberto Martinez has no fresh injury issues to contend with. Ronaldo was substituted while his country were level at 1-1 against Croatia. He should have enough rest to start from the outset against Portugal’s bitter rivals.

Spain are still yet to concede a goal at this summer’s finals. They were in an ominous mood in their Round of 32 win over Austria. Once again, they prevented them from scoring, before running out 3-0 winners.

They’ve certainly bounced back from their scoreless draw with minnows Cape Verde in their first group game. Luis de la Fuente has selection decisions to make on the flank, with Nico Williams and Yeremi Pino still sidelined. Alex Baena is set to deputise again, as he did against the Austrians.

Probable lineups for Portugal vs Spain

Portugal expected lineup: Costa, Cancelo, Veiga, Dias, Mendes, Vitinha, Neves, Fernandes, Neto, Leão, Ronaldo

Spain expected lineup: Simon, Porro, Cucurella, Laporte, Cubarsi, Pedri, Rodri, Olmo, Baena, Yamal, Oyarzabal

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