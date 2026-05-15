League Two - Playoff Meadow Lane

Today's game between Notts Co. and Chesterfield will kick-off at 15 May 2026, 20:00.

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The TV channel and live stream options for Notts County vs Chesterfield are listed below. The match is available to watch live in the UK via Sky Sports Football, with a live stream also accessible through NowTV for those without a Sky subscription.

If you are travelling abroad and want to watch the game, a VPN service may allow you to access your usual streaming platform from overseas. Connect to a server in your home country and log in as normal to watch live.

Notts County host Chesterfield at Meadow Lane in League Two, with both sides separated by a single point in the standings and plenty at stake for each club's end-of-season ambitions.

Notts County arrive at this fixture in mixed form. Back-to-back defeats to Cambridge United and Barnet in April disrupted their rhythm, but the Magpies steadied themselves with a draw at Bristol Rovers before beating Chesterfield 1-0 on the road just days ago.

That result will give Stuart Maynard's side confidence heading into this return meeting, particularly given they kept a clean sheet in that away victory. Playing at Meadow Lane now offers them the chance to build further momentum in front of their own supporters.

Chesterfield come into this game with three wins from their last five League Two outings, a sequence that reflects a side capable of stringing results together. Their recent win at Swindon and a 2-0 victory over Crewe show they can be clinical, though the defeat at Notts County last weekend will sting.

The Spireites know that a response is needed. They sit one place and one point behind their hosts in the table, meaning the gap between these two sides is narrow enough that the outcome here carries real weight.

For full details on how to watch this League Two clash live, including TV channel and live stream information, read on.

How to watch Notts Co. vs Chesterfield with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Notts County ahead of this fixture, and no projected XI has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club provides official confirmation.

The same applies to Chesterfield, with no team news yet confirmed regarding injuries, suspensions, or a probable lineup. Check back nearer to kick-off for the latest squad information.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Notts County's last five League Two results tell the story of a side that has found consistency difficult to sustain. Two heavy defeats in April, including a 4-0 loss to Cambridge United, were followed by a narrow 2-1 reverse against Barnet. A draw with Bristol Rovers and then a 1-0 win at Chesterfield on May 10 close out the sequence, giving them a record of two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Across those five games they scored three goals and conceded seven, though the clean sheet in their most recent outing is an encouraging sign.

Chesterfield's form over the same period makes for better reading. Three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five matches reflects a side that has been competitive throughout. They beat Grimsby 2-1, won 2-0 at Crewe, and claimed a 2-1 victory at Swindon, while a 1-1 draw with Fleetwood broke up the run. The defeat came in their most recent outing, that 1-0 loss at Notts County. Across the five games they scored six goals and conceded four.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 1-0 to Notts County, who won away at Chesterfield in League Two on May 10, 2026. That result continues a competitive recent series between the clubs. Looking across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Chesterfield have won twice, Notts County have won once, and two matches have ended level, including a 2-2 draw at Chesterfield in October 2024. Goals have been spread across both sides throughout the series, with neither club able to establish clear dominance.

Standings

In the League Two table, Notts County sit fifth and Chesterfield sixth, with the two sides closely matched in the standings heading into this meeting at Meadow Lane.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Notts Co. vs Chesterfield today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: