Los Angeles Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders 2024 Week 1: How to Watch, Stream & Start Time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Los Angeles Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders NFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The latest chapter in the AFC West rivalry between the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders will help kick off the 2024 NFL Week 1 Sunday afternoon action. Both teams will be under new leadership this season.

Antonio Pierce begins his first full campaign as the Raiders head coach after stepping into the role on an interim basis for the final nine games of 2023.

Meanwhile, Jim Harbaugh has made his NFL return, taking the reins of the Chargers following his national championship triumph at Michigan. Quarterback Justin Herbert is set to start after fully participating in practice, entering his fifth season after managing a plantar fascia issue throughout training camp.

The last meeting between the two saw the Raiders dominate with a 63-21 win in December, a loss that ultimately cost former Chargers head coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco their jobs. Interestingly, Telesco now serves as the Raiders' GM.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Los Angeles Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders NFL game, plus plenty more.

Los Angeles Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders: Date and kick-off time

The Los Angeles Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, September 8, at 4:05 pm ET/ 1:05 pm PT, at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California. That translates to 9:05 pm BST for fans in the UK.

Date Sunday, September 8, 2024 Kick-off Time 4:05 pm ET/ 1:05 pm PT/ 9:05 pm BST Venue SoFi Stadium Location Inglewood, California

How to watch Los Angeles Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: DAZN

All NFL games throughout the 2024 regular season and playoffs, including the Super Bowl, are available globally on DAZN, with the exception of the United States and China.

DAZN is the exclusive provider of NFL Game Pass International, offering coverage of every regular-season game and playoff match-up—totaling 335 games each season. Each game can be streamed live* or viewed on demand.

NFL GPI can be accessed via the DAZN app, either as a standalone subscription or as an add-on to an existing DAZN package for customers around the world**, except in the United States and China.

Note:- * In the UK, up to two Sunday games per week will be shown on a 24-hour delay on DAZN, with those games exclusively live on Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Main Event.

** Canadian viewers can access all NFL content through their standard DAZN subscription.

For a limited time, you can pick up an NFL Game Pass on DAZN for heavily discounted prices and soak up all the postseason action. Pricing differs depending on the country. You can check here.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Los Angeles Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders team news & key players

Los Angeles Chargers team news

The Los Angeles Chargers enter the 2024 season as one of the NFL's most intriguing teams, despite losing key players on both sides of the ball, most notably star receiver Keenan Allen. Nevertheless, they remain led by Justin Herbert, a Pro Bowl-level quarterback, who made headlines by helping bring in head coach Jim Harbaugh during the offseason.

Harbaugh, the former Michigan Wolverines head coach, was highly sought after during the coaching carousel, and now aims to guide the Chargers into a new chapter, with Herbert leading the charge.

On offense, Herbert will be supported by a fresh backfield duo in Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins, following Austin Ekeler's departure to the Washington Commanders. The wide receiver group is young and somewhat unproven, but there's a sense of excitement around Quentin Johnston, Joshua Palmer, and rookie Ladd McConkey.

Defensively, the Chargers still boast significant star power with Khalil Mack, Joey Bosa, and Derwin James. While they may not be considered Super Bowl contenders, they are poised to be a tough challenge for teams across the league.

Chargers injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury C. Rumph Linebacker Injured Reserve Foot E. Molden Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed N. Niemann Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed D. Chark Wide receiver Injured Reserve Hip T. Still Cornerback Questionable Hip T. McLellan Offensive tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed B. Williams Offensive lineman Injured Reserve Undisclosed C. Collins Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed K. Allen Wide receiver Questionable Heel M. Davis Cornerback Commissioners Exempt List Neck M. Williams Wide receiver Questionable Hamstring A. Samuel Cornerback Questionable Shoulder M. Hankins Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed

Las Vegas Raiders team news

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to kick off the 2024 season with Gardner Minshew at the helm, after he edged out Aidan O’Connell in a competitive quarterback battle during training camp. Though the decision sparked some quiet murmurs of criticism, the team has rallied behind head coach Antonio Pierce and his chosen signal-caller.

Now entering his first full season as head coach, Pierce—having shed the interim tag—holds a strong reputation within the Raiders' organization. He’s aiming to inject some grit and resilience into the team as they face the challenges of 2024.

The loss of star running back Josh Jacobs to the Green Bay Packers in the offseason is certainly a blow, but Zamir White steps up as a capable successor in the backfield. The offense still packs a punch with superstar receiver Davante Adams, alongside a talented group of tight ends, including Michael Mayer and promising rookie Brock Bowers.

Raiders injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury S. Webb Cornerback Questionable Knee - ACL M. Koonce Defensive end Injured Reserve Knee J. Powers-Johnson Offensive guard Out Illness D. Richardson Cornerback Out Hamstring T. Eichenberg Linebacker Questionable Knee D. Laube Running back Questionable Undisclosed J. Laulu Defensive tackle Questionable Undisclosed T. Taylor Safety Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Foreman Wide receiver Injured Reserve Knee T. Fox Defensive tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Johanning Guard Injured Reserve Undisclosed

More NFL news and coverage