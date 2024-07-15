NFL 2024: Top 5 rookies to keep an eye on during the upcoming NFL season

Ahead of the new 2024 NFL season, many fans are trying to get an idea of the types of contributions their rookie additions will make to their team's roster.
Naturally, while many fans overestimate the influence that these entering players will have, some incoming rookies will achieve instant success at the professional level.
It might be impossible to predict who will hit their stride straight away. And some may have a stellar campaign while they may still fly under the radar.
However, rookies who find themselves in key roles, possess the requisite talent, and play for high-profile teams during the 2024 NFL season could realistically make a strong case for a Pro Bowl selection in their debut year.
Here's GOAL's list of the top 5 rookie to watch in the 2024 NFL season.