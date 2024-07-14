NFL 2024 Free Agency Tracker: Top 5 Remaining Free Agents after Jamal Adams signs with the Tennessee Titans

GOAL lists five bargain-bin free agents who can still help NFL teams in 2024 season, from Justin Simmons to Donovan Smith.

The 2024 NFL season is quickly approaching, and nothing signifies the return of football like training camp, which are set to start from next week on itself for some franchises.

It may feel like free agency is past us. However, several proven veterans remain available and would be capable of helping teams as late additions.

Only few days back, for example, we saw a three-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro in Jamal Adams signing with the Tennessee Titans after spending much longer on the open market than most would have expected.

We may see another wave of signings this year as teams look to round out rosters before, during and after training camp.

Will your favorite team land one of the best free agents still available? GOAL ranks the top 5 free agents remaining in the market.