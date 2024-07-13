NFL 2024 AFC West Analysis, Preview & Predictions: Can Anyone Dethrone Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs?

Eight years, eight straight AFC West championships for the Kansas City Chiefs. Can anyone stop Chiefs' reign of utter dominance in 2024 NFL season?

One of the best things about the NFL is its relative parity. Compared to other sports, the NFL thrives on the turmoil that comes with having a mostly fresh crop of Super Bowl candidates each year. Across the six divisions, the great majority of clubs are just a few plays away from becoming a 10-win squad.

However, the AFC West has been an exception to the rule. Known for dynasties, Oakland Raiders won it every season but one from 1967 through 1976. More recently, the Chargers won the AFC West five times out of six seasons from 2004 through 2009.

The Denver Broncos were the kings from 2011 through 2015. And then the Kansas City Chiefs flexed their power and won the division every year since 2016.

Will the Chiefs simply continue to dominate? Will we finally see the Chiefs take a step back? GOAL tries to predict the AFC West standings for the upcoming 2024 season...