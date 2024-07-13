NFL 2024 NFC West Analysis, Preview & Predictions: San Francisco 49ers destined to win the division again?

The San Francisco 49ers are the heavy favorite to repeat as a NFC West division champion...

A different team has won the NFC West in three of the last four seasons, with the San Francisco 49ers sitting as the two-time defending champion.

After a two-year hiatus in 2020-2021, the 49ers have recovered their NFC West crown. They are now prepared to add more silverware to their trophy cabinet as the heavy favourites to win their third title in a row in 2024, adding to their total of 22 division championships.

The 49ers are the overwhelming favorite to repeat as division champions, but it will not be easy because the rest of the division has progressively improved.

The Rams are the closest threat to upsetting them for the NFC West crown, being the last team to do so back in 2021. Seattle has been the most consistent champion, winning nine titles since 2002, but San Francisco has gone the deepest in the playoffs, making two Super Bowl trips since 2019.

Here, GOAL tries to predict the NFC West standings for the upcoming 2024 season...