NFL 2024: Top 5 familiar faces in new places, which players were the most notable acquisitions ahead of the upcoming season

Every NFL offseason, plenty of big names change teams, and 2023 has been no exception, with dozens of starters at every position swapping uniforms via trade or free agency, bringing their star power and unique skill sets to new teams.
As we gear up for the 2024 NFL season, all eyes are on the top transitioning talent and familiar faces set to make waves on the gridiron in new homes.
From blockbuster trades to strategic free-agent signings, these moves can potentially tilt the balance of power. GOAL takes a dive into the top five players who are bound to make headlines and impact the upcoming season in a big way following their offseason moves.