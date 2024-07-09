How to watch 2024 NFL Preseason games: Channels & streaming links

Here’s all you need to know about where you can watch all the action unfold ahead of the new campaign

The 2024 NFL Preseason is almost upon us, with teams set to spend August fine tuning their plans for the new season over a series of exhibition matchups against teams around the league.

Thirty-two teams, from the Kansas City Chiefs to the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks to the Jacksonville Jaguars, will take to the road, home and away, across three weeks of action before cutting down their rosters to the final 53 man squad.

As well as giving the chance for this year's rookie class t to make their first impression in games, preseason matches also give fans the chance to see their favorite teams in action too before the results really count.

Like the regular season, matches are shared across a number of channels, while they are also carried by the NFL Network - but we think the best way to stay on top of it all is to have a streaming package that covers almost all your bases.

Allow GOAL to guide you through how to watch the 2024 NFL Preseason, including channels, streaming providers and how much it will cost.

Who will show 2024 NFL Preseason games?

In the United States, viewers can watch 2024 NFL Preseason games through a number of methods. The majority of matches will be aired, region to region, on each team’s local television affiliate as an in-market match, while a handful will be broadcast nationally, across ABC, CBS, FOX, ESPN and NBC.

One matchup, the Week 2 clash between the San Francisco 49ers and the New Orleans Saints, will meanwhile be streamed on Amazon’s Prime Video service.

Most games will be streamed through the NFL Network too, while you can also watch matches through a streaming package provider such as fuboTV, Sling TV and DirecTV.

How to watch 2024 NFL Preseason games

With the majority of games available through streaming package providers, GOAL has broken down our favorites below so you can see which works for your needs.

With the regular NFL season only a few weeks behind the preseason schedule too, this gives customers the chance to fine tune their viewing plans for the new campaign too.