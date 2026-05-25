Premier League Player of the Year: Declan Rice, Bruno Fernandes and GOAL's top 50 for the 2025-26 season - ranked

That quality that runs right through the Premier League is in large part down to the standard of the players who now call the league their home, with individuals of world-class potential not just reserved for the elite at the top of the tree anymore.

Among those star performers, there have been those who have stood out even more for their displays over the past nine months. Here at GOAL, our team of writers and editors were each asked to rank our Player of the Year candidates, taking into account only Premier League performances. With those votes tallied, here is how our top 50 shakes out...