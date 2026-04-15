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Hugo Ekitike set for NINE months out as Liverpool star hit with devastating injury diagnosis after being stretchered out of Champions League loss to PSG
- AFP
Reds star suffers season-ending blow
Liverpool’s worst fears regarding Ekitike have been confirmed by L’Equipe, who say that the 23-year-old has ruptured his right Achilles tendon. The Frenchman collapsed in agony during the first half of the 2-0 defeat to PSG, forcing an early introduction for Mohamed Salah as the Reds exited the Champions League 4-0 on aggregate. This devastating blow means the £69 million summer signing will not only miss the World Cup with France but also a significant chunk of the next campaign.
- AFP
Slot provides grim injury assessment
Even before the official medical reports emerged, the atmosphere at Anfield was sombre following the non-contact nature of the Frenchman's injury. Head coach Arne Slot appeared worried during his post-match duties, acknowledging that the initial signs were not promising as the team dealt with both their European exit and the loss of their top forward.
Reflecting on the incident in the immediate aftermath of the PSG defeat, Slot said: “I think we could all see that it didn’t look well and didn’t look good. Let’s wait and see what it will be. But we could all see it didn’t look good.“
A fine debut season halted
The injury halts an impressive debut campaign at Liverpool for the former Eintracht Frankfurt man, who has contributed 17 goals and six assists across 45 appearances in all competitions. Ekitike's absence leaves a significant hole in a side that struggled for efficiency against PSG, failing to find the net despite recording 21 shots. This represents their most attempts without scoring in a Champions League game since the 24 shots they registered during their 1-0 defeat to Real Madrid in the May 2022 final.
- AFP
Merseyside Derby awaits
Liverpool must immediately regroup for a high-stakes Merseyside Derby against Everton at Hill Dickinson Stadium this Sunday. Currently fifth in the Premier League with 52 points, the Reds are desperate to secure Champions League football for next term, which is bolstered by England's guaranteed fifth European Performance Spot. With Ekitike sidelined and the club facing a trophyless season, Slot must now rely on Cody Gakpo and Salah to reignite a stuttering attack.