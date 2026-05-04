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Krishan Davis

Man City player ratings vs Everton: Jeremy Doku at the death! Belgian's breath-taking brace bails out Marc Guehi & Co. - but Pep Guardiola's men hand Arsenal huge title race advantage

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Everton vs Manchester City
J. Doku
M. Guehi

Jeremy Doku's sublime last-gasp equaliser salvaged a point for Manchester City in a dramatic 3-3 draw with Everton on Monday night, but a second-half capitulation means Pep Guardiola's side have still handed Arsenal a huge advantage in the Premier League title race. City had led 1-0 at half-time, before imploding after the break and finding themselves two goals down with nine minutes to play.

Despite putting their hosts under relentless pressure from the first whistle, it took City 43 minutes to break the deadlock, and they had to survive a huge scare of their own as Gianluigi Donnarumma crucially intercepted a cross to deny Beto a tap-in after half an hour. The effervescent Doku put them in front, sweeping a wonderful finish into the top corner from Rayan Cherki's simple pass.

However, Pep Guardiola's side completely capitulated after the break, losing all semblance of composure as Everton turned the game on its head in the space of 13 minutes. Donnarumma had already been forced into two good saves from Iliman Ndiaye before Marc Guehi inexplicably passed the ball straight to Toffees substitute Thierno Barry, who buried the equaliser gleefully. After some confusion, the striker was adjudged to have been onside.

A little over five minutes later, the home team were ahead, with Erling Haaland missing a header from a corner to allow Jake O'Brien to power home behind him. David Moyes' side soon dramatically doubled their shock advantage as Merlin Rohl's misplaced shot was diverted into the back of the net by Barry with just nine minutes left on the clock. City, though, went straight down the other end to pull one back through Haaland, who raced through to lift a cool finish over Jordan Pickford.

Just as it looked like the game, and indeed the title race, was slipping away from the visitors, Doku produced another moment of magic in the 97th minute to salvage a point. A mirror image of his first curling effort but this time off his right foot, he bent an unstoppable strike beyond Pickford from the edge of the box. The last-gasp draw leaves City five points behind Arsenal, with four still to play for Guardiola's men.

GOAL rates Man City's players from the Hill Dickinson Stadium...

  • Everton v Manchester City - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Gianluigi Donnarumma (6/10):

    On his toes to make a potentially goal-saving interception. Made two huge saves from Ndiaye, too, but was nowhere for the corner that put Everton in front.

    Matheus Nunes (5/10):

    Played a brilliant sweeping pass in the build-up to the opener, but given a nightmare by Ndiaye in the second 45.

    Abdukodir Khusanov (6/10):

    Typically physical in his defending and seemed to relish the battle with Beto. One of many to lose his composure somewhat after the break.

    Marc Guehi (3/10):

    Able to focus on his passing and helping to build up from the back, pushing well forward at times. However, his horrendous error was brutally punished. Made amends to an extent with a great challenge on Ndiaye.

    Nico O'Reilly (6/10):

    Played a key role in getting Man City up the pitch when he inverted, including in the build-up to the opener. Everton exploited the space behind him in the second period, though.

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    Midfield

    Nico Gonzalez (6/10):

    Kept City ticking over with his passing and made a crucial recovery in the lead-up to Doku's first strike. Lost in the chaos as the game escaped his side.

    Bernardo Silva (5/10):

    Absolutely everywhere in the first half, working tirelessly for the cause. However, became less effective as the game progressed and City lost control.

    Rayan Cherki (7/10):

    Cut a frustrated figure at times but still picked up a simple 11th Premier League assist of a very productive debut campaign. Stung Jordan Pickford's palms with one fierce effort.

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    Attack

    Antoine Semenyo (5/10):

    Always a danger on the right flank but lacked composure in shooting positions on this occasion and faded badly.

    Erling Haaland (6/10):

    A typical Haaland performance where he was barely involved, but still found a goal. Crucially missed his header to allow O'Brien to nod home, however.

    Jeremy Doku (8/10):

    Absolutely electric, causing his marker a headache at every opportunity. His first goal was brilliantly taken, as he swept a left-footed finish into the top corner, and his late, late leveller was just as good.

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    Subs & Manager

    Mateo Kovacic (4/10):

    Should have stayed on his feet as he let Rohl escape his clutches just before the crucial third. Blazed over from a decent opening.

    Phil Foden (5/10):

    Slashed one shot well wide as he failed to make a difference.

    Omar Marmoush (6/10):

    Looked dangerous, which raises the question of whether Guardiola should have turned to him sooner.

    Pep Guardiola (5/10):

    He will be at a loss as to how the game got away from his side after the break. Will just be grateful to have escaped with a point, despite losing ground to Arsenal.

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