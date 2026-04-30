Will Champions League & Ballon d’Or luck change for ‘black cat’ Kylian Mbappe? Ex-France international Louis Saha backs Real Madrid ‘Galactico’ to emulate Cristiano Ronaldo

Quizzed on whether Champions League and Ballon d’Or awards will come Mbappe’s way, ex-France striker Saha - speaking exclusively to GOAL via BetVictor Online Casino - said: “That's a difficult one, because for sure he wants to win those trophies. He knows that by winning the Champions League, you have a greater chance to win the Ballon d'Or. He knows that that's the way to put all the qualities in front of the best eyes to be judged.

“I do understand that the pressure is on because now it's been almost a very controversial way of not being in those finals. He left the club that won it and now going to a club which is supposed to be one of the favourites, and they don't reach the finals.

“It's starting to question a little bit on the personal side. Let's say on the spiritual side, he seems to be a black cat in a way. So that's the bad line that he wants to rectify as quickly as possible.

“So hopefully next year they get there and he gets at least a Ballon d'Or. Not because he's our captain of France and we want him to be in the best shape but I think he works under so much pressure on every count.

“It's always nice to see someone succeed and reach their goals when they have the potential. I think he deserves it. Regardless of people criticising his style of play, he wants to have everything.

“Every situation needs to be about him and that's the proof of greats. But sometimes if things don’t work out, it's easy to criticise. If Cristiano couldn't convert all these trophies that he had over the years, he would have been doomed a long time ago.”