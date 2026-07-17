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‘No-one’s ever been able to stop Lionel Messi’ - Why England ‘can’t complain’ about painful lesson in World Cup semi-final masterclass from Argentine GOAT
Another near miss for England at 2026 World Cup
Thomas Tuchel guided his troops into that competition looking to bring 60 years of pain to a close. The immortals of 1966 will remain unmatched for at least one more cycle of major tournament action, with another chapter of near misses being added to the history books.
England displayed commendable battling qualities - particularly in knockout clashes with Mexico and Norway - to make their way to the last four of FIFA’s flagship event. Despite taking the lead against Argentina through Anthony Gordon, the Three Lions were unable to drag themselves over the line.
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Tuchel's tactics questioned after semi-final defeat to Argentina
Tuchel has faced plenty of uncomfortable questions on the back of that glorious failure, with the German tactician considered to have got his tactical approach wrong when demanding collective retreat. Inviting pressure from Messi and Co delivered the expected outcome.
A man with eight Ballons d’or to his name, with a bid for No.9 now seemingly on the cards, was kept relatively quiet for the best part of 85 minutes in Atlanta. Messi teed up Enzo Fernandez for a long-range equaliser as England packed their XI with defensive-minded players.
The South American GOAT then clipped over a cross for Lautaro Martinez to nod home in the second minute of stoppage-time, with it being highlighted once again how difficult the Inter Miami maestro is to contain - even at 39 years of age.
Argentine GOAT Messi made England pay for mistakes
Asked about succumbing to one of the greatest players to ever lace up a pair of boots, ex-England defender Lescott - speaking in association with Unibet Casino Online - told GOAL: “I don't think it was a whole masterclass in terms of the whole performance, but yeah, I think there's moments. I think he's very aware of where he's at in his career.
“Does he dictate games still? Yes, but in lesser moments, and he just refines those moments and saves it. I think when they went behind, you could just see that he was like, ‘okay, now I need to raise my level’. He just got on the ball a lot more - I think he had the most touches in the last half an hour.
“I think it proves that when players of that ilk decide to decide games, it doesn't matter what tactics you want to have, or what players you want to put on the pitch, they will decide the game.
“It's slightly unfair that we're critiquing performances and tactics and decisions made, then praising the best player that's ever played the game at the same time. I don't know how they mirror off.
“We can't be complaining that we've done something wrong, but then he's just done what he does. No one's ever been able to stop him, no one, in the history of football, no one's ever been able to stop Messi, but we're frustrated that we didn't.”
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Messi magic extends 60 years of hurt for England
Ifs, buts and maybes are inevitable after seeing another glorious opportunity to compete for the most prestigious of honours slip by. England were right where they wanted to be, but have made a habit down the years of fluffing their lines.
Messi helped to turn a feisty contest on its head, with there never any doubt that he would have some sort of say on proceedings, but the Three Lions - and Tuchel in particular - will be disappointed that they gifted such a clear and obvious threat the time and space he requires in which to wave his magic wand and cast match-altering spells.
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