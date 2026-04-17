Kylian Mbappe 'had nightmares' after PSG won Champions League without him as France legend warns Real Madrid star his trophy drought might last FOUR YEARS

On Mbappe’s future, Desailly added: “I don't see him going anywhere. For him, it's the perfect club. He has fulfilled his dream. You cannot mention any other club. He speaks fluent English and Spanish, but I don't see any club that can host Mbappe.

“He will probably go on a free contract, then eventually he can try a new adventure when he's 31, 32. But for now, next year or the year after, I don't see him moving from Madrid.

“In Madrid, nobody says Mbappe is not good, not Madrid level. Actually, they're just facing a problem with others. At the beginning of the season, they had a problem with Vinicius, with Xabi [Alonso], with Rodrygo on the right side. They didn't know how to position the players.

“At the end, Mbappe shows that he's the man for the situation at the front and he's a great striker that will be remembered as one of the top strikers that they have had from Karim Benzema, Hugo Sanchez, if he continues like this. But maybe he has to go through three, four years without winning anything. It's possible.”