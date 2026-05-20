Where to watch Manchester United today? Live football streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Founded as Newton Heath LYR in 1878, Manchester United were renamed in 1902. Winners of a record 20 Premier League titles, they are considered one of the best English clubs. Apart from the domestic league, they have won 12 FA Cups and three Champions League titles. Oh yes, they were also the first English club to win the European Cup back in 1968. Starting from the rebuilding after their unfortunate Munich air disaster of 1958 to the dominating tenure of Sir Alex Ferguson, United have always been a force to be reckoned with.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where to watch Manchester United's next game.

Upcoming Manchester United TV schedule

Where to watch Manchester United documentaries

There are three major documentaries a United fan should not miss out on. Firstly, '99: Manchester United Treble Documentary', which reflects on the club's historic treble win of 1999. It is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. A recent documentary released in 2021 is 'The United Way', which navigates the club's history and values with legend Eric Cantona. Sky Documentaries and NOW will be your go-to destination if you want to watch this. A documentary which revisits the club's 1970s relegation battle, 'Too Good to Go Down', is an iconic one to witness. Discovery+ and Amazon Prime Video have streaming rights for this amazing piece of work.

Where to watch Manchester United for free

Fans in the UK can watch United's Premier League and Carabao Cup matches on Sky Sports. Their FA Cup campaign can be witnessed on BBC Sport.

Where to watch Manchester United worldwide

Here's where you can watch United's games across the globe:

Country / Region Broadcaster USA Peacock (Premier League), ESPN+ (select FA Cup matches) Canada FuboTV (Premier League), Sportsnet Now (FA Cup) India Star Sports Network (Premier League; also available on JioHotstar), SonyLiv (FA Cup) Australia Optus Sport (Premier League), Paramount+ (FA Cup) Mexico Sky Mexico (Premier League), ESPN (FA Cup)

If you are abroad, you can watch the next Manchester United game using a Virtual Private Network.