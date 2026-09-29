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Championship

Championship Overview

Hugh Jackman Ryan Reynolds Rob Mac Tom Brady

‘Entertaining’ - Jackman welcomed to EFL with Brady & Reynolds

Hugh Jackman joining Ryan Reynolds and Tom Brady in the Championship’s A-list stakeholder group will help to make the Football League even “more entertaining”, ex-Birmingham winger Jermaine Pennant has told GOAL. The Wolverine actor, who is good friends with the ownership team at Wrexham, has revealed that he is in talks with Norwich regarding potential investment opportunities.

ExclusiveNorwich City
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Explore Betting on GOAL
Explore Betting on GOAL

Championship, fixtures & results

Friday 18 September
Queens Park Rangers badge
Queens Park Rangers
QPR
2
Preston North End badge
Preston North End
PNE
2
FT
Saturday 19 September
Wolverhampton Wanderers badge
Wolverhampton Wanderers
WOL
1
West Bromwich Albion badge
West Bromwich Albion
WBA
0
FT
Norwich City badge
Norwich City
NOR
3
Bolton Wanderers badge
Bolton Wanderers
BOL
4
FT
Thursday 8 October
West Ham United badge
West Ham United
WHU
Queens Park Rangers badge
Queens Park Rangers
QPR
Friday 9 October
Swansea City badge
Swansea City
SWA
Norwich City badge
Norwich City
NOR
West Bromwich Albion badge
West Bromwich Albion
WBA
Birmingham City badge
Birmingham City
BIR
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Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Swansea City crestSwansea City8521136717
W
W
L
D
W
2West Ham United crestWest Ham United843122111115
D
W
W
W
W
3Middlesbrough crestMiddlesbrough84311612415
D
D
W
W
D
4Wolverhampton Wanderers crestWolverhampton Wanderers74211510514
W
W
D
L
W
5West Bromwich Albion crestWest Bromwich Albion8422108214
L
D
W
W
D
More

Betting spotlight

Why Parma are value for Serie A relegation after Cuesta’s sacking
See more betting articles

Frequently asked questions

Due to high demand, it won’t be easy to get your hands on tickets for Wrexham’s Championship matches, with only a finite pool of seats available for each game. Unsurprisingly, that can lead many fans to head to resale sites such as Stubhub in their efforts to purchase match tickets. The best way to obtain Wrexham tickets is to ensure you have a club membership and then plan in advance which matches you’d prefer to go to by checking the list of games on the club site’s ticket section.

The best way to buy cheap Wrexham tickets is to purchase them from the club’s official site, and then looking for tickets in the cheaper stands/sections of the Racecourse Ground. Second-hand resale sites such as Stubhub may also offer cheap tickets at short notice, with prices likely to be at their lowest the closer to the game you get. Be aware however that tickets can often be inflated or sold for above the retail price depending on demand.

Yes, you can book stadium tours of the Racecourse Ground in Wrexham. The club offers tours that allow visitors to explore the stadium, learn about its history, and see behind the scenes. Tours are generally bookable online, and you can find more information and booking options through the club's official website or through ticketing partners like Ticketmaster.