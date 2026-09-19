Championship - Game Week 8 20 Sept 2026 - 07:00 Molineux Stadium

Today's game between Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Bromwich Albion will kick off at 20 Sept 2026, 12:00.

Gemini

This Championship derby between Wolves and West Brom is available to watch live in the UK. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Wolverhampton Wanderers host West Bromwich Albion at Molineux Stadium in a Black Country derby that carries real weight in the Championship this season.

Cesar Peixoto's Wolves come into this fixture having mixed results across their recent outings. A dramatic 90th-minute win at Sheffield United showed their capacity to grind out results, though a Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Everton followed shortly after.

West Brom arrive at Molineux in strong shape. James Morrison's side sit fourth in the Championship table and have strung together back-to-back wins, including a 1-0 victory over Derby County in their most recent league outing.

The Baggies have been consistent in the final third and have conceded sparingly across their recent run, making them a genuine threat on the road.

Wolves will need to be at their best to contain a West Brom side that has shown real purpose this season. Molineux will be rocking for a derby that both clubs will be desperate to win.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Championship fixture live.

How to watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs West Bromwich Albion with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Cesar Peixoto has not confirmed his probable lineup ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for Wolves. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

For West Brom, James Morrison has similarly not released a projected XI, with no confirmed absences at this stage. Further team news will be added as it becomes available.

Form

Wolves have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent Championship outing ended in a 1-0 win at Sheffield United, and they also drew 2-2 with Birmingham City earlier in the month. Across those five fixtures, Wolves scored ten goals and conceded eight, though their results have been inconsistent.

West Brom have taken three wins, two draws, and one loss from their last five Championship games. Morrison's side beat Derby County 1-0 in their most recent match and also claimed a 1-0 win over Watford. They drew 1-1 on two occasions in that run, scoring five goals and conceding six in total.

Head-to-Head Record

The head-to-head record between these clubs across the last five meetings favours West Brom, who have won three times to Wolves' one, with one draw. The most recent encounter came in an FA Cup tie in January 2024, when Wolves won 2-0 at The Hawthorns. Before that, the two clubs met three times in the Premier League between 2021 and 2012, with West Brom claiming notable victories in that period.

Standings

In the Championship, Wolves currently sit eighth, while West Brom are placed fourth. The gap between the sides means the Baggies arrive at Molineux as the better-placed team, with Morrison's side firmly in the promotion picture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs West Bromwich Albion today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: