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Championship
team-logoWolverhampton Wanderers
Molineux Stadium
team-logoWest Bromwich Albion
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How to watch today's Wolverhampton Wanderers vs West Bromwich Albion Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs West Bromwich Albion
Wolverhampton Wanderers
West Bromwich Albion
Championship

How to watch the Championship match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Bromwich Albion, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Championship - Game Week 8
Molineux Stadium

Today's game between Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Bromwich Albion will kick off at 20 Sept 2026, 12:00.

VPN GuideGemini
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This Championship derby between Wolves and West Brom is available to watch live in the UK. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Sky Sports Football

Sky Sports Football

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NowTV

NowTV

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Wolverhampton Wanderers host West Bromwich Albion at Molineux Stadium in a Black Country derby that carries real weight in the Championship this season.

Cesar Peixoto's Wolves come into this fixture having mixed results across their recent outings. A dramatic 90th-minute win at Sheffield United showed their capacity to grind out results, though a Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Everton followed shortly after.

West Brom arrive at Molineux in strong shape. James Morrison's side sit fourth in the Championship table and have strung together back-to-back wins, including a 1-0 victory over Derby County in their most recent league outing.

The Baggies have been consistent in the final third and have conceded sparingly across their recent run, making them a genuine threat on the road.

Wolves will need to be at their best to contain a West Brom side that has shown real purpose this season. Molineux will be rocking for a derby that both clubs will be desperate to win.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Championship fixture live.

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How to watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs West Bromwich Albion with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs West Bromwich Albion Probable lineups

Manager

  • C. Peixoto

Cesar Peixoto has not confirmed his probable lineup ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for Wolves. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

For West Brom, James Morrison has similarly not released a projected XI, with no confirmed absences at this stage. Further team news will be added as it becomes available.

Form

WOL

WOL - Form

STK
W4-1
WHU
L4-2
BIR
D2-2
SHU
W0-1
EVE
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
WBA

WBA - Form

MID
L3-1
CHA
D1-1
WAT
W1-0
DER
W0-1
QPR
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Wolves have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent Championship outing ended in a 1-0 win at Sheffield United, and they also drew 2-2 with Birmingham City earlier in the month. Across those five fixtures, Wolves scored ten goals and conceded eight, though their results have been inconsistent.

West Brom have taken three wins, two draws, and one loss from their last five Championship games. Morrison's side beat Derby County 1-0 in their most recent match and also claimed a 1-0 win over Watford. They drew 1-1 on two occasions in that run, scoring five goals and conceding six in total.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Wolverhampton WanderersDrawWest Bromwich Albion
1
1
3
FA Cup
West Bromwich Albion badge
West Bromwich Albion
WBA
0
Wolverhampton Wanderers badge
Wolverhampton Wanderers
WOL
2
FT
Premier League
West Bromwich Albion badge
West Bromwich Albion
WBA
1
Wolverhampton Wanderers badge
Wolverhampton Wanderers
WOL
1
FT
Premier League
Wolverhampton Wanderers badge
Wolverhampton Wanderers
WOL
2
West Bromwich Albion badge
West Bromwich Albion
WBA
3
FT
Premier League
Wolverhampton Wanderers badge
Wolverhampton Wanderers
WOL
1
West Bromwich Albion badge
West Bromwich Albion
WBA
5
FT
Premier League
West Bromwich Albion badge
West Bromwich Albion
WBA
2
Wolverhampton Wanderers badge
Wolverhampton Wanderers
WOL
0
FT
6Goals Scored11
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored3/5

The head-to-head record between these clubs across the last five meetings favours West Brom, who have won three times to Wolves' one, with one draw. The most recent encounter came in an FA Cup tie in January 2024, when Wolves won 2-0 at The Hawthorns. Before that, the two clubs met three times in the Premier League between 2021 and 2012, with West Brom claiming notable victories in that period.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Swansea CitySwansea CitySWA
8521136+717
W
W
L
D
W
2
West Ham UnitedWest Ham UnitedWHU
84312211+1115
D
W
W
W
W
3
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbroughMID
84311612+415
D
D
W
W
D
4
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich AlbionWBA
7421107+314
D
W
W
D
L
5
Queens Park RangersQueens Park RangersQPR
8341107+313
D
D
D
L
W
6
Stoke CityStoke CitySTK
84131312+113
W
W
D
W
W
7
Bristol CityBristol CityBRC
84131112-113
W
L
L
W
W
8
Charlton AthleticCharlton AthleticCHA
8332710-312
L
D
D
L
D
9
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton WanderersWOL
63211410+411
W
D
L
W
W
10
Birmingham CityBirmingham CityBIR
82511211+111
D
W
L
D
D
11
MillwallMillwallMIL
83231515011
D
D
L
W
L
12
Lincoln CityLincoln CityLIN
832378-111
L
W
W
D
D
13
SouthamptonSouthamptonSOU
84221910+910
L
W
W
D
D
14
WrexhamWrexhamWRE
8242912-310
W
L
D
D
W
15
Norwich CityNorwich CityNOR
7304131309
L
W
W
L
W
16
Blackburn RoversBlackburn RoversBLB
8233121209
D
W
L
L
D
17
Sheffield UnitedSheffield UnitedSHU
8233911-29
L
L
W
L
W
18
PortsmouthPortsmouthPOR
7223910-18
D
D
W
L
L
19
WatfordWatfordWAT
8224710-38
L
L
W
L
L
20
Cardiff CityCardiff CityCAC
81431012-27
W
L
D
L
L
21
Bolton WanderersBolton WanderersBOL
7214712-57
W
L
L
L
L
22
Derby CountyDerby CountyDER
8125714-75
D
L
L
L
W
23
Preston North EndPreston North EndPNE
8116815-74
D
L
L
W
L
24
BurnleyBurnleyBUR
8044917-84
D
L
D
L
D
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

In the Championship, Wolves currently sit eighth, while West Brom are placed fourth. The gap between the sides means the Baggies arrive at Molineux as the better-placed team, with Morrison's side firmly in the promotion picture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs West Bromwich Albion today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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